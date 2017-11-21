Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: November 22 – 29, 2017

Find out what’s in store for you for the first week of Sagittarius.

by

1 of 12

Previous
Next
Illustration, Kiki Ljung.

Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

The truth may set you free, but nobody said that it’d feel good. This week you’ve got two big jobs to do: The first is to gather yourself together and take ownership of the good, the bad, and the ugly of your vibes. The second is to tend to what you’ve got. This isn’t a good time to take on anything new because Saturn is trying to get you to confront the value of what’s already on your plate. Pace yourself through honest self-reflection, my love.

Learn more about what it means to be a Sagittarius.

Previous
Next

Sagittarius
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio

Resources