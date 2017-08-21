The Best Ice Cream Shops Across Canada

Bo Bec

Where: 1300 Avenue Laurier E. Atmosphere: When you have some of the best ice cream in town, there’s no need for distractions. This place is simple, welcoming and has a few benches outside for you to enjoy your treat. Number of flavours: More than 30 Most unusual flavour: The Espresso or Marron—both delish Don’t miss: The soft serve dipped in sprinkles Average wait: No long waits here, there is rarely a line Average cost: Under $10 for two scoops in a fresh cone