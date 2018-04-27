Your Horoscope for May 2018

Horoscope

How you feel and what you want is important, but everything comes with a price. Power struggles may set you off course from the 6th – 9th, but no matter how much discord you’re dealing with, you should never forget who you are. Weigh out the value of your desires against their expense, or you may end up paying more than you should. Don’t rush to make changes. The full moon on the 29th marks a time when you can let go of what no longer serves you. Collect data until then, lovers.

Taurus
