5 Stylish Items From Zara’s Black Friday Sale

A beautiful pair of animal print ankle boots, a double breasted buttoned black coat, and more steals from Zara’s Black Friday Sale.

Zara is having a sale for Black Friday and our online shopping carts are already overflowing. Enjoy their traditional 30% off select items in store and online, today only. Here are 5 of our favourite items from the sale to shop now.

black and white gingham top from zara black friday

Top
This black and white gingham top is perfect for the office or a dinner date with friends. It has an elasticized high collar and cuffs and would pair nicely with black or white trousers. $28 (From $40), Zara.

brown snakeskin animal print booties boots from zara black friday

Boots
How could you say no to these beautiful, stylish animal print ankle boots? The faux snakeskin boots have a thick heel and side zipper closure. $70 (From $100), Zara.

black button up coat from zara black friday

Coat
Grab this gorgeous staple black coat for only $118. It has a double breasted button closure and can be thrown over just about any ensemble. $118 (From $169), Zara.

khaki came olive green elastic waist pants from zara black friday

Pants
Snag these khaki green elastic waist pants that are perfect for the office. The pants are mid-rise and have a cuffed hem. $35 (From $50), Zara.

black v-neck bodysuit from zara black friday

Bodysuit
This elegant black bodysuit is super versatile and can be used to create a variety of chic looks. It has a v-neck style neckline and a gathered seam at the chest. $21 (From $30), Zara.
