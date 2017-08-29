Your Weekly Horoscope: August 30 – September 5, 2017

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
It’s time to take a pause, Virgo. If you’re willing to confront the truth, you’ll see that you’ve lost your way. Sadly, you’re so caught up in what you think you’re supposed to do that it feels like a course correction is impossible — but it’s not. Change is an inevitable part of life, especially if you want to grow. Empower yourself by considering all your options, even if some of them feel scary to consider right now.