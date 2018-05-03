Home Decor

The 30 Best Made-In-Canada Decor Finds On Etsy Right Now

From quirky stationery to beautiful pet bowls, here’s 30 amazing products on Etsy that are all handmade in Canada.

by

Canada’s Etsy market is teeming with so many creative gems — “not today, Satan” cross stitches, anyone? — that it can be near-impossible to choose just one. With that in mind, here is a curated list of 30 homegrown Etsy picks (and the shops that sell them) guaranteed to impart your home with one-of-a-kind style.

Plant stand by Hook and Stem Co.
30
view slideshow
Photos

 

Watch: The Home Primp: Stunning Studio Apartment Makeover On A Budget
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter