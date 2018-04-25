6 Ingenious Ways To Organize Cords — Once And For All

Do television cords, computer chargers and just about any other kind of cable seem to clutter up every corner of your home? Us, too. These nifty organizers hide computer, television and phone cords — and look great, too. And bonus? They’re all $40 and under.

1. 2. Phone cord organizer The perfect place to keep phone and tablet chargers in one place. This dock holds up to six devices at a time. $25, Amazon. 3. Cord ties Keep cords wrapped up when not in use with these oversized twist ties that come in fun colours. $11/package of 6, Container Store. 4. Cable box organizer What do you do when you’ve got a mess of cables under a side table in your living room or in your office? Just place the power bar inside one of these stylish boxes and call it a day. $40, Neat. 5. Desk cable organizer Keep cables off the ground altogether with this organizer that attaches to the bottom of your desk. Brilliant! $15, Ikea. 6. Cable catchers Keep your phone chargers and computer cables from sliding behind your desk with these adhesive organizers. Stick them on your nightable or desk so that your cables are always on hand. $11/package of 4, The Container Store. 7. Storage box Hide a power bar in this storage bar and keep it on display in your media unit — no one will know it’s housing all of your television cables. $7, Ikea.

