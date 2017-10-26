Watch Chefs Yotam Ottolenghi And Helen Goh Whip Up Meringues While Dishing On Holiday Baking

Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh dropped into the Chatelaine kitchen to talk about their new cookbook Sweet and share their holiday baking tips — from discussing their favourite cookie recipes to weighing in on the fruitcake debate (to eat or not to eat?)

The meringue masters whipped-up eggs whites and decorated bite-size woodland meringues while discussing their mutual love of cakes and the one dessert (found in Sweet) that should forever replace that bûche de Noël on your holiday table.

We also asked them about their must-have baking tools to make sure you’re armed and ready to tackle your own baking spree.