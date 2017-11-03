9 Fantastic Canadian Craft Gins That Will Change Your G&T Forever

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A selection of the best Canadian gins range from traditional — juniper forward — to more modern — ripe, with a variety of other expressive botanicals like frankincense and myrrh (yes, there’s a Christmas gin!). And that doesn’t even count the rose-infused gin that will seriously elevate your cocktail game.
We submitted both up-and-coming and established brands to a taste-test. Here are our results over three popular applications: sipping them straight, with soda or with tonic.
BlackFox, Barrel Aged, Vapour-Infused Gin, Saskatoon, SK
Barrel aging gives this award-winning gin its brooding colour (and adds warm, spiced notes to your Negroni). Our thoughts — aside from who gets to keep the bottle? Surprisingly smooth, it’s best on its own without any add-ons. We’re already planning to order one for the holidays. Awards: Best Cask Gin, World Gin Awards (2017).