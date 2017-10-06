Home Decor

10 Super-Stylish Items For The Discerning Modern Cat Lady

From modern cat furniture for your pet that won’t cramp your decor style to feline-inspired accessories you can wear.

by

Cat lovers, rejoice. It’s time to put away your kitten sweatshirt for good (we know you own one). These days, your cat’s scratcher can double as a modern console, and there are even elegant cat-inspired cheese boards. From decor and clothing to pet furniture, we’ve rounded up 10 stylish cat picks below:

Console/cat scratcher

$479, Modernist Cat

