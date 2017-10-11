Ikea Just Launched A Pet Line — 16 Surprisingly Cool Items To Buy Now, Including A Mini Sofa

When two of the most amazing things in the world come together — Ikea and pets — the result is nothing short of genius. Enter the Swedish retailing giant’s new pet product range Lurvig, which was developed by designers and veterinarians. It includes entertaining toys, collars, comfy pet beds, leashes and feeding accessories for cats and dogs. Our favourite? A modern-looking (and dare we say chic) litter box and a miniature Ikea fold-out bed for furry friends. Shop our top picks:

Cat/dog bed $60, Ikea.