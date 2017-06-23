Home Decor

9 grown-up pink paint colours you never knew you needed in your life

Pink paint is no longer just for nurseries. Here are 10 shades to prove it.

by

Jump on Pinterest and you’ll be inundated with Millennial pink  — a dusty pastel colour that’s been compared to a mix of salmon and grapefruit — on everything from garbage cans to books. It’s the latest proof that we’ve fallen in love with pink all over again. And it’s for more than just décor accessories — from neutrals to bold hues, here’s how to bring it onto to your walls.

1 of 9

Previous
Next

Romantic pink

This dusky pink is sophisticated, but still playful. It’s perfect for a living room, or even a front door. Cinder Rose, Farrow & Ball.

Previous
Next

More:
The best neutral paint colours that aren’t white
The 10 grey paint colours designers always use
How to paint: our 30 best paint tips ever
Resources