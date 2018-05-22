Your Weekly Horoscope: May 23 – 29, 2018

1. Gemini

May 21 – June 21



If you have extra to give, it will make you feel better to share, Twin Star. This week is all about the expansion you get through service. The Full Moon in your relationship house is pulling you out of your head and into the world of interconnectedness. Make yourself available to others who need you and you’ll find that you have more to give. The trick is to only offer what you can give with an open heart. Anything more and you do a disservice to yourself and others. Learn more about what it means to be a Gemini.

2. Cancer

June 22 – July 22



Prioritize the healing small wounds this week. Full Moons are always a little extra for you as your ruling planet invites us all to shed the past. It’s time to take care of yourself, Moonchild. If you’re tired, rest. If you’re hungry, nourish yourself. If you’re lonely, reach out to people who are emotionally available and kind, even if only to share a smile. All you can control are your choices, so make the most empathetic and productive ones you can, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Cancer.

3. Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22



It can be hard to sit alone with yourself, but it’s truly important. This week is likely to test your relationship with yourself, and the best way to face yourself is with compassion. That means that you run the risk of shutting down or disassociating in the face of stresses. It’s time to step up and do your best in the face of your less-than-ideal qualities. You don’t need to be perfect, you only have to try. Work to become the best version of yourself you can be today, one good choice at a time. Learn more about what it means to be Leo.

4. Virgo

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22



It’s time to make a change, Virgo. Regardless of what anyone else is or isn’t doing, this week is all about what you need to do in order to be right with you. The Full Moon brings with it the risk of you getting caught up in projections based on feelings that you don’t know what to do with, or don’t truly know how to interpret – not the truth. Remember that you want to be happy, and make sure that your actions reflect that drive, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

5. Libra

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22



You can react to the upsets in front of you and get caught up in interpersonal dramas, but to what end, Libra? It’s time to get emotional. Sit with your feelings so you can understand what’s happening within you and really take care of your heart. You get to have a different version of shared events, because your perspective is your own. Seek independence by validating your own experience instead of waiting for anyone else to do it for you. Learn more about what it means to be Libra.

6. Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21



There’s no amount of proof you can supply to change your view of yourself without doing emotional work alongside it. This week you may be confronted with some things that you’d rather not see, but it’s time to stop playing games and honour the truth. You’re strong, and you’re capable, Scorpio. You can move mountains if you decide you want to. It’s time to make the decision to start doing what you know deep inside that you need to do. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

7. Sagittarius

Nov. 2 – Dec. 21



The Full Moon in your sign on the 29th means it’s time to own up, Sagittarius. You know what you’ve been struggling to accept and just can’t. It’s time to let go. Sometimes the things you want or the people you love are at cross-purposes with what’s whole and true for you. You don’t have to manage the whole world, you just have to do what’s right for you, and in the best way you know how. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

8. Capricorn

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19



Fear is a trickster. When it’s not instructive, it’s destructive. How you relate to what you fear is an important reflection of your relationship to those feelings, not just to the content of your concerns. This week is all about the delicate balance between what was, what is, and what you intend to create. Your power lies in not letting your emotions usurp your plans, Capricorn. If you’re going to make changes, make sure they’re thought out and intentional. Learn more about what it means to be Capricorn.

9. Aquarius

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18



You have so much, Aquarius. It would be a shame to focus on what you don’t have, but that’s exactly what you’ve been doing. Yes, there are things you want, but if the desiring of them inspires you to feel more aligned with scarcity than it does with the fertility of your longing, then you are missing out. Be where you’re at and try to honour the goodness of this moment. Finding joy in imperfect circumstances while still moving forward s a skill that has no downside, my love. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

10. Pisces

Feb. 19 – March 20



When you don’t believe that you have a right to something, it’s easy to get defensive. The trouble is that acting oversensitively, you do a disservice to what you rightfully deserve. This week will challenge your sense of entitlement. Too much, and you believe that your feelings matter more than those of others. Not enough, and you think that yours matter less. Seek to strike balance, Pisces. Learn more about what it means to be a Pisces.

11. Aries

March 21 – April 19



Having fun is nice, bit have you tried prioritizing true happiness? This week is all about the difference between pleasure and joy. One is fleeting, while the other lasts. One fills your cup to the top, while the other flows through the pipes of your house. Don’t be so quick to feel nice that you miss out on opportunities to feel fantastic, Aries. The easiest route may not be the best one; invest in what will improve your whole life and not just this moment. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

12. Taurus