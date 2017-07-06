The 20 absolute best beaches in Canada

Skaha Beach, Penticton, British Columbia

The Okanagan valley has some of the most beautiful beaches around, but family-friendly Skaha Beach is exceptional. On the south end, you’ll see teenagers setting up beach volleyball nets and kids running around the adjoining big grassy park, which has picnic tables, tennis and basketball courts, a watersplash park, and a playground marina.

Wow factor: During Penticton’s annual Peachfest in August, Skaha Beach is the site of a sand art competition, and the beach is dotted with intricate creations worth checking out.

Where it’s at: Head south from Penticton on the 97.