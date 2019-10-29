Sophie Grégoire Trudeau’s Colourful Frock Is The All-Purpose Dress Of Fall 2019

When Justin Trudeau celebrated his election night victory, his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau cast a vote of her own by choosing to wear a homegrown label to his speech. The stylish mustard Pandora dress by Montreal designer Eliza Faulkner retails for $249 and is a great sustainable alternative to fast fashion. The label’s fabrics are sourced and woven locally, and all garments are made by Montreal-based pattern makers, cutters and sewers. Plus, it’s machine washable!

With its feminine puff sleeves and autumnal hue, the calf-length frock also happens to be just what our wardrobe needs this season. It’s the perfect throw-it-on-and-go outfit to wear to a holiday work event, and it can easily be dressed up or down. While the dress in the shade Grégoire Trudeau wore is currently sold out in most sizes, it’s available for pre-order in burgundy and black. Come February, the style will also be available in pink—just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Grégoire Trudeau purchased the dress from Victoire Boutique in Ottawa, a shop that specializes in Canadian-made clothing. “They told me a couple of weeks ago that she had bought it, and then a couple days after that they said she was going to wear it on election night,” recalls Faulkner. But she could hardly believe the news until she saw the pics of Grégoire Trudeau on election night for herself. “I always change my mind right before I leave the house, so I figured she probably had a few options in line and might change hers too!”