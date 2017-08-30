Home Decor

5 Things To Do Now To Get Your House Ready For Fall

It’s almost time to put away the patio furniture and pull out the cozy blankets as we hunker down for cooler temperatures.

by

It’s that time of year again — summer’s almost over — and you’re wondering how it flew by so fast. We are too. And although we’re already mourning flip-flop weather, if there’s one thing to get excited about it’s cozy throw blankets and cushions. Here are five easy ways to transition your home into the fall season:

1 of 5

Previous
Next
(Photo, Sian Richards.)

1. De-clutter

Gather up summer accessories (we’re talking flip-flops, sun hats, bottles of sun screen and beach cover-ups) that you won’t need until next season and store them away in a clear storage bin. This will ensure easy access to everything next year, and that nothing will go missing.

Previous
Next

This article was originally published in September 2016 and updated in August 2017.
Resources