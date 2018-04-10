Editors' Picks

10 Perennials To Plant This Spring For An Infinitely Beautiful Garden

Flower farmer Sarah Nixon divulges which are the best perennials for Canada — and how to care for them.

by

Perennials, like roses and peonies, are the investment pieces of the plant kingdom, but that doesn’t mean they don’t require plenty of care. To ensure your garden blooms beautifully year after year, consult these need-to-know, flower-specific tips from Sarah Nixon of My Luscious Backyard — and get inspired by these ten gorgeous perennials varieties you can plant in your own yard this spring:

Roses
10
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: 1o Perennials For An Infinitely Beautiful Garden
Resources