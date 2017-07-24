Mad deals of the day: $110 off a Nespresso coffee maker and other daily steals

Drawstring-sleeved blouse

This blouse is extremely fun and unique. Pair with white jeans, a wedge, and a colourful clutch for a head-turning evening look. $15 (from $35), H&M.



Nespresso machine

Nothing beats the convenience of a hot cup of coffee at the touch of a button. Even better? Bluetooth technology connects your phone to this machine, so your coffee is waiting for you before you’re even in the kitchen . $160 (from $270), The Bay.



Slim pants

These simple white pants will solve all your outfit problems. Pair them with bright summer colours and patterns for an easy-yet-striking look. $16 (from $45), Reitmans.



Metallic loafers

Slip your feet into these gorgeous metallic loafers. $50 (from $100), Nine West.



