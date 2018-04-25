Home Decor

6 Ingenious Ways To Organize Cords — Once And For All

These nifty products make cable organization a breeze (and keep your floors clear!)

by

Do television cords, computer chargers and just about any other kind of cable seem to clutter up every corner of your home? Us, too. These nifty organizers hide computer, television and phone cords — and look great, too. And bonus? They’re all $40 and under.

7
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: The Home Primp: How To Update Your Boring Cubicle For Under $50 
Resources