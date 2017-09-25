Advertisement
Get strong: 3 moves for your glutes

Contributing fitness editor Assata McKenzie shows you three effective exercises for working your booty.

Focus on building strength with these three moves: standing leg lifts, hip bridges and knee lifts. You’ll need a resistance band, an exercise ball and a pair of 5 lb dumbbells.

 

