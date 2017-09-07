10 Decor Items That Scream ‘I’m A Real-Life Grown Up’

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
There are certain things in life that make you feel like a real adult — like using cloth napkins at a dinner party, or having a full set of kitchen knives. Here are the 10 decor pieces that will make it appear as though you’re a grown-up, even if you don’t really feel like one at all:
We all know the best parties take place in the kitchen, but it’s not a bad idea to invest in a well-made dining room table. Who knows — you might get asked to host Christmas dinner this year, which would be very grown-up indeed.