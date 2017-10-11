Ikea Just Launched A Pet Line — 16 Surprisingly Cool Items To Buy Now, Including A Mini Sofa

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
When two of the most amazing things in the world come together — Ikea and pets — the result is nothing short of genius. Enter the Swedish retailing giant’s new pet product range Lurvig, which was developed by designers and veterinarians. It includes entertaining toys, collars, comfy pet beds, leashes and feeding accessories for cats and dogs. Our favourite? A modern-looking (and dare we say chic) litter box and a miniature Ikea fold-out bed for furry friends. Shop our top picks: