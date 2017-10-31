10 Of The Year’s Most Buzz-Worthy Books To Make All The Readers On Your Gift List Happy

CBC journalist Dakin noticed things were off with her family when she was a kid — twice her mom uprooted Dakin and her younger brother, Ted, moving them thousands of miles away without any warning. Only when she was in her 20s did Dakin’s mom tell her why: They’d been on the run from organized crime, with whom her father had once been involved. Not only that, but they were all still being followed by shady characters. Or… were they? Mystery rolls in like the tide in this story — without fail, over and over. Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood, by Pauline Dakin, $25.