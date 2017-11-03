9 Fantastic Canadian Craft Gins That Will Change Your G&T Forever

Canadian gin is definitely in.

A selection of the best Canadian gins range from traditional — juniper forward — to more modern — ripe, with a variety of other expressive botanicals like frankincense and myrrh (yes, there’s a Christmas gin!). And that doesn’t even count the rose-infused gin that will seriously elevate your cocktail game.

We submitted both up-and-coming and established brands to a taste-test. Here are our results over three popular applications: sipping them straight, with soda or with tonic.

BlackFox, Barrel Aged, Vapour-Infused Gin, Saskatoon, SK Barrel aging gives this award-winning gin its brooding colour (and adds warm, spiced notes to your Negroni). Our thoughts — aside from who gets to keep the bottle? Surprisingly smooth, it’s best on its own without any add-ons. We’re already planning to order one for the holidays.

Awards: Best Cask Gin, World Gin Awards (2017).

