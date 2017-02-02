11 gorgeous, super-low-maintenance indoor plants

Beautiful plant-filled interiors are the latest ’70s decor trend to roar back with a vengeance. Here’s how to care for these living accessories.

Blue candle cactus

Toxic to pets: yes
Difficulty: moderate
Needs: full sun

Create a laid-back California vibe with a few statement cacti throughout your home, like this blue candle varietal. If repotting, use soil with good drainage. Let it dry out completely between waterings.

