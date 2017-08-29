Your Weekly Horoscope: August 30 – September 5, 2017

Virgo

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22

It’s time to take a pause, Virgo. If you’re willing to confront the truth, you’ll see that you’ve lost your way. Sadly, you’re so caught up in what you think you’re supposed to do that it feels like a course correction is impossible — but it’s not. Change is an inevitable part of life, especially if you want to grow. Empower yourself by considering all your options, even if some of them feel scary to consider right now.

