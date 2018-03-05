35 Of The Most Brilliant DIY Ikea Hacks On The Internet

1. Bracket turned wall sconce

Make this Ikea bracket the best $2 you’ve ever spent by making this beautiful DIY wall sconce for your bedside. The full DIY tutorial can be found on Sugar and Cloth.

2. Boring chair turned glam

A little spray paint and a furry throw blanket can make this simple Ikea chair look super snazzy. See the full DIY tutorial on The Key Item.

3. Classic rug turned fun

Grab some spray paint and acrylic paint and transform a $15 Ikea rug into an adorable doughnut that your guests will love! See the full DIY on The House that Lars Built.

4. Plant pot turned pendant chandelier

Grab a few of these Ikea planters to create a genius and beautiful pendant chandelier to light up your room. See the full DIY tutorial on Kitchen Trials.

5. Lantern turned disco ball décor

This glitter lantern tutorial is super easy and would be the perfect addition to the next party you’re hosting. See the full tutorial on Oh Happy Day using this $5 pendant lamp shade.

6. Laptop desk turned bar cart

Turn this $40 laptop desk into a beautiful, stylish bar cart. See the full DIY on Style Me Pretty.

7. Kitchen drawer turned shoe storage

Slap some wheels onto this $20 kitchen drawer for some dreamy shoe storage. Get the full DIY on Ikea.

8. Muffin pan turned herb garden

So many things you can do with muffin tins! Including this $15 one, which holds fresh herbs which you can sprinkle on your meals.

9. Storage cabinet turned headboard

$60 for a three pack of storage cabinets later, and you’ve got yourself a brand new headboard that also stores linens! Perfect for a small space. See the full DIY on Ikea.

10. Dresser turned desk with tons of storage

Turn this $149 three drawer dresser into a beautiful desk which will seamlessly fit into a small space. See the full DIY on In My Own Style.

11. Boring stool turned fun

These $30 wood stools are calling for a makeover and are easy to transform into fun dip-stools. See the full DIY on Style Me Pretty.

12. Wardrobe turned statement piece

Give this $780 wardrobe a stylish, wallpapered makeover. See the full DIY at Seasons in Colour.

13. Plastic stool turned chic faux Mongolian perch

These on-trend stools are everywhere at the moment (and most are super expensive.) This one costs $7 (!!) plus supplies. See the full DIY on Darling Darleen.

14. Standard white dresser turned chic side table

Yes, this $79 dresser can look like you splurged. See the full DIY at The Blondie Locks.

15. White dresser turned rustic

This white $200 dresser looks clean and sleek. Make it look antique and completely unique by giving it a rustic twist, using stickers from Behangfabriek.

16. Bed slats turned bathroom wall organizer

A slatted $10 bed base can easily transform into wall storage for any room. See the full DIY at ICH Designer.

17. Basic bunk bed turned decorative

This $229 bunk bed frame offers the perfect canvas to get creative. Use these etsy stickers from Stickers Coloray to transform it into something even more beautiful.

18. Wooden dresser turned modern

This $239 basic pine dresser can easily look like a modern masterpiece. See the full DIY at Kristina Lynne.

19. Steel plant shelf turned modern

Take this $27 steel plant stand up a decorative notch by adding on acacia wood details. See the full DIY at Sugar and Cloth.

20. Heat trivet becomes jewelry holder

These $5 heat trivets (that come in a pack of three) make excellent wall jewellery holders. Get the full DIY on Ikea.

21. Plain round mirror turned stylish wall accessory

Attach some affordable leather belts to this $30 mirror for additional character and style.

22. Kitchen cart turned chic bar cart/kitchen island

Some paint, gold hardware and a new surface makes this an incredibly stylish kitchen piece. See the full DIY at Oliver and Rust.

23. Crate turned pretty blanket storage

A coat of paint on this $15 crate is all you need to make it a beautiful storage box for throw pillows and blankets.

24. Shelf turned desk

This $48 shelf makes an excellent desk when you add some stylish legs. See the full DIY at Undeclared Panache.

25. Heat trivets turned cork board

Stay organized with a custom cork board using these $5 heat trivets. See the full DIY at Oh Everything Handmade.

26. Bookshelves turned kitchen island

These $59 bookshelves make an excellent kitchen island with ample cookbook storage. See the full DIY at Golden Boys and Me.

27. Spice rack turned storage shelf

These $4 spice racks can be easily painted and transformed into fun wall storage. See the full DIY at Bondville.

28. Garden trellis turned inspiration board

This two-pack garden trellis is $13. Hang it on your wall for an instant board to hang inspiration and memos!

29. Bookshelves turned stunning built-ins

Ever wonder how to make the $69 Billy bookcase look like a sleek built-in? See the full DIY at Claire Brody Designs.

30. Drawers tuned desk

Can’t find a desk big (or small) enough? Just use these two $80 drawer units and a custom-sized surface for the top to make your own like Shift Interiors did here.

31. Bookshelves turned home library

Three $60 bookcases can be placed together to create a fabulous home library complete with an envy-worthy ladder. See the full DIY at The Makerista.

32. Mini drawers turned rustic filing cabinet

This $30 chest of drawers can be easily transformed into a rustic filing cabinet. See the full DIY at The Painted Hive.

33. Drawer chest turned chic bedside table

A fresh coat of paint and some new drawer pulls transforms a $50 chest of drawers into an elegant bedside table. See the full DIY at Vintage Revivals.

34. Storage bench turned functional small-space mudroom

At the start of a busy day, an organized mudroom is key to geting out the door on time. This $100 storage bench is the perfect base to a functional storage space. See the full DIY at Ikea Hackers.

35. Wine rack turned herb garden