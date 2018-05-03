The 30 Best Made-In-Canada Decor Finds On Etsy Right Now

1. Plant stand by Hook and Stem Co.

Your potted plants deserve an adorable wooden stand, don’t you think? These plant stands are made in Toronto by husband and wife team Claire and Mike Clarke. The Hook and Stem Co. co-owners make all of their products from previously used wood in hopes of reducing deforestation. From $60, Etsy.

2. Wall banner from Heart Print Shop

Let this canvas wall banner do the talking. You’ll find more graphic banners (plus prints and greeting cards) in Tara Acheson’s B.C.-based Heart Print Shop. $40, Etsy.

3. Candle from Campy Home

Doesn’t everyone wish for a longer-lasting birthday cake? Hand-poured by Emily Arbour in Almonte, Ontario using Eco Soy wax and a blend of essential and fragrance oils, this vanilla cream–scented birthday candle is a perfect gift. Campy Home’s scent list also includes “Breakfast in Bed” (grapefruit and gardenia) and “Good Karma” (patchouli & jasmine), among others. $22, Etsy.

4. Napkins from Banquet Workshop

This double set of linens was designed and screen-printed in Vancouver. And napkins are just one of the many quirky finds from Banquet Workshop — look for their quirky artwork and clothing. $38, Etsy.

5. Cupcake topper from Bash and Co. Party

Toronto’s Bash and Co. Party produces made-to-order, laser-cut party decor for birthdays, weddings and baby showers (because everyone needs cake toppers at the ready). From $10, Etsy.

6. Serving tray from Keep House Studio

This birch serving tray is hand-screened with an original design by Alissa Kloet of the Keep House Studio in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Her studio looks out onto the Atlantic Ocean, which inspires her patterns. $67, Etsy.

7. Cushion cover from Sun and Stars Co.

Made from organic cotton and hemp canvas, this pillow was screen-printed in Toronto by co-designers Kristen and Lora using water-based inks. $45, Etsy.

8. Blanket ladder from Pipe and Wood Designs

This blanket ladder is the shop Pipe and Wood Design’s bestseller! Made to hang your blankets/scarves/towels, this item would complete a rustic-themed bedroom, bathroom or living room. All Pipe and Wood Design items are made in Toronto, Ontario, by Brittany Nahous. From $75, Etsy.

9. Bamboo coaster from Lightpaper

These coasters would make awesome gifts for your family and friends. Most the shop’s items are made from bamboo, and begin with an original illustration from the shop owner, Ali Harrison. The Toronto-based shop owner hand cuts all of her designs to create gorgeous crafts. $42, Etsy.

10. Mug from Parceline

These mugs from Parceline could also be used as fun pencil or tooth brush holders. This Etsy shop is based in Montreal, Québec and is ran by Celine Fafard, who creates a wide variety of lovely handmade ceramic items. From $25, Etsy.

11. Decorative clothes pegs from Cherry Tree Gallery

Cherry Tree Gallery’s Shanna Daley specializes in rustic home décor. These jumbo decorative clothes pegs are perfect for hanging up towels, but can also be used to hang or display things on your walls. $38, Etsy.

12. Yarn wall hanging from Spring Meadow Co.

This bohemian yarn wall hanging from Spring Meadow Co. would look adorable in a nursery or living room. Waterloo, Ontario based couple Amy and Will Vanderlaan run the Etsy shop and work together to create a variety of lovely handmade items. From $25, Etsy.

13. Custom portrait from Arrow Creative Design

Nothing says home like a custom portrait of you and your significant other or family. Etsy shop owner Shelley Prince of Arrow Creative Design offers a variety of wall art for your home as well as stationery and business cards. From $40, Etsy.

14. Hanging planter from Tanya Doody Ceramics

Created on a pottery wheel, this planter along with all of the other hanging planters offered on Etsy shop Tanya Doody Ceramics would look beautiful in your home. Based in Alberta, Etsy shop owner Tanya offers lots of gorgeous planters for your potted plants. $64, Etsy.

15. Pendant light from Parceline

Etsy shop owner Celine Fafard of Parceline creates the most beautiful ceramic home accessories in Montreal. The craftsmanship of these ceramic pendant lights is so simple but beautiful. $115, Etsy.

16. Shelf from Heezome

This shelf is from the Etsy shop Heezome, which offers different variations of the shelf above. $100, Etsy.

17. Knot Pillow from Silver Sea Crafts

Zulfiye-Deniz Eldam of Silver Sea Crafts handcrafts the coolest pillows. They are available in 12 different colors, and are sure to add some flair to your living room couch. $17, Etsy.

18. Laptop Case from Crescent and Clair

This pretty laptop case from Vancouver-based Crescent and Clair is lightweight, and padded to protect your laptop. This shop is also full of adorable home decor accessories and the most stylish pet furniture. $45, Etsy.

19. Letter board from The Awkward Shop

This adorable letter board was created by The Awkward Shop. The Toronto-based shop specializes in pretty office supplies; their letter board also comes in a few different colours to perfectly match your home. $50, Etsy.

20. Mug from Crescent and Clair

Crescent and Clair has a wide array of mugs — including this one, inspired by the 2017 Women’s March. $15, Etsy.

21. Pegboard from AbricotineMTL

Montreal-based AbricotineMTL’s pegboard is a multi-purpose plywood round board (hooks and shelves are sold separately). Use it to hang jewelry or display your potted plants. $10, Etsy.

22. Pencil set from 417Press

These awesome pencils are from 417Press, a Montreal-based Etsy shop run by Michelle Secondi. Secondi’s shop is filled with cards, notepads and fun pencils like these. $11, Etsy.

23. Pet Bowl from Crescent and Clair

Have your furry friends eat/drink in style with these adorable printed pet bowls, made from ceramic. $30, Etsy.

24. Pocket Notebook from Janet Hill Studio

The covers of these adorable pocket notebooks are based on shop owner Janet Hill’s original artwork, which is for sale in her shop. Based in Stratford, Janet works with her husband John to paint, print, and pack orders for their shop, Janet Hill Studio. $9, Etsy.

25. Ring dish from IoRoma

These clay dishes are handmade by Lolanda Roma of the Montreal-based IoRoma based. They’re light, durable — and have the loveliest marble and gold design. From $16, Etsy.

26. Rustic candles from Reva Vaze

Handcrafted in Burnaby, British Columbia, these candleholders are created from 100% recycled wood by Reva Vaze. $20, Etsy.

27. Table runner from River Oak Studio

This modern table runner from Sophie Benoit of River Oak Studio in Quebec comes in a variety of different colours and patterns. From $25, Etsy.

28. Wallpaper from Rocky Mountain Decals

Wallpaper adds such a fun touch to any room. Rocky Mountain Decal‘s wallpaper is removable, and easy to apply. It also comes with a free decal applicator tool. From $43, Etsy.

29. Wooden clock from RC and Smith

Minimal and modern, this geometric clock would be suitable for any room in your home. Christine Smith of RC and Smith hand paints these clocks in Calgary, Alberta. Each clock comes with a wall hanger and is ready to hang upon arrival. From $45, Etsy.

30. Wooden planter from Rong Designs