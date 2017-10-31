Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
10 Of The Year’s Most Buzz-Worthy Books To Make All The Readers On Your Gift List Happy
Whatever your aunt, brother, or best friend loves to read about, you’re sure to find a title to match their taste here.
by Lora Grady
Who doesn’t love the perfect book, picked out just for them? This crop includes a beautifully written (and bitingly funny) food memoir; a hilarious (and heartbreaking) Giller-nominated novel; and a twisty tale of family intrigue which proves that life really is stranger than fiction. Maybe you’ll be tempted to pick one or two up for yourself…
Kaur’s first poetry collection, milk and honey, which she self-published on Amazon, was a runaway hit, landing on the New York Times bestseller list for 52 consecutive weeks. The Canadian’s sophomore outing explores similar themes as her first book does, of love and loss and trauma and healing, and is similarly adorned with Kaur’s own illustrations. The Sun and Her Flowers, by Rupi Kaur, $20.