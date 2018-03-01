How To Create A Plant-Filled Oasis In Your Home — For Under $100

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
This week, in our Youtube video series The Home Primp, we set out to add more texture and colour to a guest bedroom using house plants — without spending a lot of money.
The challenge:
This room was updated in last Home Primp episode, but it was still missing a final touch — greenery! Plants are so important to a freshly decorated space, but often come with a hefty price tag. The key is sticking to smaller succulents (which generally retail at $2-$6 a plant) and finding fun and clever ways of displaying them so even the small ones stand out in a room.
The house plants makeover process:
Home Editor Alexandra Gater took on some DIY projects to create fun ways of displaying house plants. From a midcentury modern planter (that cost $9 to DIY!), planting a small succulent in a decorative egg cup to a hanging planter, she shows you gorgeous (and inexpensive) ways to display your greenery.