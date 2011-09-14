Four alternative fertility treatments to help you conceive

Shortly after getting married, Sharon Cambridge had a miscarriage. The 33-year-old from Airdrie, Alta., was devastated — and became obsessed with motherhood. “My whole focus turned to getting pregnant,” she says. “And every month that it didn’t happen, my obsession got worse.” After losing another baby at 10 weeks, Sharon was desperate. A trip to a fertility clinic with her husband, Derek, revealed she had high levels of follicle-stimulating hormones. It meant she was less likely to get, and stay, pregnant and would need in-vitro fertilization (IVF). But the $6,000 price tag was too much for the couple, who were already struggling to manage a mortgage. So Sharon took a friend’s advice and made an appointment with an acupuncturist. After four sessions, she was rewarded with a positive pregnancy test. Her acupuncturist immediately put her on a “miscarriage prevention” program that included needles and Chinese herbs designed to strengthen her uterus. And although she constantly worried about losing the baby, Sharon found the treatments painless and soothing. “Acupuncture was just so healing for me, emotionally and physically,” she says. In March, her daughter, Mackenzie, was born — and Sharon plans to resume the treatment when she tries for baby number two.
While Canadian fertility clinics help about 3,000 people a year become parents, many couples find conventional treatments like IVF, intrauterine insemination (IUI) and ovulatory drugs too invasive, too stressful or way too expensive. Like Sharon and Derek, some are seeking alternatives, whether it’s acupuncture or exercise, to boost their baby-making odds. “I think acupuncture, exercise therapy, counselling and yoga are all very positive,” says Seang Lin Tan, the doctor who launched the Montreal Reproductive Centre last year. In response to requests from patients, his offerings include acupuncture, yoga, nutrition counselling and other alternative approaches to fertility. “Anything that can reduce stress will improve success rates,” he says. So if you’ve had to put your nursery planning on hold because of fertility issues or simply want to increase your pregnancy odds, here are four alternative treatments that have successfully helped other people become parents.
Fertility booster 1: Diet and supplements
Lisa Brown* knew getting pregnant was going to be tough. The 38-year-old from Toronto has polycystic-ovary syndrome (PCOS) — a condition that leads to unbalanced hormones, ovarian cysts and fertility problems — and she gets her period only a few times a year. Before two frustrating years of trying to get pregnant on her own, she got a prescription for the ovulation-stimulation drug clomiphene. She tried it for a month but didn’t get the results she’d hoped for and was bothered by the side effects. “I had horrible cramps, I was emotional — it was awful,” she says. Lisa ditched the drug and told her troubles to Judith Fiore, a Toronto-based naturopath who devotes her practice to couples trying to conceive. Fiore put Lisa on a gluten-free diet (explaining that gluten could be triggering inflammation in her body and affecting her ovaries), as well as supplements containing healthy oils high in omega-3s, such as flax seed and sesame, to help balance her hormones. Right away, Lisa started feeling strong and energized. “I felt great,” Lisa recalls. After eight months, she became pregnant with her son, Anthony, who’s now two.
So how does what you eat affect fertility? In an attempt to find out, Harvard researchers looked at data from the Nurses’ Health Study, which followed over 18,000 U.S. nurses for eight years. Researchers discovered those who ate a diet high in whole grains, plant-based proteins and full-fat dairy products and low in trans fats had fewer fertility problems. The authors think this healthy diet (with regular exercise) lowers insulin levels, which in turn helps balance hormones to ensure regular ovulation. The study inspired the book The Fertility Diet, which offers suggestions on how to eat better for a future baby, such as cutting down on red meats by ditching beef for beans, checking for trans fats on labels and keeping your body mass index (BMI) in the “fertility zone” of between 20 and 24.
To give a fertility-friendly diet a further boost, Fiore has her clients over age 35 take a daily dose of the co-enzyme Q10. This antioxidant works on the cellular level to improve egg quality, which is often a problem for older moms-to-be. Many naturopaths also recommend supplements with royal jelly — a liquid secreted by bees that enables a bee to transform into a healthy queen. (As a bonus, animal studies link the supplements to longevity, lower blood pressure and better energy levels.) Meanwhile, there’s some evidence for the fertility-enhancing powers of the natural hormone DHEA (which you can buy in supplement form) in boosting egg production. Tan recommends it to many of his patients. “There isn’t enough data yet to prove its usefulness, but it appears to be helpful and cause no harm, except for some minor side effects like acne, hair loss or stomach upset in a small proportion of women,” he says. The general rule of thumb is the higher the dose, the greater the chance for side effects, so make sure you take it while under the supervision of a medical professional.
Because getting pregnant is a two-person job, men also benefit from paying attention to what they put in their bodies. Fiore uses an IV drip to give guys a vitamin cocktail of C, B6 and B12, zinc and other nutrients once a week for 10 weeks — all to enhance sperm health. Also on the supplement shelf for would-be dads are omega-3 fatty acids, which one study from the University of Illinois shows can help male fertility, and the amino acid L-arginine, which boosts sperm count and quality.
Fertility booster 2: Acupuncture
Like Sharon in Alberta, Quebec pop superstar Celine Dion was struggling to get pregnant. At age 41, she’d undergone five rounds of IVF and had just had a miscarriage when she heard about Montreal acupuncturist Aina Zhang and her work with women undergoing fertility treatments. Dion flew Zhang down to Florida (where her eggs were retrieved) and then to New York (where she had her egg transfer) for daily acupuncture sessions. Zhang then continued to treat her weekly for the next few months to help protect the pregnancy. We all know the end of that well-publicized story: Healthy twin boys Nelson and Eddy were born that October.
Acupuncture has had more than anecdotal success: A 2007 review of seven trials found it improved IVF success rates. But, as with many alternative fertility treatments, the research tends to be contradictory. (Another review in 2010 by the British Fertility Society concluded acupuncture didn’t change pregnancy rates.)
Albert Yuzpe, doctor and co-director of the Genesis Fertility Centre in Vancouver, often refers IVF patients for acupuncture — not necessarily because they’re more likely to end up with a baby, though. “The patients who do it feel better, and that’s good,” he says. Despite contradictory evidence on the science side, and skepticism from some mainstream medical professionals, Zhang estimates she’s helped more than 400 women get pregnant over the last three years using acupuncture on its own or in combination with IVF. “Even when doctors can’t find a problem and someone has unexplained infertility, using traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture can often help improve the chance of pregnancy,” says Zhang. She uses the practice to work on energy channels in the body and harmonize those that are weak with those that are working too hard. “We try to balance out the organs so they cooperate better to help get you pregnant,” she says. According to Zhang, acupuncture also increases blood flow to the uterus (making it a more hospitable home for a fertilized egg) and can help men with sperm quality and quantity. A study of 28 patients in China found five weeks of treatment led to more (and better) sperm in men with diagnosed fertility problems.
Fertility booster 3: Therapy
When you’ve decided you want a baby and suddenly find yourself faced with the prospect that it may not happen, it can be highly stressful and emotionally devastating. That stress often triggers a physical chain reaction in your body that may make having a baby even harder. “Chronic stress depletes your body of nutrients,” says Fiore. “It can really compromise a woman’s fertility.” In 2009, Swiss researchers analyzed 21 previous studies and concluded that treatment for mental-health problems, such as depression and anxiety, increased pregnancy rates for couples. Toronto fertility counsellor Cecile Barington is so convinced that a healthy state of mind is a prerequisite to procreation that she works almost exclusively with couples trying to conceive. Barington’s therapy combines talking, exercise and meditation. “The focus of the program is to help women regain a sense of control over their lives and to get happy,” she says. “When we do that, things start to work better.” Barington sees only women who’ve been trying to have a baby for years, and yet she charts a 65-percent pregnancy rate. She attributes the success of her program to the fact that it makes her clients healthier by relieving their stress and giving them power to take better care of themselves. Plus, she says, women tend to have more sex when they feel good.
Fertility booster 4: Qigong
Sischa Maharaj had painful periods her whole life, but it wasn’t until she struggled to get pregnant at the age of 28 that she learned she had endometriosis. A fertility doctor in Toronto adjusted her diet, put her on medication, booked her for laser surgery to reduce her endometriosis — and had her enrol in Jean Lie’s qigong (pronounced chee-KUNG) fertility program. Qigong is a form of exercise that resembles tai chi, but with fewer movements. “The idea is to get the body moving so you can clear out whatever your blockages are,” says Lie. When you lift a blockage — just as in acupuncture — you restore health. Lie starts classes with simple movements like lifting the arms overhead in an arc. Students repeat the moves many times with eyes closed. When it comes to targeting fertility, this very simple practice is done daily for five to 10 minutes at a time. Lie says she cured her own pelvic-health problems with the exercise, so she draws women with similar health concerns to her classes. About a quarter of her clients have fertility problems — and about 25 percent of them get pregnant following the program.
“One thing that happens to these women is they do the practice and they feel better,” Lie says. “They also have more energy and start making changes that are effective, such as eating better and going to bed earlier — and that helps too,” she says. Sischa started attending Lie’s qigong fertility class in August 2008 — and she had her reservations. Sometimes she’d open her eyes to see the other women making strange movements and wonder if she was doing it wrong. Then, one day, she was suddenly struck with a terrible pain — the kind she got during her period. “You will get pregnant, I feel it,” Lie told her as she helped her work through the pain. Sischa began to love the practice — it made her feel calm and she started doing it at home every day to help her relax after a hectic day. Then, 12 weeks into the classes, right when she was about to undergo another insemination and just weeks before her scheduled endometriosis surgery, Sischa discovered she was pregnant. Shyla is now two and Sischa and her husband, Raymond, had a second baby, Kaila, who’s six months old. “For me, doing qigong taught me that getting pregnant is a lot more than just the physical parts of semen and uterus and tubes,” says Sischa. “It has a lot to do with your energy, having a positive attitude and a healthy approach to preparing yourself for pregnancy.”
Five fertility tricks you can try at home
1. Cut out the vices: Alcohol, cigarettes and caffeine reduce male and female fertility — and they’re not healthy for a fetus either. Even second-hand smoke is linked to fertility problems and miscarriage.
2. Have sex: No, really. Many clients who have had fertility treatments for years find “sex isn’t on the radar anymore,” says Cecile Barington, a Toronto-based fertility counsellor. Regular sex doesn’t just increase your chances of getting pregnant; one study found men who ejaculate regularly have healthier sperm.
3. Make it hot: Research shows men may ejaculate 50 percent more sperm when they are having a good time — and when women orgasm during sex, it puts sperm closer to the cervix, increasing the chance of conception. If your libido is lagging, pick up some racy videos or sex toys or consult a couples therapist for help.
4. Check your juices: Some fertility experts discourage women from charting their body temperatures to find out when they’re ovulating: It’s a time-consuming process that isn’t always accurate. Instead, check the discharge in your vagina every day. (When it’s clear and slippery and looks like an egg white, you’re fertile, and it’s time for sex.)
5. Prioritize sleep: Your reproductive system is on a cycle linked to your circadian rhythm, so logging more hours between the sheets is important. (One study found shift workers have a higher miscarriage rate due in part to their disrupted sleep patterns.) To ensure longer, better sleep, keep your bedroom totally dark, turn off the CrackBerry and go to bed at the same time every day.
Do you know someone who has had success with alternative fertility treatments? Please share your stories here.
Pingback: How adoption forever changed actress Nia Vardalos - Chatelaine
Pingback: Don’t let bad sex ruin a good relationship - Chatelaine.com
THANKS TO GREAT DR AISABU FOR SOLVING MY PROBLEMS HIS EMAIL IS (aisabulovespell@gmail.com)
i was married to my husband for 5 years we were living happily together for this years and not until he traveled to Italy for a business trip where he met this girl and since then he hate me and the kids and love her only. so when my husband came back from the trip he said he does not want to see me and my kids again so he drove us out of the house and he was now going to Italy to see that other woman. so i and my kids were now so frustrated and i was just staying with my mum and i was not be treating good because my mother got married to another man after my father death so the man she got married to was not treating her well, i and my kids where so confuse and i was searching for a way to get my husband back home because i love and cherish him so much so one day as i was browsing on my computer i saw a testimony about this spell caster DR AISABU testimonies shared on the internet by a lady and it impress me so much i also think of give it a try. At first i was scared but when i think of what me and my kids are passing through so i contact him and he told me to stay calm for just 24 hours that my husband shall come back to me and to my best surprise i received a call from my husband on the second day asking after the kids and i called DR. AISABU and he said your problems are solved my child. so this was how i get my family back after a long stress of brake up by an evil lady so with all this help from DR AISABU, i want you all on this forum to join me to say a huge thanks to DR AISABU, and i will also advice for any one in such or similar problems or any kind of problems should also contact him his email is )(aisabulovespell@gmail.com he is the solution to all your problems and predicaments in life. once again his email address is (aisabulovespell@gmail.com)
HE IS SPECIALIZE IN THE THE FOLLOWING SPELL.
(1) If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3) If you want to be promoted in your office.
(4) If you want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) If you want to be rich.
(7) If you want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) How you been scammed and you want to recover you lost money.
(10) if you want to stop your divorce.
(11) if you want to divorce your husband.
(12) if you want your wishes to be granted.
(13) Pregnancy spell to conceive baby
(14) Guarantee you win the troubling court cases & divorce no matter how what stage
(15) Stop your marriage or relationship from breaking apart.
(16) if you have any sickness like ( H I V ), (CANCER) or any sickness.
once again make sure you contact him if you have any problem he will help you. his email address is (aisabulovespell@gmail.com) contact him immediately.
ROSE12313 on
I’d like to thank Dr.Yun Ye for his help with my infertility and share my success baby story.
I have been diagnosed with PCOS, having irregular periods and the possibility of not ovulating regularly.
I was 37 and referred to a fertility specialist.
I’ve been put on clomid and I’ve had 3 miscarriages and then I could not even get pregnant,
After spending 2 years with a fertility specialist, I have realized it was time to try something else. I asked to be
referred to another fertility clinic and while waiting for my appointment,
I decided to give acupunture a try. I was been referred to a Traditional Chinese Medicine doctor, Dr. Yun Ye,
by someone who was in her early 40s, i got His Traditional Medicine and then got pregnant, it worked like magic,
I was hesitant to try it at first and I had had Dr. Ye’s contact information for some time before I contacted him.
After 3 months of herbal treatment (cooking dried herbs and drinking the herbal tea 2x a day), herbal tincture,
my ultrasound report read “no polycystic ovaries”. I continued with acupuncture and herbal tinctures for a few more months
and after 2 months of cycle monitoring with Dr. Ye, I got pregnant.
During my pregnancy I continued to take herbal tinctures that are safe in pregnancy, I felt great.
I hope to try to get pregnant again soon with the help of Dr. Ye.
I would like to pass my experience and information to all women who are struggling with infertility,
with or without PCOS or any other diagnoses, and who are interested in finding out more.
There is a chance that you can get pregnant naturally.
All you need to do is bring your body in balance and that is what Traditional Chinese Medicine does,
Unlike Western medicine, it does not fix one problem and create another in your body,
it installs balance to the whole body.”
You can contact Dr. Yun via eMail;doctoryechinesemedicine@yahoo.com
(Search For Dr. Yun Ye on Google)
Sara Rowland on
Please know this is completely honest, and no one has forced me to write this. I am a 37 year old woman who has been trying for 9 years to get pregnant I finally got pregnant 2 weeks after I contacted priest Iyare on his website http://iyareyarespellstemple.webs.com/ It was simply amazing. I had history of recurrent miscarriages and was also diagnosed with genetic problems but using your system I got pregnant naturally at age 37& after 2 HSGs and 4 negative IUIs including 6 induction Clomid cycles and laparscopy. I had zero side effects.. God bless you and reward you. I HIGHLY recommend this product!”
Margaret From USA
Margaret on
My husband and I have been trying to conceive for about 7 years now. I always just assumed when I stopped taking birth control I would get pregnant. When 3 years went by and we still were’nt pregnant, we went to a specialist. Turns out my husband has super sperm but my tubes were blocked with scar tissue. I was crushed! I remember balling as I was trying to get dressed after seeing my blocked tubes on the screen when I had my dye test. I was so unprepared! I just assumed everything would be fine. After surgery to remove my left tube, I am left with a tube so covered in scar tissue that if I do get pregnant, it will probably be en ectopic pregnancy. I tried chlomid and immediatly got cists on my ovaries and had to stop. http://www.varicocelepainrelief.com The doctor finally told us it would take IVF to get pregnant. That was about 3 years ago. I feel so lonely knowing I can’t conceive. It is a horrible weight knowing your body can’t do what God intented. It’s as hard today as it was then.
JJ Ronald on
Some people, actually do need ‘real’ fertility treatment. All the acupuncture and therapy in the world isn’t necessarily a replacement for real medicine, showing you what is really wrong, and helping you correct the problem. This is a very misleading article, which will give ladies with real genuine honest to goodness fertility issues misinformation and false hope.
Sarah on
Glory to God almighty finally after 14 good years of marriage i have finally found a man who God have use to bless me with his natural fertility herbal supplement to help me,after taking the herbal supplement for two weeks surprisingly i started seeing changes in my body quickly i went to the doctor and after the pregnancy text i was confirm positive .in deed God is really a wonderful God once again i thank you Dr prince idialu for your herbal supplement and i pray that the good God we st-renting you to do more ,for order stander out there having same problem of trying to get pregnant should pick up this contact and for your solution too ,contact of him via:princeidialu@outlook.com or call +278107996889
janet on
I am a registered acupuncturist and I see a common pattern in my patients, stress. This underlying condition makes us more susceptible to metabolic diseases like heart disease, diabetes and cancers. Stress is not an ideal environment to bring a baby into and is possibly one reason you are having a difficult time conceiving. There are as many ways to deal with stress as there are stressors, but I have not found any one treatment more deeply relaxing and helpful than acupuncture. Check out our page, http://www.onsitetherapy.ca/ to find out how to discover a healthier you. At onsite therapy our acupuncturists come to you.
Adam L Taylor on
with your roots and herbs you have enveloped my frown face with smile, slung to stand,tube tie burned alive, i used your herbs and root according to the instruction given it materialized,i have conceive now and delivered a baby boy,from letter A-z can’t speak how joyful i’m. contact him via on facebook (Oduduwa Ajakaye)
George Gates on
I have been trying for 3years to get pregnant and needed help! i have Been going to the doctors but still nothing. The doctor said that me and my husband are fine and I don’t know where else to turn. Until one day my friend introduce me to this great spiritualist who helped her to get back her lost husband back with love spell and also made her pregnant, So I decided to contact this spiritualist native Iya basira after interaction with her she did a ritual for me and also instructed me on what to do, after then i should have sex with the my husband or any man I love in this world, And i did so, within the next one month i went for a check up and my doctor confirmed that i am 2weeks pregnant of female child. I am so happy!! if you also need help to get pregnant contact her email nativeiyabasira@yahoo.com
Wendy on
Good information you have supplied within this post. A person should locate similar information at a website like this site. That kind of site will be helpful for individuals wanting details about the subjects discussed in this article.
Dating on
You made certain good points there. I did a search on the issue and found the majority of people will consent with your blog.
http://www.dmca.com/Protection/Status.aspx?ID=37fafef5-6f88-49a8-b9e0-233f58ad4479&refurl=http://www.hqtext.com/
Colby Prude on
I am here to share this testimony on how me and my husband was able to be become parents. we tried for so many years to get a child of ours but there was no success of child bearing. We went to different hospitals but they keep saying the same thing that i was the problem and my husband was perfectly okay. One day i decided to try traditional and spiritual help, i contacted a woman who i came across on the internet called Iya Basira i ask her for help and she told me that i was the cause of me inability to bear a child. I became more confuse and worried and at this time my husband was making moves for a divorce. I told the woman everything and she decided to help me, she told me she is going to help me by praying for and given me traditional medicine to drink, that i will be blessed with a child. At the end of the day i followed her instructions, because i wanted my husband to see it as a miracle because he was a strong christian. I did all she ask me to do and i got all the results i needed without my husband knowing and today am a mother. Thanks to mother Iya Basira i will forever be grateful. i will drop her contact here anybody needs her help also nativeiyabasira@yahoo.com
Jolie Robin on
I was trying to conceive for years after my marriage without any child, my husband was an understanding and encouraging even though deep pressure was coming from my inlaws, my husband started acting very strange at home, coming home late and not spending time with me any more, he couldn’t just divorce me like that, because of the love he have for me. but i know i was loosing him gradually due to the me not giving him a child, So i became very sad and lost in life, this really make life so hard for me and a friend told me about a native spiritualist who help women to get pregnant fast, how she had helped people with this similar problem that i am going through. so i contacted her and explain to her. she will pray about my marriage and do a spiritual sacrifice and a child will be a blessing to my marriage. i never taught it could happen to me after all the years i have tried and it was a miracle three days later my husband started to apologize for all he has done and told me he is fully ready to support me in any thing i want, two weeks later i got pregnant and gave birth to my son and i and my husband we are happy with ourselves. Thanks to native iya for saving my relationship and for also saving others too. continue your good work, i will drop her contact here for those who seek her help also.
nativeiyabasira@yahoo.com
Ashley Hawkins on