Angelina Jolie And 12 Other Celebrities Open Up About Divorce

Married to David Justice (1993–1997), Eric Benet (2001–2005), Olivier Martinez (2013–2016)

“I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved… [As] women, we go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That’s what fairy tales taught me as a kid…. and I’m kind of anti–fairy tales today.”

—At a Q & A at the 2017 City Summit and Gala, February 2017