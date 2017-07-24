Mad deals of the day: $110 off a Nespresso coffee maker and other daily steals

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Drawstring-sleeved blouse
This blouse is extremely fun and unique. Pair with white jeans, a wedge, and a colourful clutch for a head-turning evening look. $15 (from $35), H&M.
Nespresso machine
Nothing beats the convenience of a hot cup of coffee at the touch of a button. Even better? Bluetooth technology connects your phone to this machine, so your coffee is waiting for you before you’re even in the kitchen . $160 (from $270), The Bay.
Slim pants
These simple white pants will solve all your outfit problems. Pair them with bright summer colours and patterns for an easy-yet-striking look. $16 (from $45), Reitmans.
Metallic loafers
Slip your feet into these gorgeous metallic loafers. $50 (from $100), Nine West.