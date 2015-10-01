Like millions of Canadians, I have been following the developments of the upcoming federal election. I intend to vote, yet am undecided on which party will get my support. As a Muslim woman, writer, activist and parent, I am very familiar with politics, but I have been dismayed and frustrated with what has become the hot-button issue of this campaign: the niqab.
I started wearing hijab, a scarf that covers my head, leaving my face exposed, when I was studying at the University of Toronto. It was a very personal and spiritual choice, and I did not consult anyone before making it — not my mom or my dad or my soccer coach. In my home, as is the case for many women, it was a decision I made for myself. And as an undergraduate specializing in Canadian politics and women’s studies, I knew it was a right cemented in our Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Unfortunately, how women choose to dress is often a subject of public scrutiny. Case in point: Here we are, weeks away from a federal election, and the niqab, a veil worn by less than 2 percent of Canadian Muslim women, is getting more attention than the issues that truly affect women in this country. In fact, the number of women who wear niqab to a citizenship ceremony is so small that Citizenship and Immigration Canada does not even keep records on it. Instead of obsessing about them, we could be talking about the creation of a national strategy to combat violence against all women, or Canada’s atrocious gender pay gap, or youth programs and social services that would support young women, or an inquiry into the more than 1,000 missing and murdered indigenous women, an exercise the prime minister has said is not “high on the radar.”
I find it alarming that in the 21st century discussions about policing women’s clothing have casually entered the election sphere. No one’s opinion regarding the niqab matters other than that of those who wear it. I know fewer than 20 women who wear the niqab, and all them chose to do so. Some were born in Canada; some were born in a different country. Some are young; a few are older. Some fight against cultural and family pressures to not wear it. Some have been wonderfully supported. Some have removed it but wear the hijab. All have the right to wear whatever they want.
Poll after poll has shown that Canadians aren’t comfortable with women wearing the niqab. But opinion polls have also shown that Canadian men think female drivers are less capable on the road. Should the leaders start debating a woman’s right to mobility? One survey that Prime Minister Stephen Harper cites in his fight against the niqab found that 82 percent of Canadians favoured it being removed during citizenship ceremonies. The number is even higher in Quebec, with 93 percent in favour. I’m quite confident that the vast majority of these respondents have neither spoken to nor interacted with niqab-wearing women. Why treat a person with dignity and respect when you can judge and shame them from afar?
The resources invested into polling public opinion on this micro-population are especially concerning because the ensuing commentary is often marinated in Islamophobia. In a recent column, the Globe and Mail’s Margaret Wente argued that niqabs have become symbolic for Canadians, “a debate about our values, and equality, and the limits of tolerance. How far are we prepared to go to accommodate religious and cultural differences?” Wente’s own verdict: the niqab does not belong in Canada. These comments are racist, irrelevant and unnecessary. My reply could be equally reductive: I don’t like your crucifix earrings (or star of David necklace or Lululemon hoodie), and I don’t feel it has a place in Canadian society. Wente should read women like Zunera Ishaq, who fought for the right to wear a niqab during her citizenship ceremony in court, and wrote about her choice.
Anti-niqab folks have stopped arguing that niqab poses a security risk (it doesn’t). They can’t credibly claim that this is about a woman’s right to choose when they are effectively trying to eliminate that choice. What they can do is question a niqab-wearing woman’s loyalty to this country.
My Canada is a place that upholds freedom of choice, and doesn’t get distracted by talk of clothing when we should be focusing on more pressing issues. Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverly McLachlin wrote, “The State is in no position to be, nor should it become, the arbiter of religious dogma.” Nor should men vying for head of state belabour the subject of how Canadian women dress and practise their faith.
Shireen Ahmed is a sports activist, speaker and writer based in Toronto. Her work on the intersections of politics, sport and feminism is known for its candor. She also loves coffee and cats.
Wonderfully said, Shireen. This whole focus on niqab is such a waste of time and money (remember the Conservative party is using tax-payers dollars to stop Zunera Ishaq from obtaining her citizenship). It is unbelievable that we are in 2015 and we’re talking about a woman’s right to choose her own clothing! As you said there are so many real issues to focus on.
Most of us know the truth of this issue , you called yourself a Muslim voter, Muslim is a religion not a country and Muslims are required to follow sharia law and if you look this up you will find out why the middle east was killing each other since the beginning of time. There are many cultures in Canada and none of them impose their religion or beliefs on Canadian institutions except Muslims so they are not happy living their lives peacefully. This has already started to backfire . The sad thing is that a people who think they are the only right fighters will never take responsibility for their mistakes and change so the consequences are never acknowledged and some one suffers. The fact that it is a country and many people that will be hurt has become unimportant over being right.
This is super late, and it’s sad that no one responded to you already, but better late then never, right? So Vanda, no muslims are not required to follow Sharia law every where they go, they are required to follow the law of the Land they live in and are a part of. No one is imposing.. muslim women are using their freedom of speech and going through judicial means to communicate what they believe in.
I agree with you and how you dress. Your face I can see. I am against covering faces, as the expression of face is important part of communication, and in Canada just robbers cover their faces.
I am an immigrant here and even if I keep my family traditions, at home, when in public I am accepting the traditions and rules of the country I have chosen. The ceremony is important, to accept that we are now in Canada and not I our former country is our future. To make a point about something that is not in the religion and laws of those around me is only childish, not heroic.
I agree
Well stated, and I agree. When my parents immigrated in the 1940’s they adapted to Canadian values and traditions and raised their children in the traditions of Canadians.
I so agree, All immigrants should respect the traditions and culture of Canada, I firmly believe that the niqab has no place in this country especially when becoming a Canadian citizen !!!!!!!!!!
Agreed!
Well said!
Well said.
Exactly!
Only robbers cover their faces?
What about nurses, doctors, and considerate sick people wearing masks to prevent spreading disease, orthodox Jewish women, veiled catholic nuns, brides who wear veils, fashion models on runways, Lady Gaga, kids on Halloween and everyone in -25 winter covering their face to prevent frost-bite? All robbers?
I don’t like Ms Ishaq’s niqab either, and that’s why I don’t wear one. But, I have no right to call her (or others listed above) a robber for wanting to cover their faces for practical or personal reasons. She gladly takes off her niqab for identification purposes, she is not a threat to Canada. Public officials wasting tax-dollars on one single woman’s face and ignoring thousands of missing Native women, that’s the real threat to our beautiful country.
Sally on
this is a ridiculous statement, medical personnel wear masks in hospital not outside covering there face when shopping, banking etc.She should wear the niqab at home not outside.
lucie on
Doctors and nurses do not wear their masks at public functions, and at swearing in ceremonies. The hijab is not what we are talking about.
It is the niqab where the face is covered. Someone wearing a halloween mask would be banned as well. In general we do not tell people how to dress, but it would be a problem if you went to work or walked the streets in your bikini.
Gloria on
There is one heck of a difference between a protecting mask in the medical and the niqab, when the medical people leave the hospital they don’t wear a mask on the streets. Your post is not well thought of, and I haven’t seen a nun wearing a head gear in years, maybe when the pope visited the U.S. out of respect, but their faces are not covered.
Marie on
doctors? models on runways? brides? kids on halloween?
your comparisons are truly idiotic. sorry, there’s just no other word.
md1979 on
I wear a hat that covers my face in the winter, and I’m no robber.
Mun on
The issue is not the niqab. The issue relates to the ceremony of citizenship. It is a ceremony to celebrate the birth of a new Canadian citizen. I’m fine with the covering of the head with a scarf, Canadians found that fashionable not too long ago. The issue is with covering the face at a moment when you should be jubilant, overwhelmed with pride for your new country, to stand proud and show it by way of reciting the oath of citizenship for all to see and hear without reservation or cultural bias regardless of your language, religion, race, or birthplace. I’m married to someone who’s family are practicing Muslims, one is an Imam, and they all show different reguard for the niqab. Some where it as often as they can still others have adopted a more western approach to dress. Neither is right or wrong and none of them look down upon the other for the way they practice their religion or how they dress. They have all expressed to me that this is not a religious thing it is cultural and they believe you should show your face when appropriate…the citizenship oath ceremony is one such event.
prarieboy on
Well said,
“Well said” to prarieboy
So it is up for you and the prime minister to decide how one should feel about a citizenship ceremony and how one should express those feelings through their appearance? The importance you place on being able to see someone’s pride as they recite a citizenship oath is not universal. Isn’t Canada supposed to be about freedom?
Also, great article, Shireen.
M on
It is beyond me that someone who wants to become a Canadian would only show their eyeballs, this is not about religion or cultural it is about making a statement saying ‘I am here and this is what you are going to do’ this was a very sad day for Canada !!!!!!!!
Marie on
I agree. Well said!
Diane Thompson on
Yes, very well said. If indeed the niqab is so unimportant as the reader suggests then you should be willing to embrace the customs of the country that you wish to join. This is Canada and while we embrace our diverse cultures, a Citizenship ceremony is a show of loyalty, honour and being a proud Canadian.
Kerrie MacLean on
yes, Kerrie! high 5!
I agree with pairieboy
Anne Monahan on
Well said Prairieboy. I have always wondered why someone would want to cover their face – is that person ashamed? Does that person have something to hide? I don’t understand how someone else would be interested in a lustful way by seeing their face? Everything is covered up to the neck on women with this view – really!
Kelly M on
First, its not a requirement to be “jubilant, overwhelmed with pride for your new country” during a citizenship ceremony. That’s your understanding, not mine. Secondly, someone doesn’t need to show their face to be “jubilant, overwhelmed with pride for your new country,”
PrairieBoy – Please dont define for all Canadians how we should behave and what we believe.
Mun on
In your former country you wouldn’t be able to say what you’ve just said! Respect our country ! My kids can’t wear hoodies in a mall! But, you can wear a burka! Where’s the sense in thar! And not conservitive!
Daniela on
Well said.
Perfectly said, Prarieboy! I have no problem with people wearing whatever they want. However, when it comes to taking an oath of citizenship, you respect the traditions of country you have chosen as your new home. Nobody is forcing her to take the citizenship oath. I am so sick of new immigrants disrespecting Canadian traditions.
Debby on
Yes, You come to Canada for a better way of life. To show your face when appropriate is the Canadian way. Show respect for the Country that is offering you a new life.
Barbara M on
Well said. Thank you.
yes, well said prairieboy!
yes, well put. should be noted that all other women in Zunera Ishaq’s family who usually wear niqabs did remove them for the citizenship ceremony.
md1979 on
Good for you Shireen, If only you and other Muslim men and women were to put their views out there for the rest of us to understand, we could eliminate a lot of fear and bigotry in the Jewish, and Christian world. Most of us grew up in this country only hearing one view.
Ian Grant Cobb on
One of the reasons I am NOT voting Conservative is because of the niqab issue. It doesn’t pose a security risk and it doesn’t affect me and I don’t care if they wear it. It pisses me off that Stephen Harper is trying to appeal to peoples worst instincts.
gonegreen on
I am voting conservative because of the Niqab issue. And this may be the election breaker. I have always been an advocate for women’s liberation and the Niqab does not liberate women. Please explain to me as to how covering your face so that you are not a lustful object to men is appropriate. Because that is what wearing the Niqab means.
Annek on
You are voting for conservatives because of the Niqab issue?
Out of our in-need infrastructure, poor economy and diving Cdn dollar, decreasing funding for education, science, and research, thousands of missing native women and 3rd-world living conditions for most native populations, introduction of 2nd-class citizenship, loss of privacy and sharing of personal information with the US intelligence, failing almost all the environmental and clean-energy standards welcomed by the rest of the developed world; you choose to focus on a piece of cloth and four inches of skin on a single woman’s face? You know you are being played right?
Lucy on
No problem. I’m happy to explain. It is totally appropriate for a woman to choose to cover her face if she feels she is being lustfully looked at by men and doesn’t want to be because it is HER CHOICE. It is appropriate for a woman to show off her cleavage, thighs, or butt if she thinks she will be lustfully looked at by men and wants to be because it is HER CHOICE. It is appropriate for a woman to show skin or not show any skin for WHATEVER REASON because it is HER CHOICE. Although we live in a super-judgmental society when it comes to criticizing women and trying to tell them what they should or should not do 24/7, I have absolutely no right to tell another woman what to wear. We live in Canada where all cultures are protected as long as it does not infringe upon the rights and freedoms of other Canadians. What I really want anti-niqab people to do is to explain to me 1. Why they think it is their right to tell a woman what to wear. 2. Why they think wearing a niqab harms the rights (ACTUAL rights guaranteed by the charter…not self-proclaimed rights) of other Canadians 3. Why they think they have a right to define and limit what Canadian culture means to the rest of us. 4. Why they think banning the niqab is NOT a form of discrimination. 5. What part of our Constitution/Charter would uphold a ban on niqabs (in other words, prove to me that Harper is not just using this as a divisive issue and wasting our tax dollars for something that he KNOWS will never win in court). Harper is no idiot. But he sure is hoping a lot of Canadians are.
Krystal on
Cause its oppressive! And I’m sick of feeling like im in a third world country! Its Canada, wear it at home! Take a leaf from Australia!
Daniela on
The niqab issue is one other reason I am voting conservative. We have big issues and less big issues in the country. It does not mean that we will spend all our time and resources on the big issues only, leaving the small ones on the wayside. We have to attend to all issues. I am sure the government is capable of multitasking, I hope they are. I am not being played. In my opinion Stephen Harper is the most capable of the candidates. I entered this country forty five years ago, meeting people of all races and religions. We all integrated into the canadian society, respecting the laws and culture. In the past few years for the first tiime, I have seen certain groups make demands of our society because of their religion.
Gloria on
I will NOT be voting Conservative. The wearing of the Niqab is NOT a fashion choice as the article suggests. It is a symbol chosen for the purpose of making a woman invisible to the external world. It enrages me that in Canada, religious rights are considered to trump women`s equality rights. I feel the same about other religions`use of clothing – the bizarre underclothes, wearing of wigs and scarves – intended to protect men from their lust for females. It enrages me when I see a couple walking and talking down the street, she three paces behind him the whole way because in their culture or religion this is how women show respect to men. This isn’t an either/or discussion – at the same time, we still need to be talking about the gender wage gap, the missing Aboriginal women who may have been killed, women’s under-representation in computer technologies and in the traditional men’s trades.
S. Morgan on
Annek – You say you’re an advocate for Women’s LIberation. How does forcing a woman to dress the way Stephen Harper wants, “Liberate” a woman?
Are you not the very Tyrannt you claim to be liberating from? by telling women what they can and cannot do?
Mun on
I am voting conservative because of the niqab issue.
Concerned on
Just 1 of the reasons I’m voting conservative.
I need to see a face when talking to someone. Facial expressions are very important for me to understand what they say and the meaning
John on
As the writer of the article said, it is a shame that this is what some people will be basing their vote on. The conservatives have found the issue to take voters minds of all of the relevant issues in this election. If they are so concerned for the rights of the women wearing the nib, why are they not banning it outright? The face is shown to the people that need to see it to prove their identity. Canadians used to pride themselves on inclusion, tolerance and respect. We are being manipulated for the sole purpose of re election.
Linda on
It is a matter of respect. She has none for Canada.
jac on
Wearing the Niqab symbolizes the oppression of women. Anything that rates women as objects lesser than men should not be allowed in Canada. Why aren’t the men wearing the Niqab? This is an important issue, even for the elections.
Annek on
It’s nothing at all to do with oppressing women. It’s about women deciding they want to cover a part of their body, Should I be told I can’t wear ankle-length skirts because I don’t want to show off my knees? Or should I not be allowed to wear a high-necked top because I don’t want to flash my cleavage? Should I be told I can’t wear a hat and scarf if I want to? I have yet to meet a Muslim woman who wears a niqab due to pressure from others – in fact in many cases, their husbands and families would prefer they DIDN’T wear them! What a woman chooses to wear should not be up for debate.
Kell Smurthwaite on
In addition, should Jewish men be told they cannot wear a yamulke, and should Sikhs be told they cannot wear a turban, because it is a head covering? Nobody makes them wear it – it is their choice to do so. Is that up for political debate? No. Just the women. SO maybe is IS to do with oppressing women, but it’s the denying them the right to wear what they want that is the oppression, not wearing the niqab by choice!
Kell Smurthwaite on
I am neither Canadian nor Muslim, but I will fight to the bitter end for the right of women to wear whatever they damned well please, and if they chose to wear the niqab, who has the right to say to them they cannot? Women’s clothing, or in fact, ANYONE’S clothing, should not be part of anyone’s political agenda nor should it be up for debate. I have yet to meet a Muslim woman who is wearing any head covering without it being entirely her choice. If I should choose to wear a bit hat and scarf, should I be told I am not allowed? It is ridiculous and it has to stop!
Kell Smurthwaite on
People can argue back and forth as much as they want about this. But , wearing the Niqab to me is clearly the oppression of women. It discredits the women’s liberation movement and puts us back 100 years.
Annek on
I really appreciated this article as it gave me a very different perspective on an issue that is widely publicized but only in a way that is very negative and prejudicial towards these women. Thank you for providing a different point of view.
LuAnne Dupon on
Your article is well written but you are missing the point. The niqab is not just a piece of clothing. It completely covers the face and conceals the identity of the person wearing it. If you want to become a Canadian citizen, then I want to see your face. Simple. This is not a religious rights issue, as a matter of fact it is ridiculous that we even have to discuss it. Any person with an ounce of common sense would not think to cover their face at a citizenship ceremony. They should be beaming with pride for the whole country to see!
Judy on
I do believe identities can be covered up by the wearing of this face garment. In our great country we have many freedoms and privileges, however we must adhere to some rules. It is very important to show your face when becoming a citizen of Canada as people from every other country do during the ceremony. It is a showing of respect for the country of Canada and the people you are becoming part of. It is not a religious ceremony, it is a government ceremony. After this, you are free to do what you wish because you have become a Canadian. If you are so stubborn that you will not comply, using whatever claims you can come up with, then you are free to go back to you own country and live there where you can cover your face all the time. This is Canada and we must have some rules, certainly for our citizenship ceremony. The majority of Canadian are in favour of this for good reason.
Jo-Anne on
How can you drive a car and have a side view if you head is covered?
louise on
I am a canadian and I am sick of your complaining
louise on
In Canada we show our faces. I do not care if you wear a head scarf but I want to see your face. I am tired of people immigrating to Canada and expecting Canadians to change their customs to accommodate them. They should assimilate to our customs or immigrate to a country that supports their customs. I did not plan on voting for Mr. Harper but have changed my mind because of issues like this. Just the other day I read an article from Australia where a lady wearing a niqab was given a ticket by the police and she went to court regarding it and her defense was it wasn’t her and since the officer did not see her face he couldn’t prove it was her.
Jean on
Quelques pensées, et ce n’est pas une analyse complète. (1) Si l’agence gouvernementale ne tient pas de comptes des gens qui portent le niqab ou le hijab à l’assermentation ça veut dire qu’on ne peut pas citer de statistique à ce propos parce qu’il n’y a pas de données fiables à ce propos. Dans un autre reportage, ailleurs, on donne bien une statistiquqe à ce propos. Alors il y a mensonge quelque part et comme on ne donne aucune référence pour prouver ce qu’on avance ici, je dirais que le mensonge est ici à ce propos. (2) Il est normal qu’un groupe, quel qu’il soit cherche à se protéger. C’est ce dont beaucoup de canadiens ont peur avec le visage voilé. Et, n’en déplaise aux pratiquants de quelque religion que ce soit,, le visage voilé par une cagoule ou un vêtement ‘religieux’ demeure un visage voilé et support de danger réel. (3) Il y a des précédents pas si lointain au Canada dans la lutte contre les sectes. Un des points importants à propos de ce sujet est l’incapacité ordinaire de sortir d’un groupe sectaire sans encourir de rique pour sa propre personne… avant ou après sa sortie du groupe. À ma connaissance, beaucoup de musulmans ne peuvent sortir de leur ‘religion’ dans son format actuel à cause de cette menace. Dans cette optique on ne parle plus de religion librement exercée et c’est proscrit par la loi canadienne. (4) Même si le danger ne semble pas ‘réel’ ou ‘grand’ pour certains, ceux qui sont renseignés le savent bien, le programme d’invasion musulman, extrémiste ou pas, est réel. Il se présente comme une écharde au corps de l’humanité libre et doit être exterminé en tant que tel. Tous ceux qui supportent un mouvement de ce genre doivent recevoir un message clair de la part des autorités et de s citoyens qui se sentent concernée. Il est donc normal que les futurs représentants du peuple en parlent car ce seront peut-être eux qui auront à agir pour la guérison de cette plaie. (5) Vous vous sentez concernée par cette question? Vous sentez-vous concernée par ses implications? Si oui, on n’entend pas ces aspects dans votre discours et donc nous pouvons mettre e doute votre honnêteté de citoyenne libre, responsable et jsute.
Sioui, Yves on
Ms. Ahmed,
-I’m a Canadian who is sick of hearing “Muslim women chose to wear the niqab”, when it is based clearly on a socially oppressive & discriminatory cultural dogma of women’s modesty. If you believe wearing the niqab is emblematic of your modesty, what do you and people of your inclination think of my modesty, if I chose not to wear it?
-I’m a Canadian and I’m sick of Muslims identifying themselves with their religion before they identify with their country.
-I’m Canadian who is sick of people crying racism (including yourself Ms. Shireen) anytime someone expresses a view that is even tangentially against any Islamic practice. Say nothing against the Islam or be labelled a racist—take your pick! Which is funny, since Islam is not a race, but a religion (Race is not something you chose, but religion is choice based!)
-I’m a Canadian who is sick of people trying to draw false equivalence b/w a cross and a niqab. How is a cross/cross earrings (specifically that you mention) socially regressive/discriminatory/possible security threat?
Religions/cultures have both –ves and +ves, and I as a Canadian women stand against bringing the “-ves (socially regressive towards women)” into this country, whether or not it’s your choice/it’s religious/it’s cultural.
Concerned on
I’m tired of Muslims saying what they will or will not do in my country. You don’t like it get out. We don’t wear niqab here, you knew that when you came..
Dee on
I agree with this article that it is a personal choice and a big deal is made over only a few people wearing the niqab. Also women wo wear the niqab during the ceremony have already identified themselves when actually taking the test to become citizens. What concerns me more than anything is some of the comments that are being made. My Canada is a mosaic of people from my nations and the culture that they bring to our country enriches us. As long as someone is not harming others, then what they choose to wear, should not concern anyone. There are much more serious items to be concerned with in this election. Mr Harper is a bully and does not deserve my or other votes
Nancy on
This issue is one of the very important reasons why Canadian women need to vote for Mr. Harper! He is not the bully here, the Muslim men and Muslim faith are the bullies! Wake up or go home and hide under your mask!
Susie on
Sadly, history teaches us that far too often political leaders resort to fear to gain public support. Why is there any real reason to toss this issue of the wearing or not wearing of a particular piece of clothing into the conversation? Most likely the motivation is to distract the public from discussing the real and pressing issues we should be discussing. Climate change, child poverty, income inequality, concentration of wealth, environmental degradation and on and on. When politicians want control over us, they whip up our fears and assure us that only they can protect us from all those scary forces that would destroy us or our way of life. Thank you Shireen for reminding us of what is important.
Patricia Sieber on
Patricia, history also teaches us that political leaders are “elected by the people, for the people”. A recent Macleans Magazine shows 72% of those poled were against this. No. This shouldn’t be a political debate but as you see by these comments, it is an issue very dear to Canadians. Most remember why they were in Europe from 1939-1945 so we would have the right to freely have these comment pages and feel they have already given up much of what they fought for. That’s history
John on
Shireen, i am a born Canadian, white, English speaking woman. Your statement is your choice. Mine is the following….When immigrants or refugees arrive in Canada they are mainly seeking safety, peace, hope for a better life for themselves and fellow family members. We welcome these new people but they are coming to a new culture, our culture, OUR COUNTRY, new laws, and should be accepting of these principles. We Canadians want to see the faces of the people we talk with, live beside, work with, NOT through a veil across their face, niqab nor the burka. Since 2011 millions of people are concerned about more terrorism. Who knows if a terrorist is behind this niqab/burka, More and more women are being involved with these terrorist acts these days, you have to admit. We do not want any war within our country. Protecting our fellow Canadians, I agree for once with Harper’s view. We accepted the turban for males joining our RCMP and other police forces. Now we have to accept the niqab/burka? NO….This is different. We want to see the face of the person behind the veil. Even though there is a small amount of women who do wear it, I am concerned that in 20 plus years, more changes will be made to our way of living by the Muslim people. We will be taken over by them…I fear for my children/grand children as to what their future will be like in their homeland, CANADA. Ban the niqab and the burka in our country.
susie on
Recently, I was shocked to read about Americans wanting to build a wall across our borders.
See the news report in the CBC on Aug ,2015
Below is a quote:
“More than four in 10 Americans would support building a wall across the Canadian border.
That’s according to a Bloomberg poll released on Thursday that shows 41 percent of Americans would favour a “brick and mortar” wall along the Canadian border.”
Before 911, we did not need passports to cross the borders. A driver’s licence was good enough.
American’s welcomed us as neighbours.
Now we cannot cross without a passport.
Now , so many Americans want a wall built.
What changed?
Perhaps we are too liberal? Perhaps we try to please everybody and in the end make enemies with our neighbours.
Do not belittle the Niqab issue. It is important.
Where will we be 20 years from now, if we try to bend every direction to please everyone.?
Another point about the comments made earlier regarding the fact that women should be allowed to wear what they want:
In this country nudity in public is banned. We do have certain values and standards. In the same way, we have have values and standards relating to completely covering one’s face . That’s was not our value before. Why do we have to change? Why does it work one way and not the other?
( remember that covering one’s face is not dictated by religion. The Koran preaches modesty, not this extreme action)
Annek on
Yes, we have accepted the turbans, but do we have to accept those long beards uncovered in restaurants where they are cooking your food or serving you! I find that both repulsive and unacceptable! I guess if health regulations are imposed, that would also be considered racist!
Susie on
I am muslim cant say I am practicing Islam anymore. I think Islam need a good eye opener these are new times, new age we need adapt. I personally say no Niqab and no for hardline mullar’s and teaching. The government should make it clear to all muslim immigrants at the time of entry. I am a firm supporter of Federal Liberal Party of Canada and I support the prime minister to be Justin Trudeau.
TARIK SAMATH on
Thanks a lot, just shows what immigrants know. Check out what his dad, a former PM did to the Native people who were here first. Justin will further destroy the Native people
ConfusedPolarBear on
I don’t agree with your choice of prime ministers but you are right when you say Islam has to be brought into a modern time as has the Catholic church and most other Evangelical religeons
John on
As long as the women are prepared to unveil in private prior to the ceremony, I am fine with it and, there are so many more important things to argue about. This is just a red herring to get people worked up at election time.
I always thought ‘women’s liberation’ was about women choosing what it meant to them. It is to me.
Carole on
If you look at the culture that requires women to wear the niqab you will see it is rooted in a culture that is demeaning, abusive, oppressive and violent towards women. Is this what Canada stands for? Are we accepting of these practices? Is it ok to teach our young girls? I think not. We condemn Violence against women, but we are supposed to accept cultures and traditions that are rooted in it? This magazine has had quite a few articles on Violence Against Women and clearly it is condemned here as it should be.,,Why the double standard? The Conservatives are the only Party that are taking a concrete and non-hypocritical stand on this issue and I’ll be voting for them.
Sunflowers on
I have no problem with women wearing what they wish . However I do have a problem with the niqab when it come to taking the citizens ship pledge. No one is asking that the veil be removed permanentalie. Just for a few minutes while taking the oath. Further more I too am sick of the subject . I am an immigrant . A voter and I would vote that the niqab be removed when becoming a citizen .
Barb Marshall on
Agree completely that a woman, like a man, should be free to dress as they see fit. This debate about the niqab is politics at its worst, and an embarrassment. At the same time, as a non-muslim raised in a traditional anglo-saxon home, I do find people who cover their faces in public somewhat unsettling. That’s just part of my culture, where a covered face is equated with dishonesty. I support a womans right to wear the niqab if that is her choice. I also expect niqab wearers to accept that, in my culture, it has a very different meaning. Accommodation works both ways.
David Foster on
This is not only about the female clothing.
Be honest with yourself.If i,as a Canadian move to an Arab nation i will be forced to wear a niqab.You arabs always want to force your traditions/values on others but doesn’t want to do the same.
When in Rome,DO WHAT THE ROMANS DO.
Stop complaining.
Vera E. on
The wearing of Niqab is a hindrance to security. Covering ones face does conceal identity, and yes it is important. Your preference should not override security. I am sick and tired of people trying to change how things are done. If you don’t like security, go to a different country!
Mari on
Identification is just that identification! It has nothing to do with bias or prejudice! The basic issue is to be able to identify a person. What if a man insisted on wearing a balaclava to have his personal ID photo taken? Absurd you say. What is the difference? I say!
Carol Collins on
We’re all sick of hearing about it. There’s only one conclusion to come to — if Harper gets in again it is because the majority of Canadian voters are racist, or at the very least, perfectly content to live in a racist environment.
Ruth McVeigh on
If you think Canadians are racist. You should travel. Even if it’s only to USA or Japan. Those are just two of the civilized countries. You don’t know racism
John on
If this makes us racist then I guess we are! I’m racist against oppression of women in Canada! I’m sick of hearing that word racist being used for everything these days! If you don’t like it, go home!
Susie on
I’m sick of it too. The only possible conclusion — if Harper gets in again is that Canadian voters are either racist, or prepared to live in a racist society.
Ruth McVeigh on
Race is something that you are born into, and cannot change. Religion is not a race but a choice. Many Muslims are different races, not just one . So do not confuse the two. People commenting here are concerned about covering of the face during citizenship. When you refer to racism, are you directing your comments against Caucasians? That is
racism! People have a right to say what they think in this country. When people criticize the Catholic religion, or the Pope no one calls it racism, So why do you use that term? It’ s a crutch that you hide behind. I am tired of it.
A on
Only one conclusion to come to – either Canadians are racist or Canadian voters are prepared to live in a racist society.
Ruth McVeigh on
I’m voting for Harper because he is realistic. He is not the ideal choice, but the other two are not in touch with respect to the handling of the Canadian economy. Also, I do agree with his attitude regarding covering of the face during citizenship, And it’s got nothing to do with race! ( remember, religion is not a race!) As well, the covering of the face has nothing to do with religion as the Koran preaches modesty for both men and women. It does not state that the face must be covered. As well, tell me why the men don’t cover their faces. Please explain why women must cover up but not men? I am listening….
A on
This whole “issue” is a manufactured issue by Mr Harper. He is an expert at the divisive politics of fear and has found an issue that has struck a cord with many voters. He thrives on the politics of fear. Unless I’m mistaken the women in question has offered to remove the niqab in private to an appropriate official then take the oath. This whole issue is a “tempest in a teapot” deflecting the conversation away from more important issues such as the state of our health care, growing economic inequality, the environment, the destruction of Canada’s reputation abroad, electoral reform (our first past the post system is past its’ best before date, Bill C-51, etc, etc
Ken in BC on
I will never vote Conservative again. Harper drove the economy into the ground, and now using this divisive NON-issue to distract voters from the real priorities. How many people are currently before the courts arguing their right to wear the niqab at the oath? 1 or 2? I am sick of Harper. Time to go.
Dave McCormick on
I actually believe that was Obama, and the whole world is feeling the repercussions. And if you want more of the same “change” feel free to vote for Justin Trudeau! Same socialist values and manipulation of votes.
Susie on
Very impressive please shireen write down essays again and again.
Rahila on
To cover your head and shoulders is fine with me, it’s covering your face e felt for your eyes I have a problem with. It is my understanding that to wear the Niqab is a personal or familial or local custom. In which case you should have no qualms in revealing your identity when asked to for such things as voting, passports or drivers licences. Our country, our way!
Janet Guy on
I agree this is an overblown issue.. The title of the article makes three assertions: 1) I am Muslim 2) I am a voter,3)I am sick and tired of……Wouldn’t these assertions be more appropriate- 1) I am CANADIAN 2) I love my country 3) I am sick and tired of people who want to change my counry as I have known it simply for their own recognition. As a human being you have the liberty of choice,why not choose to conform to the practices of the land in which you now live.
l, nor anyone else can drive around in a vehicle with all the windows blacked out, although that does not impair the vision of the occupants from within the vehicle.. it is so that the occupants may be seen from outside. Now, draw the parallel to a nearly fully cloth covered face.. .if you must have your face covered with cloth, please use cloth w ith full transparency. Tolerance is a two way street!,,,
Ralph Robichaud on
I just went out to buy a stocking cap and a black hoodie. Now I’m ready to cast my vote on the 19th. Thank you for pointing out that we have the right to wear whatever we want.
H. on
Hello,
I am sick and tired of you poeple, we have our have way to live here, and if you don’t like it pleaSE DO ME A FAVOR GO BACK WHERE YOU BELONG, YOU ARE TRYINGG TO IMPOSE YOUR REGULATIONS, ALL OTHERS NATIONS ARE LIVING HERE SINCE A LONG TIME AND WE DON’T HAVE ANY PROBLEM WITH THEM EXCEPT YOU PEPLE i CANNOT STAND YOU.
gO BACK YOU YOU BELONG,
tHIS COUNTRY DOESN’T BELONG TO YOU.
dENISE
Denise Gervais on
Becoming a citizen should make you feel proud to show your face as a Canadian. I get mixed messages when I hear that women wore no coverings like this in their home country but in this country they choose to cover themselves. What does this tell me? How can you greet someone hiding their face and say welcome. You do not know who they are when they hide themselves. They obviously do not want to know us either.
Nancy on
Shireen, do you wear the hijab to show you are a Muslim woman? What did you wear before? I have heard of Muslim women who wore no face or head covering in their home country and I question why they have decided to wear this here in Canada.
Nancy on
Well said! When Harper attacks one person’s rights he attacks those of us all. Our right protect our ability to think act and associate uniquely and according to our own wishes. Those who attack and want to limit others are aware of our Charter of Rights as it pertains to themselves but fail to see the essential contradictions in their actions. They are or would be horrified if authorities in our society told them how to dress, what to believe or not believe, what limitations pertained to them because of their sex and so on. But still they continue to speak out against others and as they do, since rights are universal, they speak out against their own rights. Look at the great atrocities of human history and there you will find true believers of every stripe demeaning, enslaving, murdering “others” who could not or would not be like the victimizes.
I hope that others who see the danger will stand against it, bring down this government and hold subsequent governments to their primary responsibility to staunchly and absolutely defend our rights.
David
David on
David : I am quoting your words here: ” They are or would be horrified if authorities in our society told them how to dress, what to believe or not believe, what limitations pertained to them because of their sex and so on. ”
Yes, I am horrified that the Muslim religion tells women how to dress and imposes limitations on women because of their sex. And these women seem to think it’s their own ideas. That is why I am voting for Harper. He does not accept hiding one’s face during citizenship as appropriate.
Another point: Don’t kid yourself to think that Canadians have unlimited rights eg: you quote the Charter of rights . Is public nudity allowed? No, because society deems it inappropriate. At present, this society deems concealing one’s face as inappropriate. There are always limitations in a society. If this changes, then I would say that what works for one should work for another. Let’s allow both ends of the spectrum! Let’s not stop at that. Let’s allow sex in public.
Perhaps let’s go further. But, it is not allowed.. So , you see the Charter of rights does have societal limitations.
Annek on
Just wondering what would happen to me if I went to a beach in a skimpy bikini in your former country.
Sandi on
Don’t you hear about the British couple who were making out on a beach in their previous country who were sentenced to be stoned to death? Maybe the woman was in a bikini as well?
Annek on
Ms. Ahmed has clearly articulated that wearing the niqab is primarily the choice of a woman. The main argument against this is that some women are forced to wear it due to society, culture or family pressures. While in a liberal society we might not like this, we have to accept it happens. It is just bizarre to focus on this one small aspect of one religion when we live in a country that, especially outside of Quebec, still has over 60% of women taking their husband’s name – an old tradition rooted in male domination and property laws.
Kevin on
Nor should stop Supreme Court judges make statements about religious dogma! They should worry more about upholding justice in this country fairly instead of being swayed by all dogmas!
Helen on
How many jihadis have been caught fleeing authorities disguised as muslim women? How many jihadis crossed the southern border of the United States of America disguised as Mexican immigrants? It is well known, documented, and proven among law enforcement and intelligence agencies that ISIS has training camps set up near the southern border AND also employs Mexican drug cartels to smuggle them over the border. As for the million of migrants that are not all syrian anyway, not only did ISIS say this was how they were going to invade, but just take a look at what the muslim population did to England. There are areas that non muslims cannot enter due to muslim sharia jihadis. That is a lie spread by a liberal media and mentality that islam is a religion of peace. Jihadis are merely following the PERFECT example of their prophet who it is well known married a six year old girl named Aisha. When you invite a culture of people who you have ZERO understanding of, you are literally signing your own death warrant. Islam is literally the only religion in the world where you absolutely cannot tell if a person is a jihadi or not. It is for the safety and security of a liberty loving society that muslim immigration must be stemmed and VERY carefully monitored. The belief that I have expressed is one that only a true believer in Freedom has the courage to say.
LionOfJudah on
The first four words in the title “I am a Muslim.” Tells me a great deal about you. The majority of Canadians would have declared t “I am a Canadian”. There lies the problem with more and more Muslim immigrants. They place their religion above being a Citizen of Canada. This is demonstrated by the woman who refuses to remove her niquab. She is in effect choosing Sharia law over Canadian laws and this is not the type of immigrant we should welcome to Canada. The new immigrant should be a Canadian of Middle East Descent, Muslim of religion but over and above all – a proud Canadian. Until that woman and other niquab wearing women can show their face to make this declaration, then I proudly support the Conservative party.
L Finley on
I am also new immigrant, I am from so called third world country. The problem with the people of so called third world countries is that they just die to reach developed countries while they are there, once they reach they die again to make developed countries like third world countries.
We are here NOT to make the country like what we left behind rather to assimilate with in it.
Hari Prasad Lamichhane on
as a Canadian born here, welcome new immigrants with a similar perspective such as yours with open arms.
A on
Your assertion that it is simply about a small percentage of women and telling women how to dress minimalizes the real issues. This is Canada and when you came to this country the rules were established. Presumably you came here because you liked what you saw, rules included. This is about changing a law! Secondly, I resent having to deal with someone whose only outward recognizable appearance is a pair of eyes. The now ab prevents me from knowing who I am dealing with. It is no different than wearing a mask to cover one’s face. Also, I believe a well-known classical novel shows how people act differently when their faces are painted; this to me is just another disguise! I may not make this an election issue, but I definitely do not want my country, the one I was born in, to change.
Iren on
I am an immigrant. I came to Canada 58 years ago from Britain. When I chose to come to Canada I expected to abide by the laws of this Country. I did not expect the laws to be changed for my benefit. There may be only two voters who want to cover their faces but this is the thin end of the wedge. What else will be asked for? I am not a racist. I would welcome refugees to this country and would try to be of some assistance. However, I think they should be told that if they choose to come here they must abide by the law. No exceptions.
Shirley Comber on
You adopt the laws of the country you choose to live in. Dont bring your laws and try to change the country. Freedom is not imposing your beliefs and expecting the laws to change to suit immigrants. Canada has been kind. i too am an immigrant and I choose to adopt the law. My values and religion are taught to my kids at home.
mary on
I find it offensive that anyone would want a woman to cover her face and therefore her identity. I’m tired of hearing that by disallowing the niqab, minority rights are being ignored. Their rights are ignored when they are forced to hide their identity. We immigrate here to be free.
Sandra on
We only ask that you show who you are by revealing you face at the polling station. Is that really too much too ask.
Kathy on
No, they need to reveal their faces in this country at all times! It’s ridiculous in this day and age that this should be even an issue in this free country!
Susie on
Behind closed doors do as you wish. When taking the vows to become a Canadian citizen please show your face. how are we to know who is behind the veil …. it could be a woman or a man with heavy makeup.
My question is What and Why are you hiding. You are in Canada not the country you left behind.
C. Russel on
If muslim women REALLY want to be a part of the Canadian family, they really need to obey our laws without challenging them. Show us your face when you are committing to becoming Canadian, every other person who has done this has shown their face. Stop bringing your cultural and religious agendas into OUR laws. This is Canada, obey the laws or don’t come here. I realize muslim women live in a culture where men rule the roost but, now is YOUR time to stand up for yourselves in a country where women are totally equal to men. Only YOU can change this.
tartangirl on
Freedom of expression and religion ARE Canada’s laws!!
Tanya Montebello on
Abuse of women is NOT a part of our culture and people like you, wishy washy Canadians are the real danger to our country and traditions. Freedom comes with conditions too….do you wish to give freedom to a religion that openly abuse women, mutilate children, marry children off to old men…..for your information these things are actually happening in OUR country, not in their backward countries. Freedom is not free and all encompassing, it is something that people have to fight for…..muslim women being abused in OUR country is something WE should fight for…..not just accept> You sound very immature and naïve and need to inform yourself of the facts.
tartangirl on
Clearly, you are not well-versed on the process. Identity is verified BEFORE the ceremony begins.
Tanya Montebello on
Did this myself so am well versed in what happens…..it is a matter of respect! IF you want to be Canadian, BE a Canadian…..not someone who wants to hide…..be proud, show your face and let Canadians see who you are. OUR traditions and OUR culture need to be protected and I, for one, get sick of people coming to this country and trying to change things to suit THEIR culture……it is a matter of respect for your new country to be inclusive.
tartangirl on
Well said, it’s important for every woman and girl in this country that we fight for the freedom of all women! It’s very frightening to small children when they see a figure all dressed in black with their face covered! What about that is right in this day and age and in a free country?
Susie on
I feel that Stephen Harper is using this as a distraction from all his other anti-democratic actions! A woman can wear what she wants to wear who the heck is he to tell me or any one what to wear?!
Rita J on
I agree.
Tanya Montebello on
I would remind you that Stephen Harper did NOT start this stupid conversation to begin with. He was drawn, reluctantly, into it. This is an issue that both Trudeau and Mulcair jumped on, started, of course by the media so…..get your facts straight before you blame Mr. Harper. He has made his decision clear, before the election….82% of Canadians agree with him.
tartangirl on
Of course, Trudeau, master manipulator! Clone of Obama!
Susie on
Well said Shireen. This is NOT a campaign issue….it may be an issue of aggravation for some people who see it as abusive to women but it has NO bearing on the future or well being of Canada. This is, once again, the media trying to control the issues in this election and some politicians jumping on the bandwagon. I really despise the media when they do these things. They dislike Mr. Harper because he has NEVER allowed them to control him or what he is doing, he has kept them at arms length and I admire him for that. This has been a very nasty election, mainly fuelled, again, by the media exacting their revenge on Mr. Harper, it is disgusting.
tartangirl on
Beautifully written! I fully support women’s right to wear the niqab if they choose. I will definitely be exercising this belief when I cast my vote. There are far more important issues to discuss that our PM should be discussing. His actions are disgraceful.
Tanya Montebello on
Once more, your bias is showing. MY vote, for Mr. Harper will reflect MY support of his feelings on this matter. Mr. Harper HAS discussed the things that are important to our country….the economy…..people…..safety and security of Canada so obviously you are NOT paying attention and just hearing what you want to hear. Mr. Harper is the ONLY person to be leading our country at this time in our history. Trudeau has not a clue what is going on and will be a ventriloquist dummy for the ‘backroom boys’, desperate for power who will pull his strings and TELL him what to do….he is leader of the libs ONLY because of his name, NOT because he has experience or qualification for the job, THAT in itself makes me very wary of this party…..Mulcair is a socialist….BAD news for any economy.
tartangirl on
These people CAME to Canada & if they cannot abide by our traditions they can go back where they came from!!! They are getting away with too much already & our Government is letting it happen!! Very sad.
Pat on
I don’t care who you are, what you do or what religion you are but when you become a Canadan citizen you show your face. Security above all else rules. You should be greatful to be a part of this wonderful Country and all that it has to offer. You say it is unreasonable to have to have to remove your veil but who is being unreasonable here? This is CANADA and you abide by our rules and laws, not the other way around. I’m so sick of immigrants trying to change our laws and traditions.
Barbarra on
Wonderful article! Fear mongering seems to be a specialty of our current government. Please can we talk about the real, current, and up- front topics. Balancing the budget…might want to start there Mr. Harper.
Marcia on
Great points! This should not be an election issue – perhaps the media could focus more on ignoring it and maybe it would go away.
Joanne on
I am somewhat ambivalent about the issue of niqabs in general. However, I am concerned about the message that they send. While the writer says they are donned by choice, my experience with young muslim women (35 years in education) does not always bear that out. In addition, it is a genuine and legitimate discussion and I bristle at the accusation that anyone who wants to participate in the discussion on the opposing side to this writer is racist, islamophobic and irrelevant. It seems almost impossible to have any discussion about cultural issues that impact our society without being labelled a racist by the “tolerant” side. It’s time that stopped.
J Cory on
I think if you want to be Canadian, and live in Canada then assimilate.. Why do you want to come here and dress like that???
Vivian Ethier on
Yes let’s put equal energy to condemning nuns’ habits. They are also long, covering and black. Where is the outrage here? It also symbolizes subservience.
Dana on
Or come to think of it Beards. Some men’s beards cover the lower part of the face just as much
Dana on
Or come to think of it Beards. Some men’s beards cover the lower part of the face just as much
Dana on
I won’t wear clothing that makes me appear as if I am doing something wrong by exposing my face or allowing my hair to enjoy the gentle breezes on a nice sunny day. I cover my head only if it’s cold and blustery outside. If a head covering is dictated to me because I’m a female as it was once in the Catholic church, then it should be applied to men also. I wonder if anyone would notice if I wore a discarded rubber tire around my neck or my garden hose wrapped around me like a body cast. What would the response be if went shopping at the local mall wrapped in a carpet or simply naked under a see-through sheets of saran-wrap Hell, I say, the sky’s the limit and in the interest of equality, same goes for the men.
Irene Hodgson on
I’m a Muslim woman too immigrating from Pakistan in 80s. I do not wear a niqab.
The niqab is not part of the Quran. That is very important to understand. I find it very frustrating that the media has twisted this. It is not a religious tradition or custom. It is part of political Islam not religious Islam. It is a symbol of oppression from shariah law. Shariah law is law of land based on the Quran. It is misinterpretation. Just as IS is basing their rule of the land on made up laws based on their twisted views of Quran. Women sex slaves. Honour killings. Public killings. The FORCED wearing of the niqab. Not one but two!! In other countries based on shariah law, women are not allowed to leave their homes without a male family member, women can not drive, women can not vote, and they must cover up their face and body or they will be punished by law and family. It is false that we think the niqab represents women’s rights. Women have no rights. The “religious” rules under Shariah is based on fear and oppression.
The fact is the niqab is not religious! If that is so would not all Quran abiding Muslim followers be wearing the niqab? No. I do not wear a niqab. Does that make me lesser of a Muslim? Men are shaming women to cover up their bodies and faces because men are tempted by the skin of women. That is the misinterpretation of religion. The niqab is for the “uncontrollable urges” of men. I was an underground supporter of a movement in Iran in late 70s when women/feminists protested and opposed the forced wearing of the hijab. Forced wearing. Hear that again. Forced wearing. We did not win that ruling of course. Because Shariah law rules. We MUST cover up our face and body. Men tell us to – We have no choice. Women should not be forced to wear anything, including this symbol of oppression that men have created for women to control them. As a Muslim woman, I am sad to see the niqab being accepted so casually into Canadian society. Especially during a public oath ceremony where everyone should be open to receiving each other and all that Canada represents which is freedom, liberty and safety. In Canada, it should be safe now to be who you want to be. Allowing the covering of the face is a dangerous precedent because this is not based in religion. That is false and I wish people would understand that! It is a political symbol and that is wrong because of what it represents. I see no one talking to the Muslim women who do not side with the niqab and what is symbolizes. I want my perspective and opinion shared too. It is an important election issue because this is not about feminism and women’s rights, that women should have the right to wear whatever they want; nor is it about religious rights, that obedience is scripted in the Quran; this is purely political Islam- and religious expression is the one thing that Canadian courts protect the most, and yet this is not religious. This is man made, literally. It is about the political part of Islam – a forced symbol of mans oppressive power over women – that is twisted and contorted and should NOT be so openly welcomed and received into Canadian values and customs. Please understand this. I am a Muslim women and I am NOT sick of hearing about the niqab issue. It desperately NEEDS discussion. It represents something so much more than a head scarf. It represents patriarchal oppression of women’s rights and the rising power of shariah law. If Malala the Nobel Peace Prize winning Muslim girl and survivor of an assassination for defying shariah law says no to the niqab veil and women covering their beautiful faces in public ceremonies, then we should all listen.
Taro on
Congrats to Shireen Ahmed for a most articulate and decisive argument for discounting the current red herring issue in this federal election. To be dictating any personal dress choices for Canadian women is so old hat, we should all be shunning any politicians or pundits who think this tact is relevant in 2015. Shame on Margaret Wente for going the route of superficially measuring loyalty rather than actually exploring the true issue of fear mongering that has instigated this bit of conservative, republican style politicing.
Anne Miller on
So tired of this! Its not religious! Take it off! Our country our rules! If I went to their country I’d have to wear one! Enough!
Daniela on
The Niqab is not a religious garment…it was imposed on women by their men. I am not opposed to it being worn HOWEVER the face must and should be seen without it…it is a security issue and confirms the wearers identity. In the North American society we value our freedom and our security. If a person refuses to honour the North American request…then perhaps they ought to return to their country of origin where women are denied an education; denied driving a vehicle; denied being out in public unless escorted by husband or another male relative; where they are stoned to death if caught in an affair….etc. etc… So please respect the country you have chosen to call home – to swear your allegiance [citizenship[] – a country where a woman has freedom to be more than just a baby machine and sex object to her husband; let us see your face so that we could appreciate and welcome you as a citizen of the greatest country on this planet. I too am an immigrant [displaced person from a refuge camp]…I thank my mother for bringing me here and I love Canada with all my heart and soul. So please get a grip…quit griping about your lost freedom of dressing as you wish – if you object….well…the planes fly in both directions. Please respect those people who have made this country as great – a country you chose to escape from the land where you were born. I welcome you to Canada…but respect our government.
Alexandra on
It was predicted that the Conservatives had hired a fellow nicknamed “the wizard of oz” (because he is from Australia) who is a master at getting the focus on a country’s unpopular racial group and away from the real issues. He plays on people’s fear of what they don’ t know a lot about and don’ t understand and obviously it has worked in this country.. I wish they would discuss the issues that plagued all women regardless of their clothing, their religion, or colour…..I am sick of the niquab,,,,it’s a non issue to me……we don’ t hound Roman Catholic nuns about their veils or East Indian men about their turbans ….why is everyone getting worked up over a few women covering their faces? I would rather see them than look at all our women walk around half naked!!!
Charlotte Van Clyke on
I am not a Muslim voter and I’m sick and dismayed about the focus on the niqab. Harper says it is a sign of oppression of women, i.e. they are being bullied into wearing it. Well, he’s trying to bully women into NOT wearing it. Only a few decades ago, women were required to wear a hat to go into a Christian church, should women have been banned from wearing hats at certain ceremonies because it was a sign of oppression by the Christians? And many women wore veils on those hats that partially obsured their faces–look out, they must have been terrorists!! And why is it only women who are being targetted? Men have beards which partially obscure their faces, should they be required to shave before they can take the oath? Are people banned from wearing sunglasses?
There are much bigger issues in our country to focus on than whether a woman chooses to cover part of her face.
Pat on
You see my face, I want to see yours. As simple as that.
Dorothy on
It is now 2% but soon it may be 20%. By the time we get to next election we will be at 40% and shortly after all Canadian women will have to cover herself with no other choice. Do you see where we are heading?
Dorothy on
No kidding, go back to your country and bask in that beautiful little black number as much as you want. After all, it is so very attractive!
Susie on
Are people aware of the sexy “numbers ” that these women wear under their black garments. In Dubai, sexy lingerie shops are very popular with the women and their men.
A on
If it’s a waste of time.. stop talking about it. The niqab is not a religious requirement. And those who say it is, are lying or ignorant of the facts.
ian on
When voting your whole head should be shown.
If not how can the people at the polls tell who you are.
Jo-Ann on
When visiting Muslim countries our female politicians, tourists, and guests, respect the Muslim culture, and cover heads (faces when entering a mosque), it’s how we as polite Canadians have been raised. Perhaps that is why we are surprised when people coming to our country do not respect our customs….
M Bussing on
I, too, am sick of the crazy focus on the face covering. This is such a non issue for this country. Seems as soon as the Conservatives hired their Australian spin doctor this became their lopsided focus. Let’s get real and hear about the environment, education, healthcare, transportation and the TPP.
Deborah on
I, too, am sick of the crazy focus on the face covering. This is such a non issue for this country. Seems as soon as the Conservatives hired their Australian spin doctor this became their lopsided focus. Let’s get real and hear about the environment, education, healthcare, transportation and the TPP.
Deborah on
My feeling is that it is more about what it means for the future of Canada. Firstly I feel it is an insult to Canadians and secondly it is a slippery slope to future demands that could be made for instance Shari Law, what is served in our cafeterias at school. These two demands have already been made by some Muslim groups in Canada.
Valerie Moore on
Unfortunately sometimes people need things explained or shown to them to understand an issue. Zunera Ishaq’s citizenship ceremony was shown on the news. Thanks to her for doing this. As explained, she showed her face privately before taking the oath. So why the fuss. We seem to need to make a fuss about what women wear all the time. Whether we choose to go topless or choose to cover up from head to toe. We should be free to wear or nor wear whatever we want.
Patti Wong on
I’m a firm believer that anyone that covers their face has something to hide! This practice does not belong in Canada; this is oppression of women and that is not acceptable here! If you are sick of hearing about it, go back to your original country and then it will become a non issue. This country is free and women are free of oppression and we do not have to hide who we are! It is ridiculous!
Susie on
You ve come a long way Shireen! 13 years ago when i wrote abut Chatalene’s position of justifying entrance into Afghanistan conflict and making the freedom of Afghan women,s freedom from Burqa one of th premises, I wrote back informing them of cultural issues and this this can never form a reason to invade a country. The editor wrote back a scathing response to me saying that Burqa in Afghanistan is not cultural but a shackle and putting women in prison …Today all these libral women are getting blue in face making this freedom of choice! Shame that niqab does not rate the same disgust and disapproval as Burqa even though both are the same…only one woman wears burqa in a poor oil deprived nation, and other wears niqab in oil rich Arab country!
asma mahmood on
And I’m sick and tired of hearing the complaints of wearing that material over your face, take it off and we’ll all be happy. Or go back to your own country if it’s soooo bad in Canada. GOODBYE
andrea shewski on
I was raised Christian but to respect and accept everyone. For most of my life I have been fortunate to travel around the world which teaches you about other countries and cultures. What you must understand when you travel is to follow each countries rules, laws and customs when you are there even if you don’t like them. I opt not to travel to countries such as some Middle Eastern ones where I would have to wear a Niqab when out in certain public areas. That is my choice. That said when Muslim women CHOSE to come to Canada and know ahead of time that it is part of OUR Canadian tradition, custom, culture, whatever term you would like to use to show their face when necessary for a Passport, Swearing in Ceremony, etc they should abide. We are not asking them to completely remove their face coverings permanently. Just to respect a few certain Honourary Canadian symbols! If you know ahead of time you will be putting yourself in a situation which is against your beliefs or better judgement…don’t do it! I guarantee your (Muslim) countries would never allow us (Non Muslims) any liberties against Muslim laws. We would be stonned to death! Yet your expectations are 360 degrees opposite of us and Canada. HUH? The latest statistics show the second highest religion in Canada now is Muslim. It’s no wonder the rest of us have to bow to whatever you want. Let me give you examples of what I am talking about. For the past 5 years a group of Muslims in my city have been trying to force our city to: 1. Stop putting the signage “Merry Christmas” on our buses. 2. To stop saying “Prayers” before the annual City Council Christmas Dinner. 3. To stop playing “Christmas Carols” anywhere in our city including malls, city buildings, etc. They want NO mention of Christmas what so ever in our city!!!! They have even gone so far as to take the “Merry Christmas” issue to the Human Rights Council! Our city was originally founded on Christianity. Now who’s rights are being trampled on??? If the immigrants countries were so great why did they comes to Canada? I do not believe we are asking for anything more than for anyone who comes to Canada to be law abiding, respectful, peace loving citizens. We as Canadians have always been known as “Bleeding Hearts” and “Naive” to the rest of the world and boy are we proving it as suckers more and more every year. For the NDP’s and Liberals to say that the immigrants who are fighting their way across the ocean into Europe are not terrorists is obsurd! ISIS has been bragging to everyone who would listen for the past several that the way they are going to infiltrate the west is by “Immigrants”!! DAH! What have the NDP’s and Liberals been living in a cave in Canada for the past several years that they have not heard this??? And the immigrants that have been making their way to Europe are not true immigrants. These ones have money to pay for passage, they are not religiously persecuted or displaced from their homes. Therefore what makes them immigrants? The majority of them are refusing to be fingerprinted or documented. What does that tell you? Obviously they are already in the system for criminal/terrorist activity and have something to hide or they would be more than happy to be documented. As Harper said the TRUE Immigrants are the ones displaced and living in refuge camps. If you are in a refuge camp you obviously are there because you have no money, no food, no where to go, no means of leaving that camp, you are in grave danger for your life. These are the refugees that we should be bringing in to Canada after careful screening of course. I for one don’t care which country the person is immigrating from they must be screened. Canada is not a free for all. You so called “Do Gooders” who want to let all these people in and screen them later or not screen them at all are put the rest of us at risk. Don’t be foolish.
Cindy on
I also agree Cindy. They are not looking at this as our country, but theirs. I do not think they even know we exist except for all the bad we do.
Vanda on
Well said Cindy. I totally agree with all your points. The author of this article Shireen Ahmed wears a head scarf yet does not have her face covered. Ironic then that she is the one defending the Niqab. The debate is over covering part or all of a womans face yet Shireen’s entire face is uncovered. Such an oppression of women.
Sansi on
Besides did she say Muslim ?????? or Canadian .
Vanda on
I am a voter as well. I am also sick of hearing about the niqab. I am sick that so much money went into and still is going into one women’s lying under oath and as always switching the blame. You will never understand why Canadians feel the way they do because you don’t care, you want your way or no way. You are the ones that started this , not Canadians or our PM. She based her reasons in court and during the oath taking that it was a religious obligation. She not only refused a request from the leader of our country, she not only lied but she then went on National TV and insulted him and the people he stands for. So sick of it you may be and as it stands she is in keeping with your cultures belief in adversity to the point of war, Stop trying to make Canadians your scape goats. If you lived quietly in your homes trying to a good citizen well thanks for the heads up.. Deal with it. She is not wanted here.
Vanda on
How would the author feel about a man wearing the niqab?
ian on
Hi,
Thank you for this interesting piece. I was wondering if you would be able to help my daughter and I sort out a disagreement. My daughter thinks that the reason women cover their faces is to protect themselves from men’s disrespectful , intrusive, sexual, or aggressive stares/language/behaviour. She thinks that this sends a harmful cultural message to yong girls especially, but to everyone – that women are responsible for male rudeness, or aggression; that women don’t have the same right as men, to be safely and openly themselves. She says, “if it’s about humility, why aren’t men also wearing it?” I don’t know what the reasons for wearing niqab are, and I always thought that the only issue was “freedom of speech”. Now I’m not so sure. Would you comment or clarify?
Ros
ros forest on
“Cairo, Egypt authorities recently ruled that women wearing the niqab will not be allowed to vote unless they take off their headgear. Female lecturers at universities, likewise, will be banned from wearing the full face veil. It is argued that this will help students to communicate better with their teachers, and electoral authorities to be sure of a woman’s identity at the voting booth”. The niqab should have no place in Canada.
M. Mcivor on
“Cairo, Egypt authorities recently ruled that women wearing the niqab will not be allowed to vote unless they take off their headgear. Female lecturers at universities, likewise, will be banned from wearing the full face veil. It is argued that this will help students to communicate better with their teachers, and electoral authorities to be sure of a woman’s identity at the voting booth”. The Niqab has no place in Canada.
M. Mcivor on
I do not understand why people choose to come to Canada, want to take citizenship oath (face covered), to become part of Canada and yet cling to the ways of the place they came from? Is the Niqab actually a requirement of your religion..or is it some man’s idea of control? Certain sects here chain having a bundle of young women as wives is part of their religion! Hogwash!
Bev on
The arguments I’ve heard in favor of the niqab always come across as arrogant. Many Muslim women tell me they find the niqab offensive and oppressive and I agree. Additionally, I find that when I see a veiled person I tend to consider them invisible because they are concealing themselves from society. They cease to exist and are dehumanized. It takes away their human rights. It makes them inferior to men. Shame on these women who ARE free to choose because they live in a free country for abusing that freedom and betraying oppressed women who aren’t free to choose. Cover your hear, dress modestly but don’t traumatize the citizenry of Canada wearing a medieval non religious veil. And Islam is a religion not a race so I can’t be called racist for my thoughts. Such accusations are a manipulation of multiculturalism and again shame on you for trying to use our tolerance to further your own intolerance.
Jasmine on
If you are sick of hearing comments about the niquab THEN STOP WEARING IT!!! Really simple if you think about it. How you can proudly idetnify yourself as part of a religion that promotes total oppression of females, says it’s ok to rape 6 year old girls and take them as sex slaves, blows themselves and other innocent people up at random, and promotes the killing of ANYONE who doesn’t belive in it’s imaginary spook, defies explanation. If you had ANY shame you would quickly find something else to believe in. There is NO religion in the WORLD that is as disgusting as yours.
Tom Basilio on
It is a pity that a head dress has become an issue. Would it have been an issue had it been worn by the western world? I think that lack of education is the issue. I wear the hijab and wouldn’t hurt a fly in Canada. I am lucky to be extremely at ease in the western culture and mine. I can sing Piaf, enjoy Shakespeare and recite the Quran in arabic. I would not challenge anyone’s culture or religion. The worldhas to beat to the sound of different drums. To me monotones are boring.
Shabnam Mallam-Hasham on
“Why treat a person with dignity and respect when you can judge and shame them from afar?” – This is what you said. You want to take the Citizenship Oath after we “invite” you to our country – yet you want to hide your face from us? Why do you then think we should respect you – this is an insult to us and a slap in the face – maybe that is why you are not being treated with “respect” and “dignity”, you brought this on yourself. Respect is to be earned. Your argument about drivers is just plain stupid and you should also check your facts on our PM saying the plight of the indigenous women is “not high on his radar”. There is also no place in Canada for your barbarous Sharia Law – we here even have laws on cruelty to animals.
Marie Racine on
The issue is not how many women cover their faces for swearing in to become Canadian, the issue is the covering of the face. It should not be allowed as it prevents the openness required to be Canadian. Allowing it once or twice sets a precident. Would you allow one of your 4 daughters to be beaten by her husband if the other three were not? Would it be alright to kill one friend you didn’t like but allowed because you only killed one and not all of them? Some things are right. Some things are wrong. Its not a matter of degree. Its a matter of principal. This niqab to be or not to be is not a question of dress, its a question of what it means to be Canadian, and Canadians have never covered their faces.
christine Dorothy on