How To Update A Small Apartment Entryway For Under $200

This week, in our new home video series The Home Primp, we set out to transform a teeny tiny nook in a downtown Toronto apartment into a stylish entryway that felt separate from the rest of the open concept space.

The challenge: Though the owners have a spacious closet to store their coats and shoes, they were using this awkward nook by the front door to house their everyday shoes. The problem? No accessory storage meant they dumped their headphones, keys and sunglasses on the kitchen island and no bench meant there wasn’t a place to put on shoes.

How we primped it: Using removable wallpaper, a fun chalkboard wall and other accessories, we made this tiny corner feel like a separate area in the condo and outfitted it with pretty storage and a fancy new light.

How much we spent: $199

Watch the full transformation above!

Products we used:

Rust-Oleum chalkboard paint (paired with Zinsser Bulls Eye primer)

Etsy Rocky Mountain Decals Banano Leaves removable wallpaper

Ikea cord set

Ikea LED bulb

CB2 gold wall pocket

Ikea bench

Etsy UsetCoutumes 28″ entryway bench