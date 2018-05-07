Living

10 Of The Best Farmers’ Markets In Canada

From coast to coast, the country is bursting with all the fresh flavours of the season.

by
Image of rhubarb and jam piled on a table at the Old Strathcona Farmers' Market for article on best farmers markets in Canada.

Photo, Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market.

Longer days and warmer temps can only mean one thing: It’s farmers’ market season! From Saskatoon berries in Saskatoon to traditional summer sausage in Waterloo and seafood in Halifax, Canada is bursting with a delicious bounty of goods. Since selection changes from week to week based on what’s in season, consider making visits to these markets part of your weekly routine. Here are 10 of the best farmers’ markets from across the country:

St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market — Woolwich, Ont.
10
view slideshow
Photos

Facebook
Pin It
Twitter