Le Creuset Just Re-Released Cassis, But Only For A Limited Time

Le Creuset’s colourful Dutch ovens are as beloved for their classic lines as for their generation-spanning quality: The thick cast-iron offers even heat and the heavy lid locks in moisture, making the dishes perfect for searing, braising and baking.

But the jewel-toned cookware’s greatest use may well be as countertop candy: Devotees will spend thousands to amass all the pieces in their favourite shade. I couldn’t stick to a single palette for my own small collection: a Truffle stock pot, a Cherry skillet, a Marseille square grill and the love of my life: a Cassis French oven.

The Cassis French oven was a total fluke score — that colour hadn’t been sold in Canada for years, and I’m still not sure how the store had it stock. But now, for a limited time, Cassis is back! Find the deep hue adorning all three sizes of the round and oval French ovens, the 26-cm enamelled cast iron skillet, square skillet grill pan, 3.5-litre braiser, 2-litre saucier as well as teapots, French presses, mugs and more. The pieces are only available in-store at Le Creuset boutiques or from their website, so if you’ve had your eye on a certain piece, get it while you can because once the item sells out, it’ll be gone again.

Here are six other fun facts about Le Creuset’s oven-ready colours.

1. The iconic enamel finish was first added to Le Creuset cast iron cookware in 1925 as a way to increase durability. Before this, the pieces looked like your standard-issue cast iron cookware.

2. Flame, the first colour introduced, was inspired by molten iron.

3. Yellow was introduced in the ’50s and blue in the ’60s — rumour has it the blue was inspired by a popular cigarette packaging at the time.

4. There are more than 100 colours available worldwide, but only a handful are accessible in each country. Canada’s shades are Cherry (the bestseller), Flame, Soleil, Palm, Caribbean, BonBon, Licorice and Oyster. Marseille and Dune were recently discontinued, so if you can still find the pieces in-store, grab ’em!

5. Le Creuset makes store-specific colours for certain retailers. For example, you can only get Lapis, Midnight Blue, Ocean, French Grey, Matte Yellow, White, Navy and Aqua at William-Sonoma.

6. Every once in a while Le Creuset will retire a colour. The most recent retirees are Kiwi, Citron and Cobalt (below), which was apparently discontinued because the pigment was becoming too expensive to make.

Now use your French oven or skillet to make this one-pan lasagna!