5 Trendy Summer-Ready Sandals To Shop Now

Summer will be officially here in about two weeks and if you’re in need of some nice new sandals, now is the time to grab them. We searched high and low for options that are not only stylish, but are on sale now. Here are five pairs of sandals ready for all kinds of summer fun—from hitting the beach to catching a street party.

These stylish and versatile sandals could go well with a flowy dress or your favourite jeans. They have a block heel and are also available in grey. $84 (From $110), Aldo.

These neutral-toned Steve Madden sandals look super comfy and are everything your summer wardrobe needs. $40 (From $50), Steve Madden.

Add a pop of colour to your ensemble by pairing these sandals with an all-white outfit. They have a small wedge heel and come in a three other pretty colours. $35 (From $50), Globo Shoes.

Save $15 on these strappy black sandals. They’re perfect for the beach and would match with just about any summer ensemble. $35 (From $50), Designer Shoe Warehouse.

These crossed-strap suede sandals are nearly $20 off. Yes, please! They are made in Italy and have a cushioned leather insole. $50 (From $69), Simon’s.