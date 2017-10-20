8 Haunted Spots Across Canada To Visit — If You Dare

The two most famous hauntings at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel are Sam the Bellman and the Ghost Bride. Sam is said to have died in 1975, but he still helps guests with their luggage and lets them back into their rooms when they’ve accidentally locked themselves out. Guests don’t realize it’s a ghost until Sam seems to vanish into thin air. He is also thought to be the reason the elevators sometimes stop at random floors that no one has pushed the button for. The Ghost Bride, meanwhile, is thought to be a woman who died on the way to her wedding reception at the hotel by falling down the stairs. Guest have reported seeing her on those stairs or in the ballroom of where her reception was supposed to take place.