The Best Ice Cream Shops Across Canada

Bang Bang

Where: 93 Ossington Ave., bangbangicecream.com Atmosphere: Tiny and industrial but modern and cute. A white tiled wall area is stacked up to the sky-high ceiling with their top flavours, helping you to decide what you want while you’re waiting in line. Number of flavours: Between 60-70. About five vegan options also available. Most unusual flavour: Hard to say, this place is chock-full of interesting flavours to please the Toronto foodie scene! Look out for the Bellwoods Beer ‘n’ Brown Bread, Wasabi + Tahitian Vanilla, and Lychee with Raspberry Curd and Rosewater. Don’t miss: The ice cream sandwiches, in decadent cookies, are bomb. Plus, you can order half a sandwich if you’re not up for the full thing—or want to try two different combinations of cookie and ice cream. Average wait: Anywhere from 5 minutes (only ever happens mid day in the middle of the week) to over an hour on the weekends Average cost: Under $6 for a double scoop or half ice cream sandwich