20 Gorgeous Kitchen Design Ideas For The Ultimate Decor Inspiration

1. Cover an entire wall in tile

Take your backsplash to new heights by covering an entire wall in subway tile. Add colour and texture with open shelving, copper accents and beautiful gold hardware. Kitchen by Color Theory Boston.

2. Dabble in colour

These honeycomb tiles make an impact with their shape and colour. Scared of commitment? Stop the backsplash halfway up the wall and let the top of the tiles make a statement. Photographed by Colleen Eversman of 2nd Truth for Wit & Delight.

3. Mix colour and pattern

This pretty marble backsplash stands out even more when paired with bold blue cabinets. Kitchen from Wendy Word Design.

4. Use bold lighting

If there’s one thing that will change the entire look of your kitchen, it’s a standout light fixture (or two). This kitchen’s baby blue backsplash pairs so nicely with the gold accents of the chairs and pendant lights. Kitchen from Veneer Designs.

5. Keep things on display

A kitchen colour this unique calls for complementary décor that’s left on display. Kitchen from The Maker Place.

6. Think outside the (cabinet) box

Having fun with cabinet colour and material will help define a kitchen that’s in an open space, like an apartment. Try painting them a bold colour or changing up the knobs. Kitchen from One Kind Design via Alvhem.

7. Raise the backsplash

The raised backsplash in this kitchen draws the eyes up to the beautiful open shelving. Kitchen by MRTN Architects.

8. Bring in all the texture

The juxtaposed accents of the textured chairs and metal pendant lamps make this all-white kitchen stand out. Kitchen by Jaclyn Peters Design.

9. Use moody hues

The dark tones in this kitchen gives it major living room vibes. Kitchen by Naked Kitchens.

10. Pair dark with light

Dark kitchen? No problem. Bring in light wood accents to make it feel brighter. Kitchen courtesy of Garde Hvalsoe.

11. Don’t be afraid to paint

If you’re lucky enough to have a kitchen with exposed brick, try painting it over in the same shade as your cabinets. Kitchen by Neptune.

12. Have fun with colour

Don’t be scared to feature more than one colour in your kitchen — the range of colours bring so much warmth to this room. Kitchen courtesy of Flexa.

13. Use lots of art

These vintage-looking pictures make this kitchen feel like a cozy living room — perfect for entertaining. Kitchen by deVOL.

14. Keep your dishware on display

On-display dishes add a great focal point to any kitchen. Kitchen by deVOL.

15. Go dark where there’s light

This chic kitchen uses beautiful window lighting to brighten up dark tones. Kitchen by Charlie Coull Design.

16. Go gold

There really is nothing like a gold faucet to make a kitchen or bathroom look incredibly stylish. (Also, forest green and white tiles make a wonderful pair.) Kitchen from Studio McGee.

17. Have fun with accents

Minimal doesn’t have to be boring. Wood accents and punchy black accessories stand out against the white walls. Kitchen from Altereco Design.

18. Bring the living room in

Warm up your kitchen with a gorgeous vintage rug. Kitchen belongs to Ali Hynek, photographed by Jessica White for Loom and Kiln.

19. Keep those shelves open

This kitchen ditched cabinets and went with shelves only, meaning all the dishware is on display — and why shouldn’t it be?! Kitchen from Smith Hanes.

20. Add a chalkboard