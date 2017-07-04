Céline Dion bares all in new ‘Vogue’ post

Here’s a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current “mini-tour” of Europe). She performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet (and often with handlers). For Celine’s orders, the houses send teams to Nevada for typically three fittings, before the garments are ultimately finished in her local, private atelier. Armani Prive, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Versace…only a partial list. Everyone, basically. In Vegas, Velcro panels are added to allow for her ribcage to expand or for a quick outfit change. Micro straps of elasticized chiffon prevent a slit from becoming a sloppy situation mid-squat. Shoes—always heels, never platforms—are ordered one size smaller (she is normally a 38) and refitted with metal shanks. Says Celine, “We have to make haute couture industrial.” And, more enigmatically: “The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes.” Which is to say: the haute couture, with all its fragility and handcraft, has to perform professionally for Ms. Dion. And privately as well. Years ago, Celine bought a classic little black dress from the Christian Dior atelier when the house was overseen by John Galliano. It is simple, falling to mid calf, and narrow as can be with just a hint of stretch. It requires a minimum of jewelry, a statement bracelet or perhaps one of the major diamond rings she designed with her late husband Rene Angelil: two pear cuts set in a wide pave band, or two hearts of diamond and emerald abstractly interlocking, on a cushion of yet more diamonds. This LBD forces you to walk one foot in front of the other. This is a dress Celine knows well and clearly loves, the simplest evocation of the private luxury of couture and the total antithesis of the red carpet hoopla that attends the union of fashion and celebrity. It is also the dress she wore to Rene’s funeral. #CelineTakesCouture Photo by @sophfei.
Celine Dion isn’t afraid to bare all, both figuratively and literally. The 49-year-old singer posed for Vogue magazine’s Instagram account on Tuesday, and gave a candid interview about how haute couture fashion has always been a huge part of her life.
The “Power of Love” singer explained that every big fashion house, from Armani Prive to Versace, send teams to Las Vegas for fittings before her shows at her residency at Caesars Palace. “The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes,” she told the magazine.
And while Celine has worn some magical creations by the best in the business, it’s a simple Christian Dior LBD that holds a very special place in her heart. Vogue reports that the Canadian singer purchased the no frills dress years ago when John Galliano was creative director of the fashion house. It means so much to the singer, she chose to wear it on the hardest day of her life, her husband René Angélil’s funeral in January 2016.
The GRAMMY award-winning singer has always had fun experimenting with fashion, constantly wearing unique and original pieces, most recently during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week. Celine explained that she loves to play around with her style because it “gives [her] a bit of freedom when [her] life has been work, discipline, hard hard work.” It’s her free-spirited sartorial outlook that has helped the mother of three earn her stripes as a new style icon.
The “My Heart Will Go On” singer is currently in Europe for a 15-city tour before she return home to Las Vegas.
