8 Haunted Spots Across Canada To Visit — If You Dare

Artistic rendering of the Ghost Bride at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel. Photo, Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel/Handout.
Think you don’t scare easily? We dare you to spend the night at the Ottawa Jail Hostel, where, legend has it a former inmate lurks at the foot of guests’ beds, or have dinner at the Old Spaghetti Factory in Vancouver’s Gastown, where patrons have said they’ve seen lonely little girl sits by herself at the front of the restaurant, holding a balloon. Still not scared? Check out our roundup of Canada’s most haunted spots, and, since you’re so brave, go check them all out for yourself.
The Algonquin Resort boasts multiple hauntings. There is rumoured to be a ghostly watchman who roams the halls and stairwells, jingling his keys as he goes, a woman who rearranges table settings in the dining room, and a child who laughs and plays through the hotel. Specific rooms are reportedly haunted: 308, 373 and 472. And guests have claimed that an older man who shows them to their room and tells them all about this history of the hotel disappears when they turn around to tip him.