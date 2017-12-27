Workout Gear That Will Help You Stick To Your New Year’s Resolutions

The “new year, new you” trope is getting a bit old, but almost everyone makes some type of resolution this time of year. And who couldn’t use a bit of help sticking to them? We’ve rounded up the best new products that will help make some of the more common fitness goals achievable — so you’ll never need to make the same resolution twice.

1 of 8 Previous Next Pin Email

Resolution: Hit the gym (and like it) Let’s face it: the gym can be boring. Listening to music helps, but being attached to your smartphone can also be a distraction (after all, you’re at the gym to work out, not text or scroll through Instagram). Ditch the phone but not your playlist with these Bluetooth-enabled headphones that sync with your Fitbit, so you can work out hands-free. Fitbit Flyer Wireless Fitness Headphones, $170, Fitbit.