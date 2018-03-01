How To Create A Plant-Filled Oasis In Your Home — For Under $100

This week, in our Youtube video series The Home Primp, we set out to add more texture and colour to a guest bedroom using house plants — without spending a lot of money.

The challenge:

This room was updated in last Home Primp episode, but it was still missing a final touch — greenery! Plants are so important to a freshly decorated space, but often come with a hefty price tag. The key is sticking to smaller succulents (which generally retail at $2-$6 a plant) and finding fun and clever ways of displaying them so even the small ones stand out in a room.

The house plants makeover process:

Home Editor Alexandra Gater took on some DIY projects to create fun ways of displaying house plants. From a midcentury modern planter (that cost $9 to DIY!), planting a small succulent in a decorative egg cup to a hanging planter, she shows you gorgeous (and inexpensive) ways to display your greenery.

How much we spent:

$80

Watch the full transformation above.

Products featured: