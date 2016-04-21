Is your usual routine of spray cleaners and paper towel just not working? Here are 5 great alternatives for streak-free, crystal clear windows:
1. Forget the glass cleaner with paper towel routine.
To breakdown any built-up film on really dirty windows always start by giving them a good scrub with a sponge and a simple mixture of water and dish soap.
2. Try adding a dash of basic dishwashing detergent to your solution.
While vinegar and water is a popular alternative to harsher chemicals, many people find that it can leave windows with streak marks. Use 2 cups of water, 1/4 cup of vinegar and 1/2 tsp of dishwashing detergent. For squeaky clean results, the less suds the better.
3. The best way to wash windows is to start at the top and work your way downwards in an ‘S’ pattern.
Wipe off any excess water with a squeegee or a microfibre cloth.
4. Wash your windows on an overcast day.
Direct sunlight can often dry the windows too quickly, resulting in streaks on the glass.
5. Wash your windows twice a year.
This will ensure your home is looking its best.
I wash my windows with Norwex cloths and only water. They sparkle they are so clean.
Nancy Williams on
What are Norwex clothes & where can I buy them? Thanks
Marilyn O'Neill on
Thanks for the tips! I have the most difficult time cleaning my windows. Usually, I use a spray bottle with water and a rag to wipe them down. Doing that leaves a lot of streaks, so there has to be a better way. The second tip to use dishwashing detergent to my window washing solution is interesting. It seems like it would be worth trying using dishwashing detergent to see if it would be an effective way to clean my windows without leaving any streaks.
http://www.whiteshark.ca/
Deanna R. Jones on
Awesome article, Sharalee! It’s been very stormy here, so I’ve been needing to clean my windows. I’m glad that I found your article because I had no clue that you were supposed to wash your windows in an ‘S’ pattern. I also didn’t know that you can create your own cleaning solution! My house has a couple tall windows, so I think I’ll hire window cleaners for that task. Although, I’m sure I’ll be able to manage the lower level windows on my own! Thanks for sharing!
Lily de Grey | Window Cleaners
Lily de Grey on
Using a sponge to scrub of the thick build-up is a great idea. During the summer, the windows on the main floor of my home get hit with the sprinkles every other day. Not only do water minerals build up on the windows, but dirt, leaves, and dust also cling to my windows making it hard to see out of them. Paper towels and glass cleaner aren’t cutting it. I am going to need to scrub my windows in order to get all of the grime off of them. http://www.victoriawindowcleaning.ca/window_cleaning.html
Charlotte Eddington on
I like your suggestion about how often to wash your windows. My mom always made us do it every Saturday and, though it looked nice, I always thought it was overkill–especially in a rainy climate. I will be sure to tell her about your suggestion of doing it twice a year.
Window Cleaning
Olivia Gilman on
These are some really great tips. I like how you suggest trying to wash it first with a sponge and soap. It seems like that could be a good way to get rid of any gunk so that you can really polish it with something else later. I’ll be sure to try that! http://www.roycecleaning.com.au/services/windows-facades/
Jenkins Leroyson on
I’ve been looking for a way to clean my new windows effectively. Thanks for the tips!
Anderson on
I like your tip about washing your windows on an overcast day. If I were to hire someone to come and do the cleaning, how would we avoid streaking? We are getting ready to sell our home and we want to look into some different cleaning services. We will be sure to keep these tips in mind, thank you!
http://www.lcstas.com.au
Aria Wellington on
I really appreciated these window cleaning tips. I’m kind of obsessed with clean windows, so these will come in very handy for me. I’ll have to try adding a dash of basic dishwashing detergent to the solution as was suggested. Thanks! http://classywindowcleaning.com/high-rise-window-blinds/4378561
Kyler Brown on
I have been trying to clean my windows with vinegar and water for quite a while now. However, it doesn’t seem to keep streaks away and so I really appreciate your advice about adding dishwashing detergent to the solution. Do you have any specific detergent in mind, though? http://www.gowindowplanet.com
Faylinn on
I personally don’t think cleaning my windows twice a year will do the job. Every season comes with its different conditions and that can easily ruin your windows. Maybe 5 or 6 times a year sounds better. The best possible way to clean windows and make them dust and grime resistable for a long time is to clean them only with a proper sponge and pure water. I understand that not everybody has a personal water purifying system at their house but I have a solution for that. Boil water for 10 minutes and leave it to cool off. This method will purify the water. After that, just clean your windows normally without any other solutions.
P.S- It’s better to leave your window to dry naturally.
Alice from Shiny Window Cleaning London
http://www.shinywindowcleaninglondon.co.uk/
Alice Mitchel on
I’ve read before that dish washing fluid can be very useful when you are trying to make your windows clear. I think that a lot of people don’t recognize that dish cleaner makes dishes shinier. I’m sure the same can apply when you put it on windows. Do you have any other window cleaning tips? https://skyrisewindowcleaning.co.uk/window-cleaning.html
Johnny McCarron on