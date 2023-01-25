Style

23 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas For Everyone In Your Life

Including yourself.

Valentine’s Day may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but what’s not to like about a day that’s all about love? Whether you want to celebrate your partner, your friends, your family or the most enduring relationship you’ll ever have (yourself!), we’ve found cute gifts at every price point.

Everlasting Candle Co. pink vase filled with three black steel oil candles.

Everlasting Candle Co.

Just like your love, these reusable steel candles made in Fraser Valley, B.C. will last forever.

Candle set, $75, everlastingcandleco.com

