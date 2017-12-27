Workout Gear That Will Help You Stick To Your New Year’s Resolutions

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The “new year, new you” trope is getting a bit old, but almost everyone makes some type of resolution this time of year. And who couldn’t use a bit of help sticking to them? We’ve rounded up the best new products that will help make some of the more common fitness goals achievable — so you’ll never need to make the same resolution twice.
Let’s face it: the gym can be boring. Listening to music helps, but being attached to your smartphone can also be a distraction (after all, you’re at the gym to work out, not text or scroll through Instagram). Ditch the phone but not your playlist with these Bluetooth-enabled headphones that sync with your Fitbit, so you can work out hands-free.