The Best Ice Cream Shops Across Canada

Our cool-girl correspondents in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax tried cone after cone all across the country to bring you the ultimate summer bucket list of little indulgences.
by Ania Boniecka, Cara McLeay, Ellen Yeung, Gracie Carroll and Gabrielle Lacasse, FLARE
What’s better than an ice cream cone (or ice cream sandwich or ice cream taco…) on a summer afternoon? (Answer: literally nothing.) Treat yourself (and your Instagram feed) to the most delicious scoops your city has to offer with our Localist guide to the best ice cream in Canada.
Where: 1141 Mainland St., madebymister.com Atmosphere: Minimalism at its best — the focus is all on the ice cream Number of flavours: 6 Most unusual flavour: Rose Pistashio Don’t miss: The Crème Brulee Average wait: Only a couple minutes Average cost: $7