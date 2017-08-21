How To Find A Downtown Condo For Less Than $250,000? Live In Less Than 300 Square Feet

With condos in Canada’s priciest cities costing an average of $500,000 and up, many would-be buyers have resigned themselves to renting. Now, in response to ever-climbing prices, a handful of developers are offering so-called “micro” condos — 400-square feet sized spaces (and smaller) that can go for $250,000 or less. Many come with a downtown location (and stunning views) and thoughtfully cram a living room, bedroom and kitchen into less than 400 square feet. Often, to save space, the units come equipped with fold-away furniture like Murphy beds or dual-purpose pieces like washer-dryer combo units and dishwashers in drawers.
“I don’t think many people wake up in the morning saying, ‘I want as little space as possible,’” says Laurence Vincent, vice-president sales and marketing at Prével, a Montreal-based micro condo developer. “It comes from a need in the market.” The biggest demand comes, predictably, from young urban professionals looking to break into the real estate market — though small spaces have also become popular with students and people with homes outside the city looking for a pied-à-terre.
Check out some of the tiny condos recently built and currently in construction across the country:
Montreal
Montreal is home to a mix of tiny condos – including Canada’s smallest at 278 square feet. The units in Old Montreal’s 21e Arrondissement (of which 10 are left) start at $150,000, with furniture upgrades available for additional storage and hide-away pieces like Murphy beds which fold away from the wall, pictured above.