Céline Dion bares all in new ‘Vogue’ post

Celine Dion isn’t afraid to bare all, both figuratively and literally. The 49-year-old singer posed for Vogue magazine’s Instagram account on Tuesday, and gave a candid interview about how haute couture fashion has always been a huge part of her life.

The “Power of Love” singer explained that every big fashion house, from Armani Prive to Versace, send teams to Las Vegas for fittings before her shows at her residency at Caesars Palace. “The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes,” she told the magazine.

And while Celine has worn some magical creations by the best in the business, it’s a simple Christian Dior LBD that holds a very special place in her heart. Vogue reports that the Canadian singer purchased the no frills dress years ago when John Galliano was creative director of the fashion house. It means so much to the singer, she chose to wear it on the hardest day of her life, her husband René Angélil’s funeral in January 2016.

The GRAMMY award-winning singer has always had fun experimenting with fashion, constantly wearing unique and original pieces, most recently during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week. Celine explained that she loves to play around with her style because it “gives [her] a bit of freedom when [her] life has been work, discipline, hard hard work.” It’s her free-spirited sartorial outlook that has helped the mother of three earn her stripes as a new style icon.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer is currently in Europe for a 15-city tour before she return home to Las Vegas.

