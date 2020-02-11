The Valentine’s Day Gifts Chatelaine Editors Actually Want

Lush Peachy Bath Bombs

“Post-holiday-sweets-binge, I'm trying not to keep candy in the house. So I was tickled to happen upon these cheeky bath bombs for my kids, who think butts are endlessly funny (they're not wrong.) I'm excited for post-bath snuggles smelling of grapefruit, peach and sweet davana oil. If you're shopping for a little something for an adult, they've got a hilarious eggplant option too.” —Sasha Emmons, director of lifestyle content

$7, lush.ca.