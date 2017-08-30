5 Things To Do Now To Get Your House Ready For Fall

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
It’s that time of year again — summer’s almost over — and you’re wondering how it flew by so fast. We are too. And although we’re already mourning flip-flop weather, if there’s one thing to get excited about it’s cozy throw blankets and cushions. Here are five easy ways to transition your home into the fall season:
Gather up summer accessories (we’re talking flip-flops, sun hats, bottles of sun screen and beach cover-ups) that you won’t need until next season and store them away in a clear storage bin. This will ensure easy access to everything next year, and that nothing will go missing.