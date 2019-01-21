Get Pinterest’s Top Accessory Trend for 2019 — Starting At Just $6

At the end of every year Pinterest releases its trends forecast for the following year based on the website’s search function. These trend reports cover everything from fashion and beauty to travel, parenting and more. One of the top accessory trends the website is calling out is one that you most likely already have in your closet: tortoiseshell.

According to the report, searches for tortoise are up +679 percent from last year. This closet mainstay is a neutral, goes with everything and looks good on all skin tones, making it a trend we can *definitely* get behind.

Here, our top tortoiseshell picks to shop now.