5 Things To Do Now To Get Your House Ready For Fall

It’s that time of year again — summer’s almost over — and you’re wondering how it flew by so fast. We are too. And although we’re already mourning flip-flop weather, if there’s one thing to get excited about it’s cozy throw blankets and cushions. Here are five easy ways to transition your home into the fall season:

(Photo, Sian Richards.) 1. De-clutter Gather up summer accessories (we’re talking flip-flops, sun hats, bottles of sun screen and beach cover-ups) that you won’t need until next season and store them away in a clear storage bin. This will ensure easy access to everything next year, and that nothing will go missing.

2. 2. Pack up your patio furniture Avoid starting next season off with rusty furniture! Place yours under protective covers and store them in your shed or garage. Tip: Clean and dry your furniture before you store it to avoid mildew.

3. 3. Bring your outdoor pillows in. We love that so many pillows on the market this season can be used indoors and outdoors. Add to your existing pillow collection by transitioning yours inside after the summer’s over. Tip: If you’re storing your pillows instead, put them in a box or garbage bags before placing them in your garage and shed. It will keep them fresh for next season.

4. 4. Re-stock your cabinets Refresh the contents of your kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Buy a new set of food storage containers and get rid of any old lids or bottoms that don’t have companions. Rifle through your pantry and throw out anything that’s stale or expired. Do the same in your bathroom, replenishing toiletries and first-aid necessities as needed.

5. 5. Change your entryway mat Get ready for fall’s leaves (and dare we say boots?) by replacing your summer mat with a rug inspired by fall’s darker hues — it’ll hide the dirt. A cotton rug is ideal, becuase you can toss it into the wash when it gets dirty. Next

This article was originally published in September 2016 and updated in August 2017.