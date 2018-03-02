The Surefire Crowd-Pleasing App Ina Garten Makes For Her Oscars Party

Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten has a bevy of celebrity friends — from Taylor Swift to Oscar-winner Gwyneth Paltrow — so it’s no surprise this star in her own right is excited for the 90th annual Academy Awards this Sunday.

While the Food Network star and best-selling cookbook author will likely be watching from her cozy home in the Hamptons (or her luxe Manhattan abode), she shared her go-to nibble for Hollywood’s biggest night — devilled eggs. But these aren’t your ordinary old-school eggies.

“I’ve taken simple deviled eggs and dressed them up for an Academy Awards Party with smoked salmon and caviar. How bad could that be??” writes Garten in her newsletter. “No matter who takes home an Oscar, this one’s sure to be a winner!”

The recipe is fairly simple, but you’ll have to splurge on salmon roe. To complete your spread, pair these devilled eggs with other nostalgic party foods, such as a cheese ball (that’s almost too easy to make), broccoli tots and spinach dip fondue.

If you’re inspired by Ina, but want a more low-key, though equally delicious devilled eggs recipe, the Chatelaine Kitchen has you covered — see our recipes below.