How to transform your condo balcony into an outdoor oasis — for under $300!

This week, in our new home video series The Home Primp, we set out to transform a drab, tiny concrete downtown Toronto balcony into a multi-functional outdoor retreat.

The challenge: This balcony has a lot of potential, but a massive BBQ and outdoor furniture set that takes up the entire space get in the way. Plus, there’s an empty trellis in the shade that makes it difficult to grow anything on.

How we primped it: We brought in compact dual-purpose furniture, incorporated outdoor lighting, came up with a brilliant idea that allows plants to hang on the trellis (but still thrive), hid the BBQ and covered the concrete walls with fade-resistant outdoor art.

How much we spent: $282

Watch the full transformation above!

Products we used:

Canadian Tire CANVAS Penny string lights

Bulk Barn tin pails

S-hooks

Krylon Copper Brilliance spray paint

Ikea ASKHOLMEN folding outdoor table

Indigo tropical dots outdoor pillow cover

Indigo Memphis watermelon outdoor pillow cover

Poster jack Metal outdoor prints

Command outdoor stainless steel wire hooks

H&M Pattered cotton rug (runner version)

H&M Home cotton canvas cushion cover (in yellow and dusty pink)

Seagrass basket (similar)

H&M Home pink seat pad with tassels

LOFT gingham side tie top

LOFT skinny jeans in white

