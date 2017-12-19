Your 2018 Horoscope: A Look At The Year Ahead

Happy 2018! This year we will see a major shift from Uranus and Saturn leaving the fiery, impulsive signs of Aries and Sagittarius, and into the more-grounded earth signs of Taurus and Capricorn. This will shift your focus into more material concerns, which, depending on what’s going on in your life, could be good news (or not).

As of mid-December 2017, Saturn shifted into its native sign of Capricorn for the first time in 29 years. It’s time to reap what you’ve sown. Saturn is the planet of hard work and the time it takes to do it right, and this transit will confront you with your own potential — and limitations.

What you do matters, so don’t skip steps or phone it in. Saturn can be a killjoy, but it’s not for nothing. This is the planet of maturity and time, and it can help you get what you want if you’re willing to change as your understanding develops.

In May, revolutionary Uranus enters security-minded Taurus for the first time since 1935, and it will stay there until 2026. This transit can transform the role of women in society, how our financial systems function, and the ways we pursue intimacy. On a more personal level, your sense of security is likely to be challenged. This doesn’t necessarily mean that you won’t be safe, but there are likely to be upsets that challenge you. Align yourself now — and always — with what you value. Make your life the most authentic reflection of yourself as you possibly can, or the alternative can seriously cramp your style. What you value and how your actions reflect those values reflects on your character. Let what and who you love inspire you to take risks, even when they’re scary. Instability is an inevitable part of progress. Be an active participant in the changes that this year brings, even if you don’t know exactly where they’re taking you, my love.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Love will set you free if you let it ebb and flow, but if you hold on too tight, you may just lose it. 2018 is a lesson in balance and pacing, Aries. If you can stay aligned with all of your goals instead of allowing any one part of your life to envelop all the others, you’ll be successful. Think about the compromises that support the big picture instead of getting caught up in a cycle of reacting to whatever is most pressing in the moment. Anxiety over the unknown will be your undoing if you let it, so stay on board with your path so you don’t have to worry so much about the destination.

Your 2018 affirmation: Everything happens in its best time. I remain curious about the unknown and open to the flow of my life.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

There’s a fine line between chaos and a good old-fashioned commotion, Taurus, but you’re not a fan of either. Instead of trying to tamp your life down into something more manageable, it’s time to realign yourself with what you believe and the goals you’ve set for your life. The potential for your growth and expansion is huge in 2018, but it will take stepping into unchartered territory and exploring. The healthiest way to do this is with healthy boundaries, which is hard when you’d rather not make waves. Saying yes to yourself inevitably requires you to say no to others from time to time, Taurus.

Your 2018 affirmation: I’m entitled to prioritizing my self-care. I assert my will firmly and with kindness when I need to.

Gemini

May 21 — June 21

Don’t quit now, Twin Star, you’ve only just begun. 2017 had you striving like never before to have peace and happiness, but your work isn’t done yet. This year is yours to make pop — or not. You always run the risk of getting distracted by shiny objects, so here’s the plan: make a list of the sections of your life that you care about, and write up to three goals for the year that you hold on each topic. When you are making decisions about how to spend your time and energy, always refer back to this list. Don’t waste your time on dead ends when there’s so much open road before you, my love.

Your 2018 affirmation: I will stay on track and focus on my goals. I’m expanding the parts of my life that I wish to cultivate, and can always go back and explore other interesting things later.

Cancer

June 22 – July 22

How you take responsibility for yourself is a big theme this year, so get ready to get to work. The good news is that you’re totally capable. The bad news is that what you have to do will not only take effort, but it’ll take time. Cultivate patience and as much clarity as you can, Moonchild. When you find that you’ve gotten off track you can rein yourself in, or you can lose yourself in distractions. Set yourself up for success by coming up with a plan. With Saturn in your relationship house, your connections are likely to be pretty intense, too. Keep your side of the road clean and carry on.

Your 2018 affirmation: The clearer I am about what I want, the easier it is to manifest it. I prioritize clarity of intent over passing distractions.

Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22

If you want it done well, you need to do it right. Slow progress is still progress, Leo. This year is going to test your patience and willingness to work on things thoroughly, but trust me when I say that you’ll be much happier if you find a way to slow down. How you care for your body, pace your days, and move through your relationships all lay at the foundation of how you feel about your life. Seek peace, but know this: peace isn’t about having only happy feelings. Being whole requires that you stick around for all of it, even when things get messy or trying, my love.

Your 2018 affirmation: I try with a whole heart, but don’t bully myself. Slow progress is still progress.

Virgo

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22

If you’re overwhelmed it’s your responsibility to yourself to manage it. Whether you need to adjust the load you’re carrying, shift your attitudes towards yourself, or let go of some things, you’re ready to finally come to the end of a rough patch you’ve been in. You get to direct your life and make choices that work for you, but that doesn’t mean that others will be on board. You may have to reshuffle your relationships in order to come up with compromises that actually work for you. Don’t sacrifice yourself for someone else, but also remember that you can only be good to others if you’re right with yourself, Virgo.

Your 2018 affirmation: Self-care is not selfish. I know that having a healthy relationship to myself is the foundation to being able to competently deal with the rest of my life.

Libra

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22

It may sounds cheesy, but love is the answer. If you’re doing it right, it’s not only the goal, it’s also the motivation, the plan, and the inspiration. If your relationship to yourself is on the outs, you’ll feel confused, upset, and like nothing you do is enough. It’s time to recommit to yourself, Libra. Do the things that you know help you maintain a healthy body and mind. You will have some meaningful choices to make this year, and if you don’t have confidence in yourself, it will be way harder to make choices that you can live with.

Your 2018 affirmation: When I let love guide me I am stronger and can see more options. I wait to act until I feel the resonance of a clear “yes.”

Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

Blame games are easy to get caught up in, but there are no winners. It’s hard to tolerate stress, and when you’re suffering is when it’s most tempting to look for fault somewhere. Commit to looking at things in a balanced way this year, Scorpio. You don’t have to be positive, but you do need to watch out for being negative, my love. The truth is often messy and complicated, but that doesn’t make it any less true. Your relationships need love, patience, and some healthy boundaries – not scrutiny and detective work. Accept what is so you can build what you hope to see.

Your 2018 affirmation: I don’t need to be optimistic, but I commit to not being pessimistic. The balanced truth is my guide, even when it’s layered.

Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

With freedom comes great responsibility. Your initial reactions are not always your most balanced and wise impulses – they’re emotional and reflective of your assumptions, past experiences, and beliefs about yourself and the world around you. Strive to respond in ways that mirror the person you want to be instead of the Sagittarius you once were. This year is a time when your growth isn’t guaranteed, but if you try, you’ll emerge with a more whole and happy relationship to yourself. Don’t get thrown off course by the force of your passions and fears, my love.

Your 2018 affirmation: I intentionally respond instead of impulsively react. My feelings are vastly important but I balance them out with intention and process.

Capricorn

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19

Don’t confuse how you feel with how others perceive you, Cappy. If you’re not careful, you’ll end up building a wall between yourself and others this year. Being vulnerable sucks, but it’s part of life. You don’t have to do it all alone: try to share your feels with people that you trust, even if that means that you feel awkward about it. You are going through a meaningful growth spurt, but part of that growth is about embracing your tender parts. Work hard without sacrificing your needs. What you plant will grow, so don’t treat your happiness like an afterthought this year.

Your 2018 affirmation: I don’t allow other people to determine my worth. I commit to prioritizing my happiness and the wellness that organically springs forth from it.

Aquarius

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18

Fear is pervasive — it has a funny way of leaking into everything. 2018 will be a year of change for you, and while that may be an excellent thing, it’s also upsetting. Pay attention to your relationship to the unknown, Aquarius. Just because you don’t know what will happen next and how, doesn’t mean that things will go poorly for you. Temper your expectations by fixating on the positive potential in your life, especially when things seem darkest. You are growing into a more whole and present version of yourself, and while it may require you to step into discomfort it doesn’t have to be bad — you’ve got this.

Your 2018 affirmation: I don’t need to be in control in order for things to go exactly as they’re supposed to.

Pisces

Feb. 19 – March 20

You can say no, Pisces, but let’s be real – people won’t like it. This year is an excellent time to learn to be OK with disappointing some people, some of the time, when it’s necessary to protect your own energy. You don’t need to defend or justify your preferences, you just need to own them and be clear with other about where you stand. Expect this year to bring you opportunities to mature emotionally, and step up to meet them. Don’t stay attached to the past — you’re ready to take your relationship with yourself to the next level, my love.

Your 2018 affirmation: It’s not kind to be dishonest. I prioritize authenticity over niceties.

