15 hallway decorating ideas that’ll make coming home a treat — just in time for fall

It’s time to start thinking about re-organizing those flip-flops and sun hats that have piled high in your entryway and get your home ready for fall. The best place to start? Right at the front door! These ideas will keep your hallway organized and looking great.

Photo, Roberto Caruso. Don’t be afraid to go bold Amp up the drama with black paint and then add warmth with white, cream or metallic console lamps and textured fabrics on furniture.

2. Add a statement piece A large feather wall hanging and a modern sconce make a statement in a small space.

3. Use furniture A narrow settee will instantly make your entryway feel cozy and inviting. Use the bench as a place to put on shoes and stash accessories like winter hats and mittens by placing baskets underneath it.

4. Hang a mirror A long reflective surface will add brightness and the illusion of extra space.

5. Use the ceiling Make a fun and surprising statement by using a high ceiling to showcase family antiques.

6. Make your own entryway table Turn salvaged corbels into a beautiful console. Here’s how

7. Use hooks No space? Skip the console and hang your bag and keys on fun wall hooks like these ones from Etsy

8. Maximize the space Have a wide hallway? Make it work double-duty and turn it into a mini-study by installing floating shelves and adding a chaise lounge.

9. Fake a great view Artfully draped curtains and faux boxwood topiaries will transform a first-floor window with an unappealing sightline.

10. Create a dramatic focal point Showcase a stunning pendant lamp or piece of wall art in your hallway.

11. Hang baskets Install wire bike baskets on the wall to keep mail and accessories organized and out of the way. Reduce clutter build-up by keeping cubbies small so there’s only room for necessities.

12. Repurpose items Designer Trish Papadakos transformed an antique Singer sewing table into a console by adding a live-edge walnut top. The foot-pedal shelf is a great place to store back issues of your favourite magazines.

13. Fake space Use glass partitions instead of traditional stair spindles to give the illusion of space. The glass allows light to filter in from the second floor.

14. Use a runner Place a pattered flat-weave runner in a hallway for warmth and texture.

15. Install an entryway organizer Keep everything in one place by making your own unit with baskets to keep off-season gear, hooks for bags and jackets and cubbies for shoes and other miscellaneous items. All you need is two storage units and three pieces of plywood. Here are the full instructions Next

