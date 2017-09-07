Home Decor

10 Decor Items That Scream ‘I’m A Real-Life Grown Up’

And they’re not all big-ticket pieces.

There are certain things in life that make you feel like a real adult — like using cloth napkins at a dinner party, or having a full set of kitchen knives. Here are the 10 decor pieces that will make it appear as though you’re a grown-up, even if you don’t really feel like one at all:

(Photo, Sian Richards.)

1. A dining room table

We all know the best parties take place in the kitchen, but it’s not a bad idea to invest in a well-made dining room table. Who knows — you might get asked to host Christmas dinner this year, which would be very grown-up indeed.

This article was originally published in September 2016 and updated in August 2017.
