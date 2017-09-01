Home Decor

The Best Neutral Paint Colours That Aren’t White

Spruce up your walls for fall with neutrals that aren’t boring.

by

From a grey mauve to an off-black, these neutral shades are foolproof and more interesting than eggshell. Take a peek at our twelve picks below:

Photo, Erik Putz.

Evangeline Green Tint 1

Where to use: This fresh shade is perfect for a bathroom with white accents like Carrara marble.  

Where to buy: Para Paints

