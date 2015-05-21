My secret to raising a feminist boy: thankless chores

I’d love for my son to be a feminist, a champion for equality and righteousness, but I’ll happily settle for him just being a decent person, a feminist in deed if not in name. That’s why he’s being taught to do the laundry and dishes.
Hear me out: Of all the household jobs, these are the least gratifying, the most invisible and the worst of domestic labour’s repetitive grind. Dishes and laundry have to get done no matter how late it is or how tired you are, and very, very soon you’ll have to do them all over again. When couples squabble over what sociologists call the “chore gap,” it’s likely about these sorts of jobs. Unlike cooking, which can be creative accomplishment to brag about on Instagram, washing dishes is glory-free. Unlike taking your kids to the park, laundry doesn’t earn you brownie points — or as a recent post by a woman on my social-media feed lamented, “one day I’d love to feel the admiration and respect a man receives for looking after his own children in public.”
Being raised by two feminist moms, you might think my 12-year-old would become enlightened by osmosis and exposure. You’d be wrong. We are a household that talks a lot about politics, from racial profiling by police to FHRITP heckling to government surveillance of activists. All that talk is great, but it doesn’t necessarily translate into the sort of real understanding and action that creates true change. Understanding and action are habits, like tooth-brushing and doing homework, that need to be taught and reinforced.
One way to do this is through dishes and laundry. Sharing in these chores teaches responsibility, cooperation and humility. It demonstrates that there is no such thing as “women’s jobs” or “men’s jobs,” and that if you don’t clean up your own mess someone will be stuck doing it for you. What’s more, it’s a reminder that work that is necessary can also be thankless and plodding. Not a bad lesson for men of any age. Being a male ally can mean marching for change and speaking out against oppression. But it also means doing grunt work without expecting a standing ovation. It means stepping back while women lead. It means listening instead of pontificating. It means being humble.
My son doesn’t get all of this, not yet, but what he has learned is that he must participate in the care of his home and, by extension, his community. On chore duty for the last couple years, he still grumbles from time to time, or needs prompting. But he also takes pride in it and has assumed other jobs on his own initiative, like bagging groceries when we go shopping and unpacking them when we get home.
When I think about how to raise boys to be thoughtful feminist men, I think about a young, white, straight guy I met years ago when we were both involved in a media project. He was in his early twenties, incredibly bright and full of progressive political opinions. I noticed his smarts right away, mainly because he tended to talk more than anyone else in the group. The other thing I noticed was that at the end of our meetings while everyone else tidied the room, put away chairs and cleared cups and glasses, he never, ever helped out.
He wasn’t a bad person, just someone in love with his own voice and oblivious to his own privilege. While he rambled on about social justice, someone else — usually a woman — was in kitchen washing out his coffee mug. He’d gladly tell you how much believed in women’s equality, but he just didn’t want to give up anything — his time, his energy, his platform, or his comfy spot on the couch — to actually do something about it.
Why don’t you just let him be a BOY!! He is NOT feminine so can’t be a feminist. Another reason why same sex couples should not have children. This boy will be one confused boy by the time this couple is done with him.
tartangirl on
Tartangirl you are completely wrong about this. Of course he can be a feminist. And what are you talking about? Same sex couples have every right to have children and will have at least as much success raising them as anyone else. He will not be confused at all, but he might understand the effort that goes into maintaining a home and be perfectly confortable contributing as an equal. Boys and Girls both need chores around the house to help prepare them for the real world.
Karen on
Well, there are people who actually know about this topic and have done research about it who disagree with you: http://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2014/07/07/children-of-same-sex-couples-are-happier-and-healthier-than-peers-research-shows/
But then again, those people probably also know the definition of both the words “feminine” and “feminist”, too!
mgmisanthrope on
as a feminist myself if I ever chose to raise children I would let them do what they want as long as nobody is hurt. Letting my children decide how they want to grow up and be raised is fine as long as its not morally wrong and I wouldn’t be offended at all if my children shared different views than I do -I didn’t believe in all the ultra-conservatism my parents believe in. You’re abusing your ableist/paternal privilege and possibly making your child do something they cannot stand doing. If you knew the definition of what a feminist is as someone who advocates for equal rights then you should be taking equal responsibility in your family’s chores and not just abuse your son because he is supposedly ignorant just because he is male. If you were a real feminist you wouldn’t tell men to “stand back” just because thats what historically females have had to do. That’s moving backwards, if anything.
disgusted on
Yeah prepare for your son to resent you. Keep pushing your ideology on kids, they absolutely love it!
No way on
If you really wanted to teach your son something about equality you would demonstrate to him that chores such as dishes and laundry are not only “not exclusively the work of women” but should also be a shared responsibility. Perhaps you can do this by alternating nights where he does them then you do them the next time. What you are describing is you just pawning undesirable tasks onto your son under the rouse of teaching him to be a feminist. If you wanna talk the talk you gotta walk the walk.
Mark on
You are right. The morons who have commented here demonstrate a variety of things: first, they have no reading comprehension or perhaps have severe ADHD and so could not even properly read what is actually written. Second, they are sexist, society-enslaved losers who are drowned in the fiction of ‘gender’. Third, they are doomed ‘parents’ who cannot teach children proper life chores.
They are happily saying that you are ‘forcing’ something onto your child, which you are absolutely not. The article clearly says that the child is learning to SHARE in doing dishes/laundry, perfect for any 12-year old child to start learning. Kids much, much younger than that age would participate in all house chores before. At 12, they should definitely start doing something, and dishes is a very simple one. Some morons here accusing the author of forcing the child to do ‘chores’ obviously lack any reading comprehension. I
One loser also happily said ‘let him be a BOY’ – so first, a ‘boy’ shouldn’t be giving any help in the house, but a ‘girl’ should? Second, ‘feminist’ means you have to have a biologically ‘female’ body? Loser, feminist means those who stand for the rights of one entire half of the human race.
Finally, some losers think that he shouldn’t be doing chores. Again, he is not FORCED to do them, he is only SHARING the responsibility, and the fiction of ‘gender’ has nothing to do with helping in the house and uh washing your filthy dish and clothes.
Lots of garbage on earth, but you’re doing just fine.
D. on
Whoa I love what people actually got out of this article. She used her situation as an example. I will use mine. This is a perfect example of teaching your kids how to do chores/be active in the household. I have 10 and 12 yr old – one of each. They both need to be asked several times to do their chores. I will often ask one to do the other’s. When the answer is “it is not mine” my response is “it is all of ours, otherwise I will be doing it”. I believe you nailed it. They are thankless chores, they need to be done and someone has to do it. No one is above doing these chores and it is pretty clear that a lot of young adults were never taught the basics. I get where you are coming from and needing to use the feminist word to make your personal situation stand out.
Personally I don’t feel the need to label or point out genders when raising fair minded children. Great article. I will explain the thankless chore reality to both of my kids!
Lisa on