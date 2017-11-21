Your Weekly Horoscope: November 22 – 29, 2017

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The truth may set you free, but nobody said that it’d feel good. This week you’ve got two big jobs to do: The first is to gather yourself together and take ownership of the good, the bad, and the ugly of your vibes. The second is to tend to what you’ve got. This isn’t a good time to take on anything new because Saturn is trying to get you to confront the value of what’s already on your plate. Pace yourself through honest self-reflection, my love.