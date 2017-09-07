10 Decor Items That Scream ‘I’m A Real-Life Grown Up’

There are certain things in life that make you feel like a real adult — like using cloth napkins at a dinner party, or having a full set of kitchen knives. Here are the 10 decor pieces that will make it appear as though you’re a grown-up, even if you don’t really feel like one at all:

1. A dining room table We all know the best parties take place in the kitchen, but it's not a bad idea to invest in a well-made dining room table. Who knows — you might get asked to host Christmas dinner this year, which would be very grown-up indeed.

2. A plant By now, we should be able to remember to water a plant once a week. (But seriously, who even remembers what they had for dinner last night?) Try a variety like Mother-in-law tongue, which can practically be neglected and still look lush and green.

3. Cloth napkins Yes it's a pain to launder napkins after you've had people over, but after a certain age, ripping sheets off a paper towel roll just doesn't cut it.

4. A nice accent chair (or two) Think of accent chairs like conversation starters for your living room. They're an opportunity to insert your personality into the space.

5. A piece of artwork you love This can be one of the hardest things to buy, but taking the time to find something you really love is worth the investment. For hints on where to start check out Chatelaine's guide on the three best places to buy art

6. A good set of knives There's almost nothing more frustrating than trying to chop an onion with a dull knife. That was for your 20s. Treat yourself to a full set of knives (or at the very least one good chef's knife and one serrated blade) and marvel over how much quicker and more enjoyable it is to prep dinner.

7. Something from your travels One-of-a-kind finds that remind you of a trip are a great way to layer your home with personality. Look for something that is either handmade or native to the region you are visiting.

8. A stunning pendant light Remove those builder-basic light fixtures that came with your house and invest in a piece that says something about your style. Hallways, dining rooms, living rooms and bedrooms are great places to try out a daring pendant.

9. Nice bath towels Because you deserve to dry yourself with something fluffy and warm.

10. Curtains Whether you choose ready-made curtains or custom-made, nothing finishes off a room like window coverings – trust us. They'll make your home feel grown-up and decorated all at once.

This article was originally published in September 2016 and updated in August 2017.