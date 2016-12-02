How to make your home festive in under an hour for less than $50

As the holiday season draws closer and our to-do list gets longer, priorities start to change. Suddenly making all those crafts we pinned weeks ago to our Christmas Pinterest board doesn’t seem so plausible. Not to worry, it’s actually pretty easy to make your house feel festive in under hour without any fancy DIYs.

1. Nothing looks or smells better than a house full of fresh cedar, pine and spruce boughs especially when you’ve foraged it directly from outside. Decorating with fresh greenery can be as easy as simply placing some on your mantelpiece or placing some in a vase. If you have a little more time, you can tie some down your staircase banister using green floral wire or twine.

2. Put aside a few complementary ornaments and place them in a glass bowl or serving dish. This is a super-quick way to create an instant centrepiece using items you already have around the house.

3. Candy canes and other Christmas treats can look pretty on display. Place them in domed glass cake stands and apothecary jars and arrange them all in the kitchen or dining room.

4. Creating a Christmas-y smell in your house can go a long way to getting you in the holiday spirit. Bring cinnamon sticks, cloves and whole clementines to a simmer and let the warm smells fill your home.

5. Pull out all your candles and group them around your mantelpiece or down your dining room table. No matter the season, candlelight always does the trick.

6. Make some quick pomanders by studding navel oranges with cloves in decorative patterns. Display them in bowls.

7. Finally, grab that stash of recycled ribbon and go to town: Tie it around vases, on doorknobs, to champagne flutes, on the backs of chairs and around newel posts.

