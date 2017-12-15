Delicious New Food Finds Across Canada From Hometown Hockey’s Tara Slone

Each week, Tara Slone, co-host of Rogers Hometown Hockey, stops in a different Canadian town or city in search of the country’s most compelling hockey stories. She also keeps an eye out for the best places to eat wherever she goes. Here are her picks from the first four stops on the tour: Niagara Falls, Haliburton, Truro, and Charlottetown. Check back in with this post to find out where Tara ate in Kingston, Winnipeg, Kamloops and beyond, as Hometown Hockey continues through the NHL season.

1 of 4 Previous Next Pin Email

Stop 4: Truro, Nova Scotia Truro has the most adorable little downtown, with the aptly named “Nook and Cranny” as its culinary and entertainment centrepiece. Their house-brewed beer and live music make it a nighttime hotspot, and the reasonably priced food never disappoints. Particularly delicious were the Baja fish tacos, with blackened Atlantic haddock, roasted corn, and crème fraiche.

Can’t make it to Truro for The Nook and Cranny’s fish tacos? Try ours!