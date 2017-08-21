Advertisement
Travel

The Best Ice Cream Shops Across Canada

Our cool-girl correspondents in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax tried cone after cone all across the country to bring you the ultimate summer bucket list of little indulgences.

What’s better than an ice cream cone (or ice cream sandwich or ice cream taco…) on a summer afternoon? (Answer: literally nothing.) Treat yourself (and your Instagram feed) to the most delicious scoops your city has to offer with our Localist guide to the best ice cream in Canada.

Mister

Where: 1141 Mainland St., madebymister.com
Atmosphere: Minimalism at its best — the focus is all on the ice cream
Number of flavours: 6
Most unusual flavour: Rose Pistashio
Don’t miss: The Crème Brulee
Average wait: Only a couple minutes
Average cost: $7

