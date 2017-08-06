Angelina Jolie And 12 Other Celebrities Open Up About Divorce

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In the new issue of Vanity Fair, actress Angelina Jolie breaks her silence following her 2016 breakup from Brad Pitt (who talked to GQ Style earlier this year). She shares details on her upcoming film project First They Killed My Father (which will come to the Toronto International Film Festival in the fall), her Bell’s palsy diagnosis (she says she has since recovered from the condition that causes facial drooping thanks to acupuncture) and — of course — life after Brangelina. Here’s what she and other celebrities have divulged about riding the train to splitsville — including feelings of failure, where they’ve found strength and what being newly single has in common with Bambi.
“We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal… I was very worried about my mother, growing up — a lot. I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything’s going to be all right even when you’re not sure it is.”