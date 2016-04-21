Is your usual routine of spray cleaners and paper towel just not working? Here are 5 great alternatives for streak-free, crystal clear windows:

1. Forget the glass cleaner with paper towel routine.

To breakdown any built-up film on really dirty windows always start by giving them a good scrub with a sponge and a simple mixture of water and dish soap.

2. Try adding a dash of basic dishwashing detergent to your solution.

While vinegar and water is a popular alternative to harsher chemicals, many people find that it can leave windows with streak marks. Use 2 cups of water, 1/4 cup of vinegar and 1/2 tsp of dishwashing detergent. For squeaky clean results, the less suds the better.

3. The best way to wash windows is to start at the top and work your way downwards in an ‘S’ pattern.

Wipe off any excess water with a squeegee or a microfibre cloth.

4. Wash your windows on an overcast day.

Direct sunlight can often dry the windows too quickly, resulting in streaks on the glass.

5. Wash your windows twice a year.

This will ensure your home is looking its best.

Related Posts:

How to make natural homemade cleaners

Six quick cleaning tips to get your home spotless, fast

Organize your home in under an hour

How to clean a blender