10 Plants And Flowers That Are Super Easy To Start From Seed

Thinking of starting your garden this weekend? Planting from seed is inexpensive — and really simple.

There are many reasons why starting plants from seed is a great option. For one, it’s much cheaper — especially if you are growing large amounts. And, in the summer, when most plant nurseries are cleaned out, you can use seeds to fill holes in the garden left by spring bloomers. Below is a list of 10 that require little more than soil, water and a regular spring garden temperatures.

Tips for direct seeding

To plant directly in your garden, first make sure your soil is weed free and finely raked. After planting, give the seeds a gentle watering, being sure not to wash them away. After sowing, you may need to water every day or two, depending on the weather. If there isn’t enough moisture when the seeds begin to germinate, they will die very quickly — so water gently and regularly.

Sunflower
Sarah Nixon is an urban flower farmer and floral designer in Toronto. Since 2002 her flower company, My Luscious Backyard, has sustainably grown over 50 varieties of cut flowers in micro-farms across many residential yards in Toronto’s downtown west side. 
