10 Of The Best Farmers’ Markets In Canada

1. St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market — Woolwich, Ont.

Located in Ontario’s Waterloo region, St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market is Canada’s largest year-round market. Spring and summer is when this market really comes to life, with hundreds of vendors selling local Ontario goods like cheese, bread, meat (hello, summer sausage, a Waterloo-region staple), maple syrup, preserves and of course fruit and veggies.

2. Le Marché du Vieux-Port — Quebec City

Quebec City’s Le Marché du Vieux-Port (The Old Port Market) is a year-round, open-daily market featuring locally made cheese, meats, baked goods, ciders and more. Depending on what time of year you visit, you can be sure to find in-season local specialties like Beausoleil oysters, blueberry syrup, maple liqueur (and many other maple products!), Tourtière and blackcurrant wine.

3. Lachute Farmers Market — Lachute, Que.

Started as a small farmers’ market and horse auction in 1950, the Lachute Farmers Market now sits on a 15-acre site. Open Tuesdays and Sundays year-round, and on Saturdays in the summer to sell in-season fruit, you’ll find food vendors as well as an indoor antique market and flea market, a couple restaurants, and yes, even still a horse auction. And if you happen to have a horse, in the fall, the market sells deer apples and carrots to keep them happily fed in the winter!

4. Hubbards Farmers’ Market — Hubbards, N.S.

Running every Saturday starting on Mother’s Day weekend until the end of October, Hubbards Farmers’ Market just outside of Halifax has been a staple at the Hubbards Barn & Community Park for the past 25 years. It hosts vendors from all along the South Shore, the Valley and, of course, Halifax, selling everything from organic fair-trade coffee to jams, jellies, premium spirits, wines, meat and baked goods. You can also pick up a bunch of fresh flowers, handmade soaps and candles.

5. Saskatoon Farmers’ Market — Saskatoon

Looking for Saskatoon berries? Yup, you’ll find them at the Saskatoon Farmers’ Market, when they’re in season of course. The indoor market is open year-round and the outdoor market runs May through October. Starting May 3, the market hosts Thursday Night Art Markets from 5 to 9 p.m., where local artists, crafters, musicians and performers can showcase their talents.

6. Salt Spring Island Market —Salt Spring Island, B.C.

Salt Spring Island, part of British Columbia’s Gulf Islands, is known as Canada’s “Island of the Arts,” and this eponymous market showcases that rich talent. On Saturdays, from the start of April to the end October, over 140 artists and food producers come together at Centennial Park. Everything sold at this market must be made, baked or grown by the vendor themselves — the market calls it “The Homespun Guarantee.” On Tuesday afternoons from June until October, there is a food-and-vegetable-only market (plus flowers), featuring local organic farmers.

7. Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market — Edmonton

The Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market has humble beginnings: Back in 1983, it started in a small parking lot with about 10 vendors. In 1986, the market moved inside the “Old Bus Barns” and it’s now the largest farmers’ market in Edmonton. Each Saturday, 130 vendors from their rotating roster of 300 set up to sell their goods. Much like Salt Spring Island’s “Homespun Guarantee,” the Old Strathcona Market’s motto is: “We make it, we bake it, we grow it and we sell it,” which means you won’t find anything being resold here.

8. Fredericton Boyce Farmers Market — Fredericton, N.B.

On Saturday mornings, over 250 local vendors come together to sell their goods at the Fredericton Boyce Farmers Market. Known simply as “The Market,” all of the staples are available, as well as prepared goods that showcase that diverse demographic of the area — think Chinese buns, samosas, falafel, Lebanese stuffed grape leaves and more.

9. Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market — Halifax

The Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market holds the title of North America’s oldest continually running farmers’ market: it was created in June of 1750 as the Halifax Farmers’ Market, just a year after Halifax was founded. The market has been held in various locations over the past 268 years, but is currently situated along the Halifax Seaport, which is known as the vibrant arts and culture district of Halifax. Some vendor stalls at the market have been there since the 1800s, with different generations manning the stalls and keeping the family tradition alive.

10. Fireweed Community Market — Whitehorse