The Valentine’s Day Gifts Chatelaine Editors Actually Want

Whether you’re single, in a relationship or somewhere in-between, Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to something luxurious. And we’re not talking heart-shaped chocolate boxes or lacy lingerie. From natural wines to luxe facials, Chatelaine editors share what’s on their wishlists.
Lush Peachy Bath Bombs
“Post-holiday-sweets-binge, I'm trying not to keep candy in the house. So I was tickled to happen upon these cheeky bath bombs for my kids, who think butts are endlessly funny (they're not wrong.) I'm excited for post-bath snuggles smelling of grapefruit, peach and sweet davana oil. If you're shopping for a little something for an adult, they've got a hilarious eggplant option too.” —Sasha Emmons, director of lifestyle content
$7, lush.ca.