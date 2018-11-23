5 Stylish Items From Zara’s Black Friday Sale

Zara is having a sale for Black Friday and our online shopping carts are already overflowing. Enjoy their traditional 30% off select items in store and online, today only. Here are 5 of our favourite items from the sale to shop now.

Top

This black and white gingham top is perfect for the office or a dinner date with friends. It has an elasticized high collar and cuffs and would pair nicely with black or white trousers. $28 (From $40), Zara.

Boots

How could you say no to these beautiful, stylish animal print ankle boots? The faux snakeskin boots have a thick heel and side zipper closure. $70 (From $100), Zara.

Coat

Grab this gorgeous staple black coat for only $118. It has a double breasted button closure and can be thrown over just about any ensemble. $118 (From $169), Zara.

Pants

Snag these khaki green elastic waist pants that are perfect for the office. The pants are mid-rise and have a cuffed hem. $35 (From $50), Zara.

Bodysuit

This elegant black bodysuit is super versatile and can be used to create a variety of chic looks. It has a v-neck style neckline and a gathered seam at the chest. $21 (From $30), Zara.