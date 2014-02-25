When it comes to the subject of love we always hope that there are no real significant barriers to its success. In our hearts, if not in our heads, we’re convinced that love will always trump practical concerns such as money, social class, race and even gender.
But what about age? And what about age as it relates to older women involved with younger men? Though men have been enjoying May-December romances forever, women haven’t been afforded the same freedom necessarily. Culturally, the older woman/younger man dynamic is perceived as an oddity, or a fluke.
Fortunately, that’s changing as more older-woman and younger-man couplings make headlines.
Actress Robin Wright, 47, is engaged to fellow actor Ben Foster, 33. Pop star Shakira is involved with a man 10 years her junior. Actor Hugh Jackman has been married to Deborra-Lee Furness for 17 years. She is 13 years older than her mate.
A recent article in Oprah magazine looked at a handful of real-life May-December romances, focusing mainly on those between older women and younger men.
The age gaps spanned anywhere from 10 to 14 years, with women in their late 40s and early 50s enjoying relationships and/or marriage with men in their late 20s or 30s.
Questions related to aging cropped up, naturally. Couples in this situation had to address the fertility concern head-on, with some choosing to take the leap relatively quickly while others took a pass.
And then there’s also the concern about one’s looks.
One woman, who is married to a man 14 years younger, said the only time she feels threatened by her age is when she looks in the mirror.
But that fear has forced her to come up with her own solution to the issue.
“When you’re with a younger person, you have to think, ‘What’s going to happen in five years? Ten? Is he going to leave me?’ Your answer could be, ‘I’m going to get a facelift.’ My answer is, ‘I’m going to be such a beautiful person inside that it’s going to shine through to the outside,'” she told the magazine.
No matter what your age, to go forward in life with an eye toward becoming a kinder, more loving person sounds like an infinitely wiser approach to keeping love alive than worrying over the inevitable appearance of laugh lines.
Laugh lines? Ha! That’s the least of it. When a woman (or man) reaches her mid 60’s and her younger spouse is in his late 40’s or early 50’s, there’s a huge difference and it only gets worse as every 10 years compounds the ageing factor. I would like to know how many marriages survive a 10 to 20 year gap in age, beyond her age 50, 60, 70? I know that my body at 68 no way resembles the one I had even 10 years ago. One’s skin over the entire body ages – this you can do nothing about regardless of how much cream you apply, etc. This is much more acceptable with men for some reason. Poor Demi Moore – how long did she think that hers would last!
I’m 47 and have been dating a 33 year old man for 5 months. I have truly never been so calm, happy and centered in any other relationship. There is something soulful about our connection. It is deep and meaningful, and very respectful both ways. I have learned from him that not taking him for granted, and expressing my gratitude toward him is the key to a happy relationship. We do not discuss the age gap, or the future, so I have also learned a lot about living in the moment. My heart is open to him, but also whatever the future brings. I would love to marry him, but of that does not happen, I know I will let him go with love and always remember what a beautiful relationship we had. We have brought out the best in each other. There is no bigger blessing.
I love your comment, especially where you say you’d love to marry him, but if it doesn’t happen you’ll let him go with love, and gratitude. For the past few months (I know, not very long yet…) I’ve been seeing a man 13 years younger (I’m 44, he’s 31). We met and fell for each other by chance. I didn’t set out to date a younger man, I just met a kind, intelligent man with whom I have a great connection. I have no idea where this will go, and like you, if it doesn’t last I will always be grateful to him for the time we had together. We’re both in the process of divorcing, and experienced some rough times. I love that he’s made me smile again. In return I hope I can help him to see how much he has to offer, whether I’m the lucky woman who will get to enjoy his companionship long-term, or whether another woman will have that gift. He’s so gentle, sweet, smart, motivated yet humble, sophisticated, beautiful…a real renaissance man. I feel like there’s so much I can learn from him, and share with him. And the sex, well, I feel like I’ve just discovered sex for the first time. He’s tender, passionate, creative, and looks at me and holds me like he’s falling in love. Despite the age difference and the words of caution from well-meaning friends, I don’t remember ever feeling safer with someone. One night we were kissing while standing next to a mirror, and I happened to glance over at it. While I saw that he clearly looked younger, perfect skin, etc., I also saw the tender, doting expression on his face as he kissed me, and thought I had a glow of joy that made me more radiant than I’ve looked in years.
Hello Squirrelbird….I am on the male side of a younger man/older woman relationship (45/60) and the feelings that I have for my girlfriend are perfectly described by your posting. We both simply glow when we are together. We have been together for over two years and to me it seems so right. I see pictures of us together and I see that adoring look in my eyes that you speak of. There is something so complete about loving a person who is so caring, giving, loving and selfless. I also find her to be one of the most beautiful women I have ever known. Thanks for your comment.
Oh wow! this made me feel so much better. I am 40yrs female, dating a younger guy of 33yr. My own is kinda of complicated bc i am married with a man more 13years older than my age for over 13years. For these period of years i have been lonely and felt stocked bc we have 4kids. but now am dating a younger guy, i have never been fulfilled and loved. All thaT I HAVE EVER WISHED FOR AND CRIED TO HAVE IN MY MARRIAGE . HE GOT IT ALL, SUCH THINGS AS HUGGING, KISSING, HOLDING AND WRAPPING EACH OTHER UP IN ALL MOMENTS, TALKING VERY KINDLY, APPRECIATION AND SEEING THE BEST IN EACH OTHER. HE LOVES ME A LOT THAT HE SAID THAT HE IS SEING US TOGETHER AND EVEN TOLD ME THAT HE WILL BE THE HAPPIEST AND MOST FULFILLED MAN ON EARTH IF I MARRY HIM . ON MY PART, I LOVE HIM SO MUCH AS WELL BUT MY DRAW BACK IS THE AGE GAP AND ALSO ME CURRENTLY BEING M,ARRIED. THIS HAS REALY BEING A MIND ISSUE FOR ME, PLS SOMEBODY HELP WITH ANY PIECE OF ADVICE.
Such a beautiful reply.
Victor, you have brought tears to my eyes . I am 46 my fiancé 31. We have been together 2 years . I have truly found my best friend and life partner. I wasn’t looking for him and when I finally agreed to date him I did not know his age. I wonder every day , how can this work? I wondered each day about what he would be thinking 15 years from now ….. That was up until I read your post…. You have given me the gift of insight. I now know what he will be thinking in 15 years … It will be the same thing he is thinking now and tells me every day… That I am beautiful and he feels so lucky to be able to call me his wife ….. Thank you for putting my heart at ease …..
I am 22 years old man dating 47 years old woman for 5 months now, u have no idea how much we love each other, how much we respect each othet, we fight sometimes but we never come back to the same fight that we had… anyway this woman completes me and I do the same, we r planning to travel alone for 1 month and get married there. Believe me it’s an amazing relationship full of love and respect… love her so much and never can live without her
You are way too insecure. Fortunately not everyone are like you.
I can not imagine it as it would mean I could have taught them in high school.I was in a relationship with a man 10 years older than me.We didn’t have the same music in common or society markers.
Skiwoman61 on
Amfin, you sound so bitter. I am in a relationship with a much younger man. I look much younger than my age but that won’t last forever. In the meantime, I try to be the best, most loving partner I can be. I take exceptionally good care of myself and I am enjoying being in this relationship. Men my own age bore me to tears. I will take this happiness and enjoy it for as long as it lasts. I won’t worry about it ending …. unless and until it does. When happiness presents itself, grab it with both hands…. don’t worry about the what ifs.
Thank you for the comment, segyyz
OMG! U R SO RIGHT! Go for the moment!… Ive been having such a great time, with my younger man.
He walked away, once. But guess what???????? he came back, right to my arms…right to my bed.
I’m thinking some of us women just GOT IT….no matter what our age. I’m 54….and he’ll be turning 42 next month.
12 years,,,,,aaaaa piece-of-cake and I can eat it too…lol
Ladies, learn to live a little…. I am 53 & the man who rocks my world is 24. It has been fun with him as he is funny, creative, curious, 6’2, dark eyes/hair, laughs at my jokes, cooks, drinks beer w/me, cuddles me I mean what can I say. I make less than 10,000 a yr as the same for him. Neither one of us owns property etc, no prev marriages, no kids & the only bs drama comes from his mother who is insanely jealous of me & 10 years my junior. Because mom won’t stop trying to break us up we have her on a short leash. We visit her together always & stay for short visits once or twice a month & sadly she pesters us during the visits as to why we hardly visit. When she respects our personal boundaries, stops critiqing her son, stops gossiping about me to anyone who will listen maybe then we will stop by more often… Regardless we are living life on our terms & that is good enough. No stress… Just chill
Thought I’d reply to give a guys perspective hope you don’t mind…I’m currently talking and planning on meeting with an older woman I’m 19, turning 20 towards the end of the year and my mother hates the fact and so does my sister, that I’m even communicating with her, it upsets them and they constantly try to convince me to stop talking to her, they say nasty things about her and call me an idiot…thing is we have been talking for a few months and though it has it’s complications we do have feeling for each other and have expressed them, I would love to be with her after my last college year is up but am waiting for her to decide when we first see each other… I’m greatly looking forward to it. I have thought about just being friends with her at. One point and so has she and if we are both single in a few years has said that she would always be there for me…but I keep coming back to the thought of how amazing it would be to be with her sooner rather than later, but I will wait as long as it takes for her. She worries she will be taking the fun out of my life if I were to be with her, thing is I want to experience many things but with her in my life…anyway just thought I’d get this out to someone with similar experience. Thank you.
Joe – I’m very curious. I am 42 and hopelessly in love (for 2+ years) with a man who is 21 and in college. I believe he has strong feelings for me based on many, many things he has done, although so far he is not willing or able to discuss them with me. My friends all tell me that he has to come to me, I can’t and shouldn’t pursue him because of the age gap. So when you say you are waiting for her to decide when you first see each other – why? She might feel how I do that it should be up to you because, from the point of view of the older woman, it may be that you have more life to live, more girls your own age to experience, and if you really want to be with her, you will let her know unequivocally so she feels secure about it and about taking a chance with you. I also do not want to be overbearing and give him as much space as he needs and deserves. So what makes you wait for her to make the move? I would genuinely like to know. Thank you and all the best to you and her.
I’ve been reading many of the replies and first and foremost … I am very analytical and have a tendency to think too hard. I am 53 and the man I am starting to fall for is only 34. I was married for over 20 years with a man who was only 2 years younger and I have adult kids and a grand child. He has no children and has never been married. I have always been attracted to men in their mid to late 30’s as I find them more open. I don’t know … but reading the different perceptions tells me … there may be a chance .. but if not … I will cherish each moment. I have this preconceived notion — living the past perfect “soccer mom” suburbia life … super mom, super good looking wife (not to seem over confident), money maker…etc…this younger man should not be denied a woman who can easily bare a child and grow older in time. Despite this … he says … that doesn’t matter and wants to try. Moreover, we are 7 hours apart … and he wants us both to stop all potentials … I don’t know if that means exclusive … but sounds like it : ) He is a very great guy, good looking and … frankly … I know what I can offer … I just get feedback from everyone saying you can’t trust him… Okay .. so my take is … each moment is something to experience and … won’t think too hard … and cherish what I have now. If it doesn’t work .. than I have experienced something I never felt before in my prior relationship with a somewhat age appropriate man. : )
Luvy….I am so very happy to read your post and to know how happy you and your man are. I just turned 50, and I have been dating a man who is 22 for 4 months. I was not looking for a relationship, nor did I expect to enter into one with a man 28 yrs my junior, but the friendship, honest, caring, and surprisingly mature, progressed into a wonderful, exciting, and mutually fulfilling relationship. Though I look much younger than 50. I worried about the age difference as I get older and my body changes, but and when he told me he fell in live with my heart I took a leap of faith. I don’t know where this will lead us, but right now, we are enjoying what we bring to each other lives, and living life day by day. I hope you continue to with your man as well. Take care.
Just wish to meet some one older i’l know evn me
Sandra DON’T doubt in your relationship! Live in the moment! I’m 52 and my husband 27! And remember ……..It’s good to let God pick a man for you. We don’t do so well when we pick them ourselves. They end up lipsticks in a drawer, all those wrong colors you thought looked so good in the package! Take Care!
We’re all a little weird. And life is a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall into mutually satisfying weirdness—and call it love—true love!!! You go Luvy and enjoy every second with your hubs! I’m 52 and my adorable stubborn husband is 27!!! Our marriage for more than 2 years now a BIG WOW! Who are people to judge …… God picks us at all ages!
Do not worry about his mother, she will get over the age gap, I’m 54 my finance is 27, we have been together for 4 years, and plan to get married next year, live in the moment, and laugh and love each other, this is what matters. You can only love with your heart, the heart knows better than anyone.
You say your younger man walked away but came back. I am 19 years younger than my partner of eight years. He was recently transferred and is five hours away. Unfortunately, he met someone eight years younger and had a very brief physical encounter with this person. He briefly thought he should be with someone closer to his age but quickly decided he did not want to live without me. I can deal with what happened because he mistook my comment about being fine with living apart as an indication that I did not want it any other way. He does and I do now as well. We came close to losing what we had due to my miscommunication. He is working to get back here and if he asks me to marry him I will do it in a heartbeat!
I made a mistake. I am 19 years OLDER. He is 40 and I am 59.
Thanks for sharing your story Shelley and all the other ladies here. I also find myself in a relationship with a much younger man. I am 49 and he is 28. I have 3 kids 27, 29, 31. They are very accepting of the relationship however his family has been very upset about it. It seems to be causing him to have doubts. He has a 3 year old son. I don’t want to be mommy again. I enjoy being a Grandma of 3 much better. I am having a hard time admitting that my relationship might hing on this. I have to probably admit that this isn’t going to work out because of his family and child.
It has been fun though with a younger man and great for my ego. As they say, “that’s life”. I would like to say before going that it would be nice to see more literature available to us women with much younger men. Not just the “cougar” articles but ones that help navigate a real relationship. Take care ladies.
Susan, I recently met a man 42 and I’m 53…He is the most beautiful man I have ever met…he is pursuing me and I’m just laying low, following his lead…intriguing…
If you delay like that he will think you aren’t interested and move on. He might wrongly conclude that because of the age difference you aren’t interested.
RHS on
Thank you for this comment. I am just finding myself in that exact situation and I have never been happier! THANK YOU!
Des on
My Husband and I have been married for almost 7 years and we dated for 3 years before he asked me to marry him. I am 57 and he is 39. He was a confirmed bachelor and I was never going to marry again after getting divorced . I had been married for 28 years and not been happy. He is the younger brother of one of my best friends. He went to school with my son. When I told my children they were thrilled. My daughter who is 32 calls him Pops and my son who is 36 calls him his best friend. He didn’t want children and is totally happy with our grandchildren and they love him so much. I have never been so happy in my life. We have more in common than I did with my first husband. Everyone tells me he is a hottie and how did I get so lucky. It certainly wasn’t my money, I was barely making it on my own. We have a deep faith in God, we talk about everything and enjoy the same hobbies. God blessed me the day I met him and no matter where things go from here I am grateful for every minute we have together.
Hi there CINDY…man oh man…thank you for our post. I am 53 and my guy who we are trying to make work on a long distance relationship is 34. We have a lot of obstacles … but I believe this man … and although I hear from others .. that he is not committed and how can you believe this will work … and give up your freedom … I want him to meet my family … and I believe they will accept it … I just don’t know given the distance .. if this will work. You give me hope! Thank you again.
iamincal on
Everyone acts as if the ” older woman – younger man” relationship is some new phenomenon . My mother was 10 years older than my father and they were married for 27years before she passed away in 1984, and would more than likely still be together today if she were alive. I look a lot younger than my 56 years and I am in agreement with Segyyz , I find men my own age, rarely have any sense of adventure left. I’m all for living in the now , the present moment is all we really have so enjoy it .
I am happily involved with a man 10 years younger than me. He brings energy to our relationship and passion for life. I bring life experience and patience. Our interests in music and movies can at times differ (it’s kinda funny actually) – but it’s a magical thing when we share a common interest – and we share more in common than not. I don’t worry about how my body is changing, that’s going to happen no matter what age my significant other is. Love, respect and understanding is the recipe for any successful relationship…age difference matters not!
i read everyone’s line. and i m here to read these because i m in a situation, where, sometime, i feel guilty to make a relationship with a younger man and also i know in the same time- i am thinking bullshit. i m 35, i was married for 14 days. husband died when he tried to save from water 2 other friends of mine. from that incident till … last three years i am alone. few days back, 9 years younger boy came in to my own space. ya i mean- `own space’ …
in between as a result of experience 3 death, i got into depression and already lost 20 kg! .. became underweight… so, its effected my skin and my feelings !! i felt bad to think about my physical condition and do not felt right to make any relationship. … now, when i look at me and this 9 years younger guy- i feel difference.. i feel -its not the same catharsis.. may be not the same musicality and of-course there’s a different of rhythm of life. …. Then i tried to remember and i REMEMBER! … thousand thousand years, younger women use to be with older men as couple and felt the same things… missing the rhythm!! !! But because of physicality- that became normal societal norms !!! … what about those moments? …. other then rhythm is everywhere…. may be you have to change your format (!)… how you looked at life !!- if that format change, we will see lots of rhythm over there – till untouched!. i don’t know, i will be with this younger guy or not, i just know- i should kind about life as well as about man’s view and should have faith on humanity. format is always in our hand. … we all women r beautiful like all men in this world.
Tushee your story touched my heart. From reading I can tell you are not native English speaking, but you do well to explain. I am so sorry for your lost, I can just imagine the nightmares you must have. Give yourself a chance to get to know this guy, don’t be ashamed of the weight you’ve lost or the condition of your skin, if he is interested it goes deeper than that, trust me. I am in a relationship with a guy that is 20 years my junior, we just started two months ago. We’ve been having a lot of conversation concerning the age thing, but at the end of it all it’s the way we feel about each other that is in control. I have beaten my mind over and over again telling myself that this could never be right, that it will not work. He on the other hand is certain that I am over exaggerating and that I should just go with the flow. He is handling it a lot better that I am. At 51 years I know I look good and have a high sex drive (which he loves), On two occasions we had quarrel about age situation and he had an erection for the duration of the argument. lol. But my concerns are that the things I did in life he has not even begin to do. He insists that he does not see it like that. I have very strong feelings for him and I know he does for me as well. My advice is that you take it as it comes and be confident of the person you are inside, Beauty on the inside shines on the outside and can make a difference with any flaws on the outside. All the best!
I have loved the comments-I am (for the first time) involved with a man 12 years younger than myself. I just came out of a 26 year marriage and wasn’t looking and we kind of just happened. He is 39 and I am 51-I am scared of what may happen in 10 or 20 years but he says the age difference is not important to him. We have so much fun together and the intimate times are wonderful! I have not met any other women that are in my situation-boy am I happy that I get to read theses comments. You re helping me with my insecurities. My man says that the way I treat him and my personality is what made him fall in love with me but that to him I always look sexy. Wow am I lucky.
Well I am a recently widowed 66 year old woman who does not look her age and I am in love with a man 32 years younger than me. He says he loves me but does have difficulty with the age gap but he is always there for me. I never thought this would be me, for I always loved older men, since I never had a good relationship with my father. I cannot imagine my life without this handsome, sexy young man. I have no idea where it will lead but I enjoy his company and he enjoys mine. He says most of the women his age he cannot relate to and they do not interest him. I wish society would accept older women with younger men as they accept older men with younger women. But this is still something that is not talked about or accepted. People make you feel ashamed or think there is something wrong with you. I don’t know if it is infatuation, obsession or what but I consider myself lucky to have this young man in my life.
Hi Sherry. Enjoy the moment … and remember .. the determining factor … is how you feel about yourself, the relationship … but most of … ARE YOU HAPPY? We choose to be happy … and at our age … we tend to reflect upon what others perceive. Time to change that mindset … it is what we find in our hearts and … we must “step out of our box”. Go for it … the challenge … is your mind set! Take care Sherry. I have a blog for Older women … not from a cougar perspective … for the soul of the older woman … life is precious and (for those who are not religious) … there is always a plan for all of us … it’s finding it and enjoying the ride … as we find our path. Good luck! iamincal
Hi, ladies, is nice to read all these histories, that encourage me to try, I’m just chatting with a 10 years men younger than me, he’s 40, i’m 50 in 3 months, but there is something that makes me so nervous, I hear about this men 1 year ago, my friend meet him in a site for single parents, she talked with two men at that time, and she decided for her actual partner, she always say maybe a could be better with the other guy, she had an affair with this guy when she was in fire with her boyfriend, but finally, she decided to continued with her actual partner, but at the same time she feel rejected by the second one, they were together twice and since she called him and he ever answer her. One day she visited me and she goes in my account and find the guy and she flirt him, he started chatting with her thinking is me. A few minutes after I started chatting with him. Two days after we were chatting again, I feel very attracted by him, he asked me why him, is there are alot men in this site, I didn’t flirt him was my friend. My question for you ladies is “Does I have tell him that I know about him because my friend? or tell him she is my friend, and I know what happen between them? I feel confused to what I have to do, or say, my feeling is to be honest, but I risk to created lot of confusion in this situation. Could you ladies help me please!! I will really appreciated!! Thanks!!
Your story is really sweet!! You are damned lucky you have the man you do. Just keep loving … the rest is all just white noise.
I enjoy reading your post. I am 39 and the love of my love is 30 which is a 9 year difference but treat me like a queen. We both are in a long distance relationship. He lives in Kannapolis NC and I live in Lancaster SC which is a hour an thirty minutes but always manage to come see me every chance we could get and he have a old soul about that i find very attractive about him. He doesn’t act his own age, he acts more my age so relationship is going good been 7 months and could not be any happier with him
There are a lot of comments about “if you look younger than your age” which pertains to the stigma. If both of you can laugh off the stigma it shouldn’t matter if a woman looks older than her partner, this can happen even if you are the same age. What matters is that you have things in common, shared life goals, and enjoy spending time together. Age gaps tend to be felt less as people get older (a 20 year old dating a 30 year might feel the age gap more than a 40 year old with a 50 year old). It is important for people to respect other’s relationships and not to judge. People’s maturity level depends on many factors.
Totally agree with Zegyyz ! I am 46 and in my prime ! Men my age just bore me as well ! I thrive on the youthful energy and stamina of a younger man. I’ve been told I look at least 15 yrs younger, so that helps. The guy I am currently dating is 28 . We have a deep chemistry and connection and get along great ! I say just go with what makes you feel good about yourself. Enjoy and live every day to its fullest !
I ‘am 37 and I been dating a 22 yr for two yrs now and it the best relationship I ever had
I am in a serious May-December relationship. I am 53 and my younger male mate is more than 20 years younger. I never expected or looked for such a relationship, but I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world, no matter what anyone else thinks or says about it. I believe I have the right to do what makes me happy as long as I am not hurting anyone else. He may be too young and it most likely won’t last, but for now it is what it is. It is an experience neither of us will ever forget and I would like to think I am in some way a part of what will allow my mate to have a successful relationship after me. For now we love each other, we care about one another and the sex, WOW!!!! Who knows what will happen, but for now we live in the moment no matter the stigma!!
Enjoy what you have
DG, Your comment on the “SEX,WOW!” reminds me of a very close friend whose husband divorced her when she was 64 years old. She has never looked her age and always taken very good care of her body and appearance. After her divorce, much younger guys were always begging her for dates but the age thing bothered her. Finally she relented to a super good looking guy that was 31 years old and she ended up dating him for about 6 months. Her words were” Sex was never like that with my ex husband!!” I have never seen a womans attitude about life change so much. She is so very happy and thrilled to date almost exclusively much younger men. Since she started dating, she has had a couple of plastic surgery nips and tucks and looks even better! This woman dates five different young men and has sex with all of them !! She knows that it wont last forever but is totally enjoying it for as long as it lasts ! Ladies, do not pass up the chance to enjoy life, forget the age difference!!!!!!!
Ann on
I was married to a man 12 years my senior, we got married when I was 22. Had two amazing children, but I needed something more. Eventually we grew apart and I realized I was more attracted to guys much younger than me. I’ve dated younger guys, we’ve sat up all night talking about music, social media and looked at the stars. Sex with a younger guy is great and I don’t have to worry about his performance after a bottle or two of wine, because he has more stamina than any 50 year old man. So he is not that sexually educated, but I am willing to teach and he is a very willing student.
What I’ve learned from the younger man is that he does not expect you to take care of him. He is willing to share the household duties, cook or accept take out. Yes, he might want to play a video game or two, but if you show any interest, he is putty in your hands. And one of the best things about a younger guy, he very rarely comes with baggage.
So Ladies, enjoy and appreciate your young man, you’re both learning from each other.
you are so wrong, grow up and find i real life, sorry honey, you are living a princess life, lets get you all dressed up for a real man….
my husband was 13 years my younger, he died at the age of 39, he bleed out internally due to him being an alcoholic must of his life…
Go ahead. I dare you. Go on any dating website you can think of, and call up the men over 50. You know. The corpulent guys with a glass of whatever in their hand, and more often than not, a poodle. Or a Maltese. Or a pocket dog. Not an ounce of virility in their entire frame. These men are babies, and they want someone to fetch a drink, drive them around, and take care of them. They want mommies.
I have to remind myself that I am not dead yet, and don’t plan on being so any time in the near future. I have never looked at men in terms of their age, but then, I had never looked at them as corpses, either. They don’t know that I am 61, and they are not going to find out too soon, either. I really don’t want to know that the guy giving me the eye in the gym is a fraction of my age, and making my day.
I work hard every day to stay alive. My children are grown; I am no stranger to damn good sex, or dancing until 2 AM. And I have a secret crush on Nigel Wright, because it is clear that he very much enjoys life. It;s not that he is younger – it’s because he’s not dead.
demi was just kidding herself, i’m 59, i wish my husband of 46 would have a libetto,
Im 59 my fiance is going to be 46, my late husband was 13 years younger than me, we were together for 15 years, this one that im with has no sexual drive, i can count on one hand how many times we have been together, and it will be 4 years this october 20…..
I would just like to point out the weird occurrence of so many articles talking about 10-20 year age gap relationships with the term ‘May-December’. Sorry, it’s ‘May-September’. It always has been. I’m not sure when people decided to make it sound more like a teenager and a retiree got together rather than two adults a generation or two apart. It just peeves me and I needed to mention it
I’m in a relationship with a younger man – more than 20 years younger. We may have a strange relationship, but he proposed to me 7 months after we first met. I received a gorgeous engagement ring from him. But after only two months I broke the engagement when I found that I had breast cancer and needed to have surgery. We are still ‘somewhat together’, but it’s different without the ring. He is a handsome 38 YO, is divorced from his wife, but has no children and claims that he doesn’t want any. I’ve been told that I don’t look my age, but sometimes that age difference does bother me. Sure, there is a huge age gap and we have many differences, but we both love each other and plan to stay together, but not necessarily live together, as long as that love lasts. We’ve been together nearly 15 months now. He claims that the age difference doesn’t matter and I’m just happy that we have met and now share so many things together. Remember this: Age is just a number.
Sometimes there are unforseen dynamics that show up in relationships with older women. My girl friend “Wendy” (not her real name) and I have been together for 5 months, but we only started sexual relations with each other a month ago. She is 37 and I am 24 and we are getting along great. This the the first relationship I’ve had where we thoroughly enjoy being together and sharing life with each other. I was hoping that this relationship could be one that would last. There is one major problem that is really causing me anxiety about our relationship. Since I hadn’t met a woman that I wanted to be that intimate with in my previous relationships, I stayed away from having sexual relationships with them. Now I’m finding out with Wendy that I am so inexperienced in the sexual area. Wendy has much experience and she has to teach me everything from the ground up. It makes me feel so inadequate sexually, Wendy says that from her point of view, she is happy to have found a virgin and doesn’t mind waiting for me to get up to speed, but I do see her chuckling at my feeble attempts to satisfy her.
The thing I have to decide now is whether I should I break this off with Wendy and find a younger girl who is also inexperienced so we can learn together. Wendy’s experience and expertise in this area are causing me to have butterflies in my stomach every night at bedtime.
“When it comes to the subject of love we always hope that there are no real significant barriers to its success. In our hearts, if not in our heads, we’re convinced that love will always trump practical concerns such as money, social class, race and even gender.”
I didn’t know race is still a practical concern. don’t waste people’s time by writing garbage please..
Ladies need your advice, Im chatting with a guy in a single parent site, I meet him by my friend, he do not nothing about, she went to my account and flirt him and started chatting with him, after I was chatting with him, I feel a nice connection with this guy there is 10 years difference he’s 40 I’m almost 50, but my big question is does I have tell him the truth, I know that my friend had and affair with him nothing serious, he’s a nice guys like my friend say, I always asked my friend why she play with this guy, now she feel rejected by him since the second time they were together, he do not know that I was chatting with him that night because my friend was looking after his profile. My concern is or my fear is :Does I have to tell him the real history, I’m a honest person, I do not what to do, may be you could help me. Thanks so much!!
I’m dating a guy who is 17 years younger than I am. He’s late 20s, I’m late 40s and we’ve been together for a year now. We both make about the same (paltry) amount of money so that’s not a factor. I don’t know why but we’re incredibly well suited for one another – we just get along really easily and there’s a ton of attraction, sex, affection, mutual support and caring. It’s by far the best relationship I’ve ever been in – and I almost didn’t allow it b/c of the age difference – so I’m glad I didn’t give into the fear of what people might say. I think there are so many barriers between people finding their significant other – religion, race, age, etc. – and the only thing that really matters is if you truly love one another. As for aging … I was with a guy 12 years older than myself before dating the guy I’m with now and that older guy was always checking out girls in their 20s. My boyfriend now only has eyes for me. It’s about love, people. Love is blind
I am in love and in a relationship with a man 22 years younger,than me. I am 61, h e is 39. Since i was 40 all my partners have been 40. men are at their most beautiful at 40. I too am living in the moment. I have tried to leave him and it just doesn’t work to do that. I am going to love him for as long as I do and receive his love back. There are challenges but all relationships have them. He has turned me on to punk rock and he has never loved this deeply. Bless all you women out there who are braving this territory..
I recently met a guy online and we have very good chemistry in bed and out. .He said he wanted to try dating an older woman because the younger women he has dated were immature and clueless when it comes to a relationship. The other week he said it felt weird that I’m older (7 years) but I’m growing on him. Can anyone give me advice how to handle that comment? I’m afraid he’ll not accept the age difference and bail.
I have been with my fiance ’43’ – I am 53. My kids have moved on. His (3) are with him more than 50% of the time, He is honest, handsome, smart—generous…’and’ he is all in on his kids lives. Problem is—–(I do attract men of various ages…but I see my aging) I am comfortable with who I am except when I think of long term years down the road – and being attractive to him. A real lifestyle problem are his kinda entitled kids——he has little time for me…but still wants me to marry him. Any in put out there?
Oh—/kelly his kids are 11, 12 and 14—-(the 14 is the toughest) – and I am here in an area with no family in a place I wasn’t schooled, so I am not as connected. Where am I? while he’s running in six different directions with his kids day in and day out——tough!!! I have a decision to make–move on and out of state or settle down and marry him.
am 25 years old ……. i had a boy friend 6 month younger than me … but he left me .. after 3 years .. now am 25 he is 24 he told me he want to marry a girl who 20 years old .. mens are like that always finding better thing my advice is marry a guy who 3, 4, 5 or 2 years older than us . that marriage will last forever
i ended up reading this article because I feel insecure about the guy i am -trying not- to fall in love. I am 35 and he is… 18. I do not look like i am so old (people think i am -at least- 10 years younger! i have a girly face and i am athletic). I do not feel that old at all. And he does not look being so young also. He told me people do not believe he is that young (I could not believe that too – not only phisically speaking, but about his mind). So, in a way.. if i look like a younger woman and he looks like an older guy, well…. we must fit.
People are afraid about the generation gap (that’s why i am here reading articles about the subject). That’s what caught my attention on him. I knew he was much youger than I (but only few days ago i found out how much younger) and even knowing that, I knew he is not a brat. Does he feel something towards me? I DO think so. But I don’t know if he is insecure about that too.
I know any guy cannot stand an immature girl to date. I take this in my advantage (if something comes to happen btween us), because I know that he has the chance to find many little brats if he searches for girls of his own age: I know exacly what I want, I play no games, I know that evry human being needs oxygen (youong girls think their guys must breathe their same air 24hrs a day and i treasure my own oxygen too). I already learned a couple must be friends above all and for that to happen we must work for the other to enjoy being with us. So, “a ‘light’ relationship” is what any woman (or men) who have already lived enough to cut the unecessary and maleficent stuff from life can offer to any young one that is still dealing with the headaches that an immature partner can bring.
I am interested in what happened? Did you two get together? My BF of 4 months is 21 and I am 51 (but look 35-40) so I get it when they are REALLY young……
i am 24 years old and have been dating a 67 year old woman. i can honestly say i have never been as happy in a relationship as i am now. we met when i just turned 21 and went to a bar for the very first time. my grandmother met us for a few drinks at the bar and she brought her recently widowed friend to get her out of the house. as soon as our eyes met it was love at first site and we have never looked back since. we have been together 3 years now and we are still as in love as the first day we met. sure we have had our ups and downs, a few hip replacement surgery’s, a few pairs of lost dentures, and one crazy time when the breaks on her wheel chair went out wow that was scary! our family’s have been very supportive thank god! they were a little skeptical at first and not sure what to think, but she won over my grandpa by sharing WW2 stories with him, man they talked all night long. one factor we had to get over was she has three children all 20 years older than me. Now the kids did have a tough time accepting their mothers new boyfriend was half there age but i have been able to love them like a father and always be there for them. My relationship with her 3 sons are so good they now constantly call me for relationship advice, career advice, and other life questions. 2 of them recently started calling me “Dad” which melts my heart. The point is folks that when you find someone you love, no matter what age, what race, or what social status true love always prevails. My “cougar” makes me feel complete and secure and loved in a way nobody has before…maybe its because of her life insurance policy? whatever it is i am happy.
I turned fifty this year, I am in the most beautiful relationship of my life with a man twenty seven years younger than I. I have never been loved, accepted and treated so well as this . He loves me, regardless of hair dye to keep the gray strands at bay, how hard I work to tone up, he doesn’t see anything but beauty.. when I look at him I don’t think about how young he is..i see my partner my mate, the guy who likes to slow dance in the living room and knows all the words to every seventies song I grew up with.. We have similar likes and goals..he is a chef , we cook together, hike together, fish toghether. my grown children love him, my grandchildren love him, my eighty year old parents adore him.. and his family feels the same way about me..love is about making each other happy, not someone elses idea of what is ” acceptable or the norm ” .love isn’t about age, its about common ground, what makes you tick, sexual chemistry..there are so many other things that factor in a relationship ..age just isn’t one of them in ours.Could things change? of course ! Life is a journey of change and choices and paths .. but if it does it certainly isn’t going to be age that changes it.
I have never been interested in younger men until recently, but there is a man at church that I’ kinda like, ‘hmmm’. He is 27 and I am 47. He is just a few years older than my daughter, but what gives me pause is that I’ve known him since he was a kid. It wasn’t until recently that I realized what an insightful intelligent man he is. I will not pursue him, though, but if he shows interest, I will go from there.
Hey Guys. .felt so positive after reading all these post..first I would like to say thank you to all of you people. My story began..in India marraiges are arranged. .so got married age of 22..man chosen by parents. .and finely divorced after 20years…but taking care of growing kids and financial responsibility. .never thought of any man..we still live in conservative world. Last year children s custody took by his family. .I broked complitly. .was trying to survive showing brave face to world. . Then thought of getting married again hunt started second marraige. .I look much younger than my 43age..as I am athletic. .and very active..man of my age..were..no were near by me..zest for life..first coffee use to be last coffee. .I use to turn off..younger mens proposal. .but one boy..12 years younger than me…proved himself. Infact i had said sorru to him in first mail…but he persued..from formal emails we turned lover .and he won over me…we are planning to get married next month. . I had many questions in my mind..about future of this marraige. .but now I feel confident. ..thank you guys..loves comes to us only we need to give the way..without judging. ..
Even a woman the same age as her husband will age. If a man wants younger looking women, he’ll constantly be on the prowl for one.
I am 50 he is 27–we worked together, he pursued me and I let him because I had a crush on him the whole time we worked together. He is tall, handsome, intelligent, articulate, creative, successful and makes me laugh so hard I cry. But, he told me early in he would never marry me. I went off the pill hoping maybe I could get pregnant.–he knew and kind of laughed as it wasn’t likely. Also, my sex drive is higher than his, he is great at it when he wants to but doesn’t seem that interested overall. Anyway, 9 months later I have pushed the issue and we are calling it quits. Even last night he says I am the perfect girl for him if it weren’t for my age. I am soooo sad, and its not like he was in a hurry to end it, its just I’ve never been married and have only lived with one guy who was a crazy train wreck, I really want to find happiness WITH someone. I feel like I waited 30 years to meet him–and then I remember that I am a secret, only a few people in his life know we are together, his parents think I am his friend, yeah right. No one ever asked my age and I look about 40. he looks older than his 27. Also, I found Tinder on his phone–and I went kookoo as most guys I have known have been cheaters–he just didn’t seem like the type to cheat and I mostly think he hasn’t–was just window shopping. He wasn’t in a hurry to end us, just wanted to be realistic. This week has been hard. Have to let him go and deep down I don’t want to. Reality sucks. Logic takes over, it is the when I am 70 he will still only be 47 which is super young. I don’t expect to be an old 70 but 70 is still 70. and he wants kids someday. Stay with someone with no future or go back out and try and find partner closer to my own age? arrrgh.
The problem was that he TOLD you early on that he would NOT marry you but you DIDN”T REALLY LISTEN. YOU are also the one that let him keep you as a “secret”. If you are an older woman that wants a REAL relationship with a younger man, it has to be OPEN and HONEST
If there is no “generation gap” issue to speak of and the relationship is satisfying then why not just CHILL! What I find fascinating is the irony of this subject. No one is talking about the reverse aspect (Older Man with Younger Woman). It’s almost sexist when you think about it.
Unfortunately, I was always pursued by younger men. When I was in my 20’s, there were so many myths about dating in a woman’s old age. Take for the example, that your world comes to an end @ 30, and no man wants you. What a load of crock that is. My life keeps getting better and better especially with age. I can not believe the things people said to me when I was 20, and the pressure that comes from being 20. Just a salute for the young women, it’s not true that you life ends at 30. More and more guys will want you more at an older age. I don’t know why, ask the guys.
What a terrible article!
I am very happy to have found these comments
I am 53 years old I was married for 32 years I have 3 adult children. I met my husband when I was 14 then went straight from home to getting married right out of high school and having my first child just 11 months later. My husband and I owned a successful business together for 21 years. It was hard working together but myself being the passive person I am managed to hold everything together. Throughout my adult life I was keeping peace and smoothing things over for the way he was with people. He was hard on our kids, who have turned out to be independent respectful adults that I am very proud of. I always made excuses for him with them and with employees. He was a tough boss. I’m not saying he was a bad man he would do anything for his friends. I come from a family of commented long marriages and I thought that this is how it is and I knew no other way. I was naive and anyone who knew me knew that too.
I didn’t really have but a couple of friends and they were couples kind of friends. But I did have one that I kept growing closer to. He worked for us for 18 years, I had known him for 18 years. I could talk to him about anything. The last two years of my marriage that had become stronger. My kids all out on their own and we were selling the business. Well he wanted to sell I did not but he always told me he knew what was best for me. Well I no longer was going to have anything to hold together, to take care of and after much therapy I concluded that it was what kept me strong. Protecting my children and my employees. I find now that it wasn’t right but it was who I am, a peacemaker.
Near the end I grew even closer to my friend of 18 years and two years ago we started having more intimate feelings for each other. So I who had only been with ONE man in my life and strongly believed in commitment of marriage started see my “friend/employee outside of work.
Oh my gosh, I had know idea that this is what love true love feels like. He is 38 years old, I am 53. I was still married and he still worked there but we couldn’t stand to be apart once I realized how I truly felt about him. I say “I” because he has told me from the beginning that he knew the first time he met me that someday we would be together and that he has loved me from the start.
How I found out that there was more to this was he started sending me a song a day. See I never listened to country music and he told me it was because I was not listening to the right songs. The songs he would send were romantic type songs and by the third one I text him ” are you trying to tell me something?” He was the shy quiet type. Well he was trying to tell me and each song everyday after showed it even more. It was a kind of courtship so to speak.
We were now inseparable.
This went on for 2 months before my ex-husband found out. I so wanted to tell him sooner. He was suspicious and would ask me about it because he knew that the two of us text a lot. After the fact I think he was checking my phone he watch me type my passcode in. He didn’t say he knew then but it was the way he was acting.
He now was so emotional that he began the contemplating with suicide. I was scared to death. His brother had done this five years prior and I was so afraid we that he would. He finally committed himself. He was there for three days the doctor told him and myself he wasn’t likely suicidle because he made a point of telling me every time he felt that way and made sure I knew that he was going to do this. I do believe now that it was one of many tactics he used to keep me. So I had to live with the thought of this possibility.
Well the love I felt for David was so deep and his for me that I couldn’t stop. He would do anything for me and if I wanted to not see him anymore than he would, although it would break his heart.
I weighed what would happen if this continued. He would lose his job of course, he had two brothers that worked there also that would be affected, and everything I worked for and believed in would be gone. And people would think very badly of me. I felt my three children being adults would be okay after a short period. So I choose him over everything and everyone else. The feelings were so incredibly strong,
Now getting to the main subject and I apologize for telling my whole story, I never have to anyone. THE AGE DIFFERENCE it was the one thing weighing me down.
How could this work, my oldest son was only 5 years younger than him. Of course my ex told me it would never last because of our ages. So it’s been difficult to say the least. I happen to be a very self-conscious person, however because of that I have taken very good care of myself and I look and act much younger than I am.
I also care what other people think.
The two of us going out has been such a big deal for me. I wonder if people look at us and talk or can they even tell. David is pre-mature grey and happens to look maybe five years older than he is.
I’ve gotten better about this comfort wise but it still comes up and I dwell on it.
15 years apart, when I think of the future as far as how old he will be when I am a certain age it really upsets me. But we are so in love. We still at two years can’t stand to be away from each other. We do everything together. We have a lot in common too.
My children did not deal with it as well as I thought. My boys have had a hard time with it but my daughter hasn’t spoken with me or seen me in two years. My daughter and I did everything together. These kids were never very close to their father, they could see what I couldn’t as far as what my life was like, (two youngest tried to get me to open my eyes for awhile before this) but even with having close relationships and them seeing what I didn’t they still can not handle it.
All I can come up with is the age difference being the hardest for them to accept.
So as much as we love each other, everyday is still a challenge.
I can’t bring him with me to any family events because I don’t want to upset anyone. And that’s hard on me too.
Now his family, just the opposite. He was married also and has a 16 year old daughter. She loves me. His wife and him did not have a good relationship and she was always yelling at him so I believe that his daughter, who was closest to him, did not like how they were.
So everybody, I have had a very complicated obstacle besides just the age gap and it is very hard. I have become a little more confident after hearing your stories. I am glad I found this.
I can honestly say though, I might have loved before, but I have never been IN LOVE like I am now.
Thank you so much if you read all this
Dear Victor, I am so sad. I met the most amazing man….I look like I’m 32 so I’m told…I’m 46. He is 31. He adored me… Called me the most beautiful woman he had ever met. We had great chemistry. He initially said he could handle my age, Then he told me yesterday he couldn’t ….I am at a loss.
I don’t know if should accept a marriage proposal from my boyfriend 9 years younger.
From Hello it was as if i had already known her rather than meeting? In a path where their was no planning but faith is amazing regardless of latter events. Here we are still beating the odds all against us. At times stealing our moments. But I would give my breathe just to see her well.
I was volunteering at a camp this past summer and met a strange and lovely young man on my 43rd birthday there. He had an unusual air of quiet depth, eyes of an unusual shade of blue, and a way of looking into me that made me a bit nervous, but I shook that off and chose to be friendly and open. We worked together the next day and talked quite a lot, well, I talked quite a lot, and he mostly listened, but when he spoke, I was pleasantly surprised by his wisdom and maturity. I soon felt more comfortable, and it seemed we had a few things in common, so I just let my guard down, relaxed and enjoyed the interaction. He’s got a quirky sense of humour that cracked me up. I thought I might like to be friends with this interesting and cool 18 – 20 year old. Somewhere in there I found out he was actually 23, and when I told him I was 43 he said he knew that, and reminded me that I’d had my birthday yesterday. During the dinner break, he started to say something, “I’m-” and then stopped abruptly. He seemed to bite the words back. I had been chewing away and said, “what?” I couldn’t hear him. He looked away and denied saying anything, and we continued to eat in comfortable silence. Then a few minutes later, he said, “I’m down to cuddle later, if you want to. No pressure,” shrug, smile. I was so shocked, I nearly choked on my food. I thought he’d lost his marbles. I said I’d never received such an invitation. He explained simply that he finds it empowering to just earnestly speak his desires, and I had no words. This is something I still struggle with in my life, even at this age! I was impressed that he could do that, and flabbergasted that he desired to hold me. The situation seemed comical to me and I giggled nervously. He looked at me and I hoped he didn’t think I was laughing at him.
I avoided the question, although mumbled something about how I’d read that cuddling is healthy because of oxytocin, etc. He told me he belongs to a rather progressive dance community in his home town, and that there are often “cuddle puddles” at parties, etc that are just about affection and not about orgies or anything. I let him know I’d been to Burning Man and done E etc so was familiar, but it had been quite a while since I’d partaken of such cuddle puddles. At this point I’d had a headache for a while, and it began to morph into a migraine. He sensed something was wrong so I mentioned it, and he offered to massage my neck. I paused a couple of beats, and then accepted the offer. Why not? I thought. My head was killing me. He stood behind me and worked quietly and carefully away on my neck while I watched the fire. His hands were intuitive, his touch, intelligent. He slowly combed the pain out of my neck muscles with his fingers, and I felt my head begin to cool down. Just then a couple of camp mates came to hang out for while with us by the fire. I felt a little funny about the massage, and wondered what they thought. They were young too, in their early twenties and full of grins and jokes, but they didn’t say anything about it or let on that they thought anything in particular. We had a fun and meaningful conversation and I felt grateful to be in the company of such wonderful young folks.
He walked me to my van after the shift, and asked, “So how about that cuddle?” I was still a bit thrown, and sore, and made some excuse about needing to meditate. He just nodded respectfully and wished me a good night. As I processed the evening, I thought he was probably just interested in getting laid… maybe he thought I’d be an easy prospect, being older?? I knew I should be cautious, but found I was also becoming curious about him at the same time. Maybe he was just… a sweet young man, and… possibly attracted to me? It’s true I don’t look my age. Most people guess me at least ten years younger. I’d have to be careful, I thought.
The next day, I saw him in the breakfast line and made a point of smiling and chatting with him. I didn’t want any weirdness or for either of us to feel awkward. That day, I noticed that he seemed to be often nearby, and that when I looked up, I often found the blue beam of those eyes already looking right back at me. I thought this was unusual and a bit bold, but not creepy. I noticed how hard he worked around the camp, and was impressed. During our shift, he had mentioned a few interesting places around the camp that I was curious about, so I asked if he would take me to see a couple of them. He did, and was neutral and respectful, and very knowledgeable about the area and local plants, etc. I liked his understated way of communicating, and noticed that I felt settled and relaxed around him. No alarm bells. When we got back, I noticed again that he was often near me. That night as I was reading by candlelight in my camper van, I thought I heard footsteps pause outside a few seconds, then they walked on. I wondered.
The next day, we worked together again, and he again seemed to be orbiting me a little. I noticed that I was pleased by this, and smiled when I looked up into his eyes. He has a very stoic countenance and does not smile often, so it is quite something when he lets a smile have its way with his face, and to know that one has caused this is a very good feeling indeed. I started to feel something light and warm in my belly during these exchanged gazes. That night, as I was listening to music and reading again by candle light, I heard footsteps outside the van again. This time, there was a knock. I opened the door, and of course, it was him. I invited him in for a cup of tea, but I knew why he was there and let him know that yes, I was “down to cuddle.” Well he lit up beautifully, and folded me right into his arms, and held me, and breathed, and we fit together so well. And there was a feeling of warmth and coolness that swept up and through us and we held on, and it moved our limbs and lifted my face to his, and I couldn’t believe the feel of his lips and the strength in him. And we let it carry us into deeper kisses and stronger embraces, and it was like we were beyond our clothing, even entirely beyond our physical forms somehow. And he didn’t push or pull, he was just there. He was just so there with me. And we talked a long time, and he held me all night, until he had to work an early shift the next morning. He let me know later that it had been so intense for him to hold me, he hadn’t slept a wink. He napped in the van after his shift and I went to wake him for dinner by lying down softly along him, and allowing all our limbs to wrap around each other again.
We spent the rest of my time there together, near each other when we could. We made love nearly every day after that first night, and slept entwined each night. He felt so familiar to me, and I to him. It felt like we had known each other for years already. Somewhere in there, he told me he loved me and I said it back right away, knowing it was true. Our last night together at camp, we lay and looked up at the stars and talked. He challenged my previous statement that I didn’t see any way to “lock this down,” given the age difference and living in different cities. He said that if he never saw me again, it wouldn’t be for lack of trying and that he would likely come visit in the spring of the following year. Before I left the next morning, he gazed at me a long moment, then kissed me deeply. He pushed a lemon candy into my mouth with his tongue, and grinned. He told me he loved me, and stepped away as I drove off. I felt something give in my belly and cried when I crossed the river, sweetness melting under my tongue as I drove further and further away from him. My skin ached for his that night in bed, alone.
I thought I’d probably never see him again, but he came to see me a month later, and stayed a week. It was a beautiful week, and we got to know more of each other’s strengths and fragilities, quirks and eccentricities, along with our dreams and desires, many of which we have in common. We had a great time and didn’t even argue once, and he kind of amazed me again, with his sage-like intuitive wisdom and mature honesty, combined with occasionally disarming youthful innocence. Since then, we’ve texted, written and Skyped frequently, written each other poems and dreams.
He’s been gone for two months, visiting friends and family, and will now be here in six days, along with his guitar and bicycle, his clothes and favourite books. He’s looking hard for a job here now, and evidently wants to give this a go. I’ve gone through a lot of self assessment about this, and am aware of all the risks and possibilities. And I am choosing to give this a chance, and to be with him for as long as we are able, to “see what we can be,” as he puts it. There are no guarantees, but are there ever? It may not work out, and it sometimes seems like it’s likelier that it won’t. That said, it’s still worth it to me to love him, and to accept his love for me, and to do our best for ourselves and each other. It’s still worth it for the love and beauty and growth that we can bring to each other’s life, even if it doesn’t last. I know I need to go into this strongly rooted in myself. It frightens me to think of being needful of him, and I am going to do what I need to take care of myself and let him go if things become unhealthy, imbalanced, or unfulfilling for either of us.
Thanks for reading this. I felt inspired by the other stories here to share. I wish the best of love, trust, and luck to all the lovers out there.
Oh SO spot on with the relationship I’ve allowed myself to enjoy. I am 55′ he is 34. ANY future heart break is SO worth the love we currently share. Thank you so much for sharing. You are a gifted writer also.
So I read a lot of you guys comments and I feel better. I am 33 and the man that asked me to be his exclusive GF is 23. I wasn’t looking for a relationship just friends that’s it. So I decided to join this FB group I know I know….anyway he was in there and asked could we get to know each other. I made it clear that I wasn’t looking for anything right now and I am abstaining from sex so you’ll have to wait until I’m ready to take that step. Also I am rebuilding my life right now can you handle that. He was like I’m fine with it i”m not pressed for sex. So we would talk for hours from the morning till the next morning would video chat, text all that good shit. So we finally met and OMG he was even better looking in person smooth chocolate skin tall, slim I love slim men. He couldn’t stop wanting to hug me and hold my hand and when we kissed mmmmmmmmmmmmmmm it was so good and passionate so on his way home from work one day we were video chatting and he says he wants me to be his GF. I was surprised and I thought about it and said to myself why not. So here we are basically a month later and I feel so happy he puts a smile on my face. I told him all the shit I’ve been through with men, how I was treated. He said he would never leave me, he said he’s here to make me happy and I won’t be able to get rid of him he knows he’s young but he knows what he wants and we don’t even have to have sex he wants me for me. So I am taking that leap on love. I don’t know what the future holds but I want him to be apart of it.
I have always been approached by younger men even when I was 18 years old 12 year olds boys were looking at me with google eyes. I was never interested in younger men EVER! I met a man 23 years younger he persuade me while I took my exercise walks I thought it was charming and flattering but never responded this went on for about two or three years. I became involved in a relationship with a man my age I had the time of my life and was extremely happy he thought I was 15 years younger than him. unfortunately he passed away short after and I was divested. I started on my walks and the young man was still trying to woo me. He was never rude and took no respectfully. He started working on my house and that’s when I realized he was mature and responsible more so than men my own age. I had a broken heart and was mourning I looked my worse I was always in my PJS or sweats I never put on make-up I was very depressed with the loss. This young man didn’t care what I looked like he didn’t care that I gained weight he was in love with my heart. We been a loving relationship for a year now. It has its up and downs but I never been so cared for as I have with him.
All of these comments have been very interesting to me. I am currently in the best relationship of my life. My man is twenty one years younger than I am. I am fifty-five. I would never have considered a relationship with one so much younger but am very grateful he’s expanded my mind and given me so much more than just his love. I have no idea where this relationship may lead but am learning to just enjoy the moment which seems to be the common thread in many of the comments here. I’d sure like to know about more sources out there for couples in older woman/younger man relationships. So acceptable for men to be much younger than their women but turn the tables and it seems when the woman is significantly older than her man eye brows raise and critical comments are common. One here mentioned having a blog regarding such relationships as those mentioned here. I’d love to know where to connect with “imincal” so I can check out the blog mentioned OR I’d anyone is aware of more good information and exchanges with women and men in relationships with partners significantly younger. I’m most interested in discussions with other women in relationships with men younger by twenty years or more. Thank you all for sharing and for your honesty.
For a number of reasons, younger men are starting to develop quite an interest in dating older women. I think it boils down to the fact that we marry now for different reasons than we did in the past – men aren’t always looking for a woman to give them children and woman are no longer looking for a man to provide for them financially. We are now free to live and love who we want regardless of age.
I disagree with the article regarding this issue of an aging woman’s looks however. I am 48 and I don’t think it ever gets any easier to watch yourself age, despite how “beautiful you are on the inside”. I am 15 years older than my fiance – and I work like crazy to stay as young looking as possible. People usually think I’m about 5 years older than he is, and honestly that makes it so much easier for us to be together and be treated like a regular couple rather than experiencing people’s politeness with a subtext of ” there’s another cougar and her cub. ”
It can work quite well long term, and you have no greater chance of being “left for a younger woman” than any other woman in a relationship with any aged man. In fact with a younger man, there is in many ways LESS chance of being left for someone younger – primarily because if he wanted that, he could have it! An older man chases younger women to make himself feel better – but a younger man who doesn’t have that mindset will never really be interested in younger women.
I was in a relationship for 28 years and divorced my high school sweetheart. I met the man of my dreams. I am the older women I am 48 and he is 34. I have never had more fun with a loving, and such a wonderful person in my life, Our sex life is incredible I hated it before him and now I cant get enough of him.. We have been together for 2 years and we have never had a fight yet. It is almost to good to be true and we are very very happy. I am always concerned that someday due to the 14 years age difference he wont see me the same way. He loves me so much and I am so lucky. After reading these post I feel much better for my future. He has never been concerned with our age difference it has always been me.
Wow, I’m so glad to find this site and all your comment, this takes all my doubts away. I will married in march my sweetheart, I’m 66 years old and he is 30 years old. When I’m with him, I’m the happiest person on earth. I’m a widow and was depressed almost 10 years after my husband past and he brought me back to life. We are very in love each other and I will also live in the moment and I should stop to think in the future. My Husband was a couple years younger as me and he let me alone so early, so this is not a guaranty to not be alone when you old. Old or young man, no different. It is all the personality and not the body what is important, he always say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder and he thinks I’m beautiful. Thanks to everyone here, you guys did help me a lot, I will now life in the moment and enjoy every second with my sweetheart.
I don’t have right to judge anyone but I would not wish my son deal with much older woman because I would love him also have babies and I wouldn’t know probably how to behave with daughter in law who is almost my age. 1-6 years gap is fine for me but more than that is unfair
Everyone has an opinion and everyone always will. Also, each relationship is very different and we can all share what “ours” looks like or is, but it won’t be the same as the next persons and that has nothing to do with age really. Each relationship no matter what age, goes through a lot of things at any given time as well. All we can do is share our positive and negative aspects of it and then at the end of the day, we all make our own choices to do what works for us.
I am about to get married. The man I am marrying is 20 years younger than I am. He has never ever mentioned the fact that I am older. It does not bother him at all and he could care less that in due time he will probably be taking care of me when I am older. To be honest with you, I realize I am older, because well I am! But that doesn’t stop either of us. Relationships regardless of age go through many stages as I have said, and let’s be honest it doesn’t matter if you are 2 years apart of 20, we all go through stuff. I don’t believe that I should hinder what we have in our relationship simply because of the age gap.
I don’t “feel” a certain age when I am with him. I don’t allow myself to think about the fact that there is a 20 age gap between us. Not because I am naïve or don’t want to admit it, but because I am too busy living life and being happy where I am with this person in my today! If I allowed myself to get caught up in the difference of just our age then how does that give to him the best of what we have and what I can give? It really doesn’t. It hinders everything. We have no certainty of how long we will live, so why do we spend the time we do have blocking ourselves from actually living in the today? Sure you may say, what’s he going to do when he has to take care of you, feed, you, or the sex drive is gone? But all of those things will happen regardless in any relationship no matter the age and we will deal with them when they come, not right now.
The last thing I want to suggest is you and this person you are with are together because you want to be, not because of your family, friends, co-workers, etc. so at the end of the day when it is just you and them, all of those people may never understand or get it. Why do we need outside approval for what we choose to do? We don’t. Of course, it is helpful if family, friends, etc. respect and support your wishes, however if they don’t is that going to hinder you too? I love my family and my friends, and if they love me they will have to deal with it in their own way and their own time. It doesn’t change a thing for me and my mate. I am not bitter in this, and I do have the support of my daughter and close friends. I bring this up, because it seems to be a stumbling block for many and it shouldn’t be. It is all about choice. If you make the choice that you do, then those that love you will support you and if they don’t, that is there issue!
You are who are you with for the choices and reasons you are. Live in your today in that and enjoy where you are instead of worrying about where, what, or wrinkles in the meantime!!!!
I am so thrilled that the age old age hangup is disappearing!! I am a 49 year old widow who is not interested in getting remarried but would be open to a guy for sexual gratification only. I have had dates with men my in my age group and older but so many are not capable of the kind of sex that I expect. I still am in good shape and work out 4 times a week and most men my age have huge bellies. NOT ATTRACTIVE!! I became friends with a young man who seemed very interested in me and I had him do some chores at my home in which we seemed to really hit it off. Our friendship evolved into “Special” status and we now have sex 3 or 4 times a week which is wonderful. At 23 years old, he is proving to be a great match for me! As a grade school teacher, I taught him 3rd grade, now I am teaching him “Life Skills”!!! I am not lonely anymore!
WONDERFUL, Carla !!!! My situation is much like yours and I am so excited !! I have one goal, to please my younger guy and enjoy him to the fullest !! At 54 years old, I have sex much more than I ever did with my husband, I feel like a woman again !!!!
BEAUTIFUL Carla !! The very thought of us women having great sex with these young men is so exciting!!! I envy you and I am considering a young man myself. I am separated from my husband but still married due to financial reasons, but I am not going to wait much longer for male companionship. My neighbor guy has been flirting for some time and I am very interested. He is 22 years younger, which thrills me that he would be interested. I am so ready and excited !!!!
Ladies; ANY male past legal age is perfectly fine to be with!! Men have been having sex and getting married to much younger women for hundreds of years. Why not us women?? I am so glad the age barrier is disappearing!!! Its becoming very common for women to date guys 20-30 years younger!!! ITS ABOUT TIME!!!!!
I am 13yrs older than my husband and we have enjoyed every one of our 34 yrs together, we are soul mates as well as lovers he makes me feel beautiful everyday the age gap has never been an issue.
Hi,
On November 28, 2016, I will be celebrating my 1 year anniversary to the love of my life, Diane. We both were married twice before, however I can say that I wish that she was the only woman I was ever with. I have never met anyone more beautiful, inside and out. I find her extremely sexy, warm, sweet and has showed me love the way that no one ever came close to. There are definite reasons why I’m the happiest I have ever been in my life.
I am 42, and she is 62. There is a 20 1/2 year age difference. I have seen plenty of pictures and videos of her younger, and although she was gorgeous then, there’s no doubt in my mind she is more beautiful today. I don’t like my age. I never was happy about it, and always wanted to be considerably older. I would actually prefer to be her age, because many of my favorite times would have been spent as an adult instead of being a child or not even born yet. I am an old soul however, as my father was 52 when I was born and if he were alive today, would actually be 6 years older than her dad.
Age is a number. It doesn’t matter. What matters is having a special someone in your life who loves you for yourself and doesn’t lie to you, keeps nothing from you, and wants to spend the rest of their life with you. Everything else eventually falls into place. How anyone should be concerned that a man would leave them 5 years from now because the woman aged is shallow, and quite disgusting. You fall in love with the whole person. They should be beautiful to you in every way, regardless of their age. No one even sees our age difference. I look older than my age, she looks quite younger so it just fits perfectly, and we are alike in every single way, which can be a good and bad thing!
In any event, no matter how someone looks on the outside, if you don’t have chemistry, or are unable to get along with that person, the outside attraction fades very quickly. I am so attracted to my wife in every way, and my goal is to have the newlywed/honeymoon life for the rest of our lives. There’s no reason why you can’t be smitten forever. It is a mindset not to get too comfortable and not to take your special person in your life for granted. No one’s perfect, we all have made mistakes, it is how you learn from them and not repeat them and listen to each other and have a desire to love each other that keeps you in that smitten state! I wish everyone the best of luck.
