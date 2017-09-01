How To Update A Small Apartment Entryway For Under $200

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
This week, in our new home video series The Home Primp, we set out to transform a teeny tiny nook in a downtown Toronto apartment into a stylish entryway that felt separate from the rest of the open concept space.
The challenge: Though the owners have a spacious closet to store their coats and shoes, they were using this awkward nook by the front door to house their everyday shoes. The problem? No accessory storage meant they dumped their headphones, keys and sunglasses on the kitchen island and no bench meant there wasn’t a place to put on shoes.
How we primped it: Using removable wallpaper, a fun chalkboard wall and other accessories, we made this tiny corner feel like a separate area in the condo and outfitted it with pretty storage and a fancy new light.